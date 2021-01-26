Taking something that doesn't belong to you, sprinting 90 feet in the other direction and tossing it into a bucket sounds like a crime and certainly isn't the sort of behavior you'd want to encourage from today's youth.
Except on the basketball court.
Takeaways and turnovers are always a major part of any sport, yet it seems like this winter's girls basketball teams are thriving more and more from the art of the steal.
The coast-to-coast steal, sprint and lay-up is one of the game's most exciting plays and it can turn a tough outing around instantaneously.
So it's no surprise that the North Shore's best girls basketball teams also have some of the area's best thieves.
Begin in Peabody, where Bishop Fenwick has found gold in junior transfer Olivia Found. A ridiculously skilled point guard that came over from Matignon and averages an area-best 16.9 points per game, Found's defense has impacted the Crusaders (5-2) just as much as her offense.
Her 40 steals lead the area and have set the tone for a Fenwick team allowing only 39 points a night.
"A kid will get a rebound, look the other way, and Olivia's coming about to take the ball away," said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "Her greatest attribute is her instinct. That and her feet ... she gets her feet in front so she can get those reach-in steals without giving a foul."
Masconomet senior captain Jenna DiPietro brings similar skills. DiPietro averages four steals a game and has 16 in all for the Chieftains (3-1). For the Masco standout it's a similar mix of instinct, athleticism and knowing when to press the issue.
"She'll take risks, but Jenna's got so much experience that we trust her with her. She knows when to back off if she's already got a foul or two," Masconomet coach Shannon Kirwan said.
One thing the Chieftains and Crusaders have in common is a deep bench, with everyone committed at the defensive end. Masconomet has senior Morgan Bovardi, sophomore Taylor Bovardi and senior Liv Filmore all at eight steals for the year, and with 58 in four games is taking away nearly 15 possessions a night from the opposition.
Fenwick senior captains Veronica Tache and Liz Gonzalez lead the charge in the way of on-the-ball defense. Tache has 23 steals (more than three per game), Gonzalez had 14 and the trio has combined for 54 deflections in seven games.
"There's no one on this team that doesn't take defense seriously, but those three in particular, Olivia, Veronica and Liz, are so effective at it," said DeBaggis. "Veronica's nasty defensively; Liz is the same way. They make a lot of plays that don't necessarily hit the stat sheet, like a deflection that gets a steal for someone else."
Unbeaten Peabody (3-0) is doing a phenomenal job on the defensive end of the floor. The Tanners give up only 26 points a game and haven't allowed a foe to score 40 yet. Junior Emma Bloom, one of the school's best all-around athletes, is the leader as far as steals and deflections go.
"Emma's not big yet she's always in the right place at the right time. She boxes out and she anticipates very very well," said Tanner coach Stan McKeen, whose defense also benefits from having one of the Northeastern Conference's best post players in senior captain Amber Kiricoples.
"Amber's a force on those boards, no question about it," said McKeen. "So we've done a very good job of only allowing one shot at a time. With her rebounding, we've given up very few second chance points so far."
Beverly High also has a great mix of on-ball defense and a great rebounder to take away second chance points. Junior guard Angelina Mazzone has been outstanding thus far with what coach Seth Stantial calls great "speed, effort, motor and athleticism" that keep her in front of her assignment the whole length of the floor.
Senior captain Sophia Hemsey does the defensive dirty work for the Panthers. Adept at boxing out and timing her blocks against bigger opponents, Hemsey is also one of the NEC's most instinctive players when it comes to taking charges. Senior captains Sydney Anderson and Kylie McCarthy are excellent defenders, too, both on the ball and in terms of filling passing lanes for deflections.
"There's a quote we use all the time: 'Defense is not a talent, it is a decision', and I believe those four are true examples of making the 'decision'," Stantial said.
Danvers has only played two games but has some excellent defensive averages. Junior captain Kristina Yebba, who can play guard or forward, is averaging 4.5 steals per game in addition to two deflections; she's another example of a player with tremendous instincts.
"She's not a shutdown defender; she's a thief," quipped Falcon head coach Pat Veilleux. "She thinks the game through, every situation, and she reacts with great timing."
Senior captain Julia Vaillancourt and junior captain Gabby Chisholm are the ball-hawk defenders for the Falcons. Both averages better than three steals a game in 2019-20 with great quickness and anticipation.
"They're the type of players that sacrifice parts of their game for the team," Veilleux said. "They all understand the importance of good, solid team defense when it comes to winning close games."
Hamilton-Wenham's multi-sport standout Jane Maguire thrives defensively, no surprise to those that have seen her foot skills on the soccer pitch. She's averaging a steal-and-a-half per game, an average made even more impressive as she typically draws the opponent's top threat.
"She's fearless and will guard anyone whether they're a guard or a forward," said H-W coach Mark Cone. "She deflects a lot of balls, very athletic, very quick and with good anticipation."
As for Essex Tech, the Hawks feature one of the area's better tall defenders in senior captain Katie Napoli. A 3-year starter at 5-foot-8, she can guard all five positions effectively and thrives in the crucible that is man-to-man defense.
"She loves the challenge and she's someone we can always count on to make an opponent's offensive possessions tough," said Essex Tech coach Greg O'Brien. "She's got great athleticism and a natural ability to compete."
Certainly Ipswich's all-around standout Riley Daly is in any conversation about the area's best on-ball defender since she posted more than three steals per game last year. Marblehead's Maddie Erskine is another, and you know the Magicians won't give up many second chance point with Leila Walton cleaning up on the glass.
Tori Farrell from the Pingree School is another active young defender to keep an eye on, as is Salem Academy's Cindy Shehu.
Don't think these thieves never get caught with a hand in the cookie jar, either. While these great defenders know when to take risks and how to avoid untimely fouls, sometimes the offensive player protects the ball and finds a lane