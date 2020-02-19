SOUTH HAMILTON — Win and they’re in: that was the mindset for the Marblehead High boys basketball team heading into Tuesday’s Patton Tournament championship clash against Revere.
Following a wildly impressive 42-point triumph over Hamilton-Wenham on Monday and a buzzer-beating win over Salem three days prior, the Magicians sat at 9-10 ahead of final regular season tilt. One more victory meant the Magicians were going dancing; a loss would effectively end their season.
Despite an aggressively valiant effort against its former conference foes, Marblehead came up just short in what wound up being 56-50 setback. Here’s how the action packed final 90-plus seconds played out:
Revere drills a 3-ball to go up 51-43 with 1:38 to play, building a seemingly insurmountable lead as time wound down. Marblehead’s Sean Grady answers with a three of his own to cut the deficit to five (51-46) with 1:23 left. Revere is then called for a travel and Marblehead responds with a Sean McCarthy-to-Devin Romain connection down low. So now it’s 51-48 with plenty of time left.
Revere then cashes in on two free throws to make it 53-48 with 39 seconds to play. Both teams miss a pair of free throws and McCarthy gets a coast-to-coast layup to fall, cutting it back to 53-50 with 23 seconds left.
Marblehead then forced a steal but couldn’t quite secure the ball as it sailed out of bounds, and Revere hit a pair of free throws on its ensuing possession to seal the deal.
“That’s the way it’s been for us all year,” said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi. “This game kind of epitomized our entire season. I think we were a little gassed, we played with so much energy and emotion and intensity (Monday) night knowing that we had to get here, and you could see it at the end.
“When we were down 53-50, we said we ‘We’re gonna go for the steal’,” Giardi continued. “We got the steal (but) just lost it out of bounds; sometimes that happens. You try to hold on so tight that it kind of slips away, and that’s what happened tonight. We just came up a little bit short.”
Despite the unfortunate result, nobody in attendance could fault the Magicians’ effort. You could tell they were playing like their playoff lives depended on it.
Marblehead trailed by three (15-12) after one, but was able to outscore the Pioneers by eight in the second frame to seize a 29-24 lead at the half.
McCarthy (16 points) and Adam Zamansky (8 points, 11 rebounds) were terrific on both ends of the court, yet visibly gassed by the final buzzer. Zamansky scored six points in the third quarter alone while Romain added four, all of which came in the painted area, and Marblehead went into the final stanza with a four-point advantage (39-35).
They really committed to the zone defense and made Revere shoot from distance. Offensively, they were able to effectively work the ball down low, with Zamansky doing a bang up job on the glass to boot.
“The last few games we (ran the zone) against Salem and held them to 22 points through three quarters. We said we were going to do the same thing (Monday) against Hamilton and again tonight,” said Giardi. “I think Revere was able to find a few more gaps because we were tired, and that’s why guys were getting into the lane a little bit.”
The two teams continued to trade baskets in the fourth, but when Zamansky fouled out with 2:49 to play and his team down by two, it made things increasingly more difficult. Still, they fought until the final buzzer and were never really out of it, proving just how much fight they had in them.
Giardi says a recent loss to Beverly sparked a fire with his group, one that nearly led to a remarkable playoff berth.
“After that Beverly game where we really got beat up and embarressed a little bit, our kids committed to going out there and saying, ‘We’re just gonna go at it hard,’” said Giardi, whose team fell to NEC leading Panthers 74-37 last week.
“We knew it was going to come down to the last three games ... if we win we’re going to keep going; if we lose, our season is technically over. That’s how we approached tonight and I had a lot of confidence in our guys. Unfortunately we we just ran out of gas a little bit.”
Grady and Cole Kronberg each finished with seven points in the loss while Dylan Freddo and Romain added six.
Marblehead will wave goodbye to eight seniors, a group that Giardi couldn’t be more proud of.
“The work that they put in, the energy that they brought ... I think it all started to click when McCarthy came back from injury but it was a little bit too late,” said Giardi. “But these guys played hard; we don’t necessarily play the best basketball all the time, but we play really, really hard and really work at it and these (seniors) were a big part of that.”
The battle for tournament positioning is in full swing. In Division 1, Lowell has locked up the top seed after going undefeated at 20-0 this winter; Lynn English is a safe No. 2 at 18-2.
After that, Chelsea (17-3) and Waltham (16-3) could come down to a coin flip, same with Everett (15-4) and Cambridge (15-4). Three teams have six losses (Lawrence, Central Catholic and Haverhill), while Peabody and Methuen come in with nine losses heading into Tuesday’s action.
In Division 2, Beverly (17-2) can lock up the top seed with a win over Newburyport on Wednesday and Boston Latin (18-3) has secured at least the two seed. But then there’s two four-loss teams right now (Belmont and Burlington), three seven-loss teams (Melrose, Billerica and Malden Catholic) and four nine-loss teams (Wakefield, Salem, Reading and Somerville).
