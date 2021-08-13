Bouchard ready to take Boston for her first marathon while raising money for Griffin Foundation team 

Hamilton's Lori Bouchard is getting ready to run her first marathon, and it's a big one — the 125th Boston Marathon.
Bouchard, who started running earlier this year at age 49, will take part in the October 11 Hopkinton-to-Boston 26.2 mile race as part of the Corey C. Griffin Foundation team.
Bouchard got into running during COVID-19 and has become passionate about it. She has many friends that run who encouraged her.
"A year ago in March when we were all confined to our homes, my family did a lot of cooking and eating. I didn't realize it until later, but I was stressed out too," she said. "Just to lose some of the weight I had put on I started walking, then progressed to a little jogging, and finally running. At first it was a way to get back in shape, but I started to enjoy it and found groups to run with.
"I was going to do a virtual run, but friends told me to do the marathon in person because it would be more fun. We have to raise $10,000 to be on the team, and from talking to others running for charities, that's around the same amount."
For the past six years Bouchard has helped her son Griffin with his fundraising events for the Corey C. Griffin Pro-Am with the NHL Alumni and Boston Children's Hospital Concussion Research and Brain Trauma. Griffin had foot surgery at Children's Hospital when he was 11, and his injuries kept him out of hockey for a while.
Her major fundraising event is a Comedy Night at Breakaway on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday, August 26, sponsored by the Albrecht Auto Group. Comedians Lenny Clarke and Dave Russo will headline the event, with all proceeds going to the Griffin Foundation, which provides resources for underprivileged youth in the Boston area.
Dinner is included in the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased by August 25, range from $30 per person for tables of four, six , eight or 10, or $35 for individuals.
There will be a cash bar and prizes auctioned off, including an alumni suite for a Bruins game at TD Garden (including food and drink) donated by former Bruins star Rick Middleton. Bruins National Anthem singer Todd Angilly will be at the Breakaway event; one of the raffle prizes he donated is to go to the winner's special occasion and sing. Another popular raffle item is a charter haddock fishing trip with the Wicket Tuna crew for six people, donated by Dave Marciano of Beverly.
"We'll have a few other items to raffle off, too," said Bouchard. "Middleton, Bob Sweeney, and other former Bruins were coming, but Ray Bourque has a golf tournament in New Hampshire that same day. My night can't trump Ray, but we will have a few members of the alumni including John Horrigan to do the live auction. It will be a fun night."
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can go online to eventbrite.com/charity Lenny Clarke Comedy Night. It's also on Bouchard's Facebook page.
Griffin Bouchard is an incoming senior at Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., where he's playing hockey. This will be the seventh year for his fundraising, and the 18-year old plans to organize a hockey event for charity.
"He was completely shut down because of COVID," said his mother. "Griffin will come up with something, maybe a 3-on-3 tournament. He'll be at the Comedy Night and will be home the weekend of the marathon.
"Griffin doesn't run with me, but he's a big weightlifter and has designed a program for me," added Bouchard. "So I'm running and lifting to get in shape."
