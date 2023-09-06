BOXFORD — It seems like the Masconomet girls soccer team is going to enjoy playing on the turf at Boxford Common this fall.
Using the fast playing surface to their advantage, the Chieftains brought the tempo on a stiflingly hot afternoon Wednesday and ran by Beverly, 6-0, to open the season in impressive fashion.
The defending Northeastern Conference Dunn champs will be playing the majority of their home games at Boxford Common with a few also at Rubchinuk Park in Middleton (both have been deemed better pitches than the back grass adjacent to the baseball diamond at the high school).
With the energy the Red-and-White brought Wednesday, it wouldn’t have mattered if the game was played on the moon. The Chieftains (1-0) scored three goals in each half and were never really threatened in blitzing by Beverly (0-1).
“The girls were ready to go. I think that energy was pent up and they were really excited to get out there and play a game for the first time,” said Masco coach Alison Lecesse. “We played with confidence even though anytime you start a season there are going to be nerves, too.”
Junior Kayla Scannell netted a hat trick as she took over a starting role up top and looked very comfortable alongside returning mainstays Lauren Boughner (goal, two assists) and Amanda Schneider (two goals).
“Kayla waited her turn. She’s improved every year and she’s put the time in studying, getting better and being ready for when her opportunity came,” Lecesse said.
Scannell opened the scoring early in the first half with a lofty shot to the top corner from about 30 yards away. She got another late in the second half thanks to a picture-perfect cross from Boughner and then finished a nice feed from senior captain Kara Lindonen with about ten minutes to go.
Schneider’s two scores came when she broke by the defense off a thru-ball from Violet Malinowski midway through the second half and off a cross from Boughner just before halftime. Boughner’s goal came early in the second stanza off a corner kick.
“Masco is just fast, all over the field,” said Beverly coach Kristin Simpson. “They had one goal with one quick pass and then the girl was gone. There didn’t have a lot of weaknesses out there.”
Captain Jenna Schweizer had a strong game for the Panthers (“I moved her all over the place,” Simpson noted) while senior captain Emma Fitzgerald and junior Sam Fogarty also stood out. Keepers Clara Kostro (a freshman) and Tessa Manderson (a senior) combined for ten stops.
In net for Masconomet, senior Molly Cullivan and freshman Evie Millis combined for the shutout. The Chieftains returned three of four starters from last year’s back line and they were suffocating at times against Beverly, led by junior Riley Bovardi, senior captain Lily Podgurski and junior Teagan Skulley.
“Teagan was the vocal one, which really helped when you have two new keepers,” Lecesse said. “The defense played excellent all around.”