In Division 3, St. Mary’s of Lynn is in the driver’s seat with an 18-2 record, followed by three four-loss teams (Amesbury, Newburyport and Watertown), two six-loss teams (Hamilton-Wenham and Shawsheen), two seven-loss teams (Greater Lawrence and Minuteman), two eight-loss squads (North Reading and Arlington Catholic) and a quartet of team’s with 11 losses that have qualified via the Sullivan Rule.
Finally, in Division 4 it’s Austin Prep (17-3) on top. Snowden (15-4) can lock up the two-seed with one more win, Kipp Academy and Manchester Essex both have five losses, and the following teams are bunched up in the middle: Saint Joseph Prep, Maimonides, Mystic Valley, Lowell Catholic, Bishop Fenwick and South Boston. Georgetown is also in, coming in with a 10-10.
The next few days should tell a lot for these teams fighting for position, and by Friday afternoon they’ll know where they stand when the MIAA releases its annual tournament brackets.
Masconomet (4-16) wrapped up a challenging season with a competitive setback 55-49 setback against Bishop Fenwick in Monday’s Larry McIntire Classic consolation tilt.
Wins were certainly tough to come by for the young Chieftains this winter, but for a team that had just three seniors the future is undoubtedly bright. While they’ll certainly miss soon-to-be graduates Brian Dillon, Will Hunter and Peter Swenson, the Red-and-White will return the rest of a promising roster filled with potential.
Freshman Hudson Weidman played a significant role this season as did sophomore Ben Dillon. Masco also boasts a large junior class that includes Michael Lepore, Harry Osgood, Will Neuenhaus, Angelo Leone, Spencer Butterworth, Patrick Gallagher, Ethan Cote, Greg Walker and Alex Gillespie.
Much of the supporting underclassmen cast performed admirably down the stretch against NEC powerhouse Beverly, and Chieftains’ head coach Byran Duplissie had a message for his squad prior to the bout.
“Our message in the locker room before the game was that they’re going to see what it takes tonight to be the top team in the state,” said Duplissie. “Two years ago we were right there with Beverly, we’re really young this year so they got to experience what it takes to be the No. 1 seed (in Division 2) and I hope Beverly does get the No. 1 seed.”
Masco finished 15-5 two years back; who’s to say they can’t get back to that mark next season?
Speaking of promising underclassmen, Ipswich is chock full of them.
Like Masco, the Tigers won just four games this season. But some of their top scoring performances came from freshman Ray Cuevas. The first-year standout finished the season with averages of 13.1 points and 2 assists per game. Junior Nikhil Walker will also be back in the fold after averaging a near double-double this season with 10.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per tilt.
Over in Oniontown, both St. John’s Prep and Danvers High have plenty to look forward to as well. Falcons’ sophomore Jared Berry enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019-20, averaging 16.7 points and 2.8 assists per game. He’s now up to 471 career points (137 as a freshman, 334 as a sophomore) with two years remaining.
For the Eagles, both junior Aidan Callahan (13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game) and freshman Rollie Castineyra (14.8 points) will return, with the latter visibly improving as the season went on with six 20-plus-point outings down the stretch.
Now for some college hoops chatter ...
Gordon’s Eric Demers kept his 30-point streak alive on Saturday, dropping exactly that in a loss against Salve Regina. Demers has now scored at least 30 points in 15 straight games while averaging a nation-best 33.5 points per game. He’s already the program’s all-time leading scorer with over 2,400 points. The Scots wrap up the regular season against University of New England (Wednesday at 7:30) and at Nichols (Saturday at 3 p.m.).
Over at Endicott College, Keith Brown is also making his mark on the program. The senior sharpshooter is averaging 20.9 points this season on 48 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from deep, but it’s his overall consistency over his career that has him approaching history. Brown needs just 35 more points to hit 2,000 for his career, with his first chance to do so coming this Saturday on Senior Day against Curry. Brown scored 209 points as a freshman, 653 as a sophomore, 601 as a junior, and currently has 502 points and counting this season.
Salem State’s Hakeem Animashaun continues to pile up the accolades as well. It was announced on Tuesday that the senior big man had earned his third straight GEICO MASCAC Men’s Basketball player of the Week award after averaging 29 points (61 percent shooting), 12 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in a 1-1 week for the Vikings. Animashaun is averaging 23.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this winter.
Meanwhile, former Marblehead standout Patrick Bugler seems to be a great fit for Salem State. The sophomore guard is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14 games thus far, and he’s played at least 20 minutes off the bench in each of the last five games and 11 of his 14 games total. Most impressively, he’s knocking down the 3-ball at 42.9 percent which would be among the top 40 clips in the nation. He’s hit 20 3-pointers in his 14 games.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (17-2): The Panthers have a chance to secure the top seed in Division 2 North with a win over Newburyport on Wednesday.
2. Hamilton-Wenham (13-7): The Generals were uncharacteristically throttled by an inspired Marblehead team on Monday evening to halt their 13-game win streak.
3. Bishop Fenwick (11-8): The Crusaders got back on track with a win over Masconomet on Monday; they’ll wrap up the season against Manchester Essex on Wednesday.
