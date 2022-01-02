BRIGHTON -- On the first day of 2022, Jason Bouffard did something he never would have dreamed possible just a year earlier.
Bouffard was a forward for Swampscott High hockey team who, upon finding that the program didn't have a goalie for the 2021-22 season, volunteered to learn the position.
The sophomore looked as comfortable and confident in the crease Saturday as ice cubes do in a freezer. Bouffard faces a constant barrage of shots from Essex Tech and turned away all but two, finishing with a spectacular 49-save performance as his Big Blue tied the Hawks, 2-2, at Warrior Arena, practice home of the Boston Bruins.
"Jason's a really good athlete, which we already knew," Swampscott head coach Gino Faia said of Bouffard, who also plays baseball and golfs for the Big Blue. "So when he volunteered to play goalie, we got him a little bit of training, got him to some goalie clinics and into a summer league, and he played all fall in a midget league. He got a bunch of games, shots and reps. He looks very good in there."
The tall, athletic Bouffard -- who used a Warrior brand stick playing at Warrior -- stayed square to the Essex Tech shooters, moved well from post to post and gave up scant few rebounds. Those that he did surrender, defensemen Quinn Hitchcock, T.J. McCarthy, Zack Ryan and Aidan Fitzpatrick were able to clear them out of harm's way.
"We had a lot of really good chances on (Bouffard), but he kept making stop after stop," said Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard. "We've got to find a way to put those in the net. There was too much passing or hanging onto the puck instead of just putting it on net. Giving up goals hasn't been our problem; it's us scoring them lately."
Swampscott (2-3-1) had the game's first four shots on net, the last of those a goal off the stick of captain Zack Pierce for a 1-0 lead less than four minutes in. Something clicked with Essex Tech at that point, however, as it began peppering Bouffard and never let up.
Incredibly, the Hawks had 17 of the final 18 shots on goal of the first period, then began the second stanza with 16 shots on net before the Big Blue had one. That's 33-of-34 chances in a little over 15 minutes of game action.
After a frustrating first period that saw them trailing by a goal, the Hawks (now 3-1-2) wasted little time in tying the contest early in the middle frame. Captain David Egan took a pass inside the left circle and let go of a shot that beat Bouffard just inside the near post.
A little over six minutes later, freshman center Brady Leonard gave Essex Tech a 2-1 lead. The best skater on either team on this night -- he had several excellent scoring opportunities, hit a post, and created numerous chances for himself and his teammates Jaydan Vargas and Chris Maher with his skating and on-ice awareness -- curled towards the top of the slot on the power play and flung a wrister on net that ripped into the top corner of the Swampscott cage.
But Swampscott continued to fight, and on its third and final shot of the second period they knotted it up. Sophomore Derek Faia took a pass just before skating over the Essex Tech blue line and let go a slapshot that found its way past Hawks keeper Kyle Mahan (14 saves) for his second goal of the season.
Afterwards, both coaches beamed at seeing their respective sons score goals at the Bruins' practice rink.
"Anytime you see him score, it's great," Faia said of his son. "But him getting the tying goal is even better because it wasn't just good for him, it was good for the entire team."
"It's special; I'm not going to lie to you," added Leonard. "Watching Brady get his first high school goal (against Hamilton-Wenham three days before Christmas) was great, but this one was really nice. It was a rip."
In the 5-minute, 4-on-4 overtime, but squads had chances to end it. Egan had the best bid for Essex Tech, going from the left wing into the slot and letting a blast go that Bouffard had to quickly react to. Mahan made two of his better stops in the extra session, particularly when he took a shot up high from Swampscott's Aidan Sprague and knocked away a potential rebound attempt.
Forwards Will Roddy, Max Gadon, Kody Langevain and Pierce, as well as the always steady Hitchcock on the back end, were standouts for Swampscott, while Essex Tech got strong showings from Cam Doherty, Armani Booth and freshman Riley Sobezenski on defense in addition to Ryan Lariviere, Larry Graffeo, Logan Casey, and Nick LoConte up top.
Essex Tech 2, Swampscott 2 (OT)
at Warrior Arena, Brighton
Swampscott;1;1;0;0;2
Essex Tech;0;2;0;0;2
First period: S, Zack Pierce (Quinn Hitchcock), 3:48.
Second period: ET, David Egan (Jonathan Daley, Ryan Larivee), :23; ET, Brady Leonard (Jaydan Vargas, Chris Maher), ppg, 6:49; S, Derek Faia (Will Roddy, Kody Langevain), 13:22.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: S, Jason Bouffard 49; ET, Kyle Mahan 14.
Records: S, 2-3-1; ET, 3-1-2.