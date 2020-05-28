Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced an updated schedule that includes The Northern Trust tournament being rescheduled from its original May date to August 19-23. The event will take place at TPC Boston in Norton.
As it has since 2007, The Northern Trust will continue to serve as the first leg for the PGA's 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the remainder of the two playoff events -- the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois and Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia -- being held the following two weekends. The top 125 players on Tour will compete in The Northern Trust before the field is cut to 70 for the BMW and 30 for the Tour Championship.
While the current situation remains fluid, current plans are to follow through with the updated schedule with changes to be made if necessary. For more information on this summer's marquee Boston golf event, please visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com.
-- Nick Giannino
||||