For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon has been canceled for this year. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the decision Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world.
That means that 190 runners from The Salem News readership area that had earned a bib to participate in this year's race won't get to. They ranged in age from 18-year-old Maeve Maloney of Marblehead to 64-year-old Edward Hawkins of Swampscott.
All told, there were 30 runners from Beverly who were scheduled to take part, 23 from Danvers, 22 each from Salem, Peabody and Marblehead, 15 from Swampscott, 11 from Boxford, 8 from Wenham, 6 from South Hamilton, 6 from Middleton, 6 from Nahant, 5 from Ipswich, 4 from Topsfield and 2 from Hamilton.
||||