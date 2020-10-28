For the second straight Patriots Day, there will be no runner's crossing the finish line on Boylston Street.
The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the 125th running of the Boston Marathon won't take place in the spring and is postponed until at least the Fall of 2021.
"With fewer than six months until Patriots Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”
The 2020 Boston Marathon was held virtually this fall after being postponed last April at the start of the ongoing pandemic. The BAA is hoping to work out a date and conditions under which the '21 race can be held by the end of the year in concert with local, city and state health officials and its COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advistory Group.
“We are optimistic that the Boston Marathon will continue its tradition of celebrating the spirit of community and athletic excellence next fall. We know there will be many questions and we will look to address them in the coming months ahead,” Grilk said.