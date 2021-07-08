Abby Nearis was starting to come to terms with life as a civilian when she got an unexpected phone call last week. Maybe her competitive hockey career wasn't over after all.
On the other end of the phone was Colleen Coyne, President of the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League. The growing league had its annual draft coming up and since Nearis, a Beverly native who'd just graduated from Brown University, was local she might be a great fit for the defending Isobel Cup champions.
"She said, 'we have two draft picks and you're probably going to be one of them' ... I was caught off guard, it was somewhat out of the blue," recalled Nearis, who was chosen by the Pride with the 27th pick of the draft the following night.
"I was super surprised and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity. If it all pans out and I'm able to play and make the team, that'd be awesome. All the messages and support I've gotten since the draft have been very cool."
Nearis, 23, was a two-year captain for the women's hockey team at Brown but played her last game almost 17 months ago in February of 2020. Sports were shutdown as the pandemic emerged and unfortunately the Ivy League never resumed play this past winter even as neighboring leagues like the Hockey East competed.
"I'm not going to lie, it sucked. Our friends down the road at Providence were skating and playing games and we couldn't. It was very tough," said Nearis, who was able to take advantage of the downtime by getting a lingering shoulder issue fixed via surgery in the fall.
Nearis was still living off-campus at Brown and completing her studies, graduating with a degree in political science. She entered the NCAA's transfer portal hoping to play the fifth year the NCAA granted to all athletes amid the pandemic at another Division 1 contender. Nothing viable really emerged and she decided to take a year or two off from school before pursuing her law degree.
Not playing college hockey in the 2021-22 season might've helped her cause in terms of getting on the Pride's radar.
"It's definitely a geographic thing and I think they kind of looked at who's in or near Boston and who didn't take the extra year," Nearis said. "They've also been watching me play for a while, which is really cool to think about. As much as the women's hockey world is small, it's also not that small ... there's a lot of players they could've seen so to be thought of on that level is something I'm really grateful for."
A 6-footer who can play a rugged style or a finesse game, Nearis had four goals and ten assists in 83 games at Brown. She projects as a depth forward for the Boston team that's usually among the NWHL's best and plays its home games at the Warrior Arena in Brighton.
Boston's other draft pick this year was Cornell's Finley Frechette, and the team has had a lot of success with Ivy League players over the years, including Harvard grad Lexie Laing of Marblehead.
"I think there's a lot of intangible qualities from the discipline it takes to get the work done and perform your sport in the Ivy, where there's no scholarship," Nearis said.
Among four hockey playing siblings, Nearis' brothers are Will and Preston (who may walk on to the team at Babson) and her sister Julia plays at Boston University. The sisters starred together at the Kent School before going to college and have been in love with hockey nearly all their lives.
"I miss the game, I really do. I'd made some peace with not playing but its hard after you put your whole life into it and so much of your identity is wrapped up in hockey," she said. "I was struggling with transitioning to life outside hockey so when I think about getting involved with the Pride I get really excited."
Aiming to do some paralegal work before going back to school to become a lawyer, Nearis will be ramping up her training to get ready for the hockey season while starting her career. Thinking about the possibility of wearing the Black-and-Yellow Pride jersey in front of fans, especially young girls, brings a smile to her face.
"I love the pictures of the little girls with their face up against the glass ... That was me when I was eight or ten. Having that come full circle is a better reward than any points I could never accumulate," Nearis said.
"I feel like I have a lot left in the tank and I'd regret it if I didn't try. It's a big opportunity and I feel like it's even bigger than me ... the game is growing at a huge rate for women and to be able to help that in any sort of way is inspiring."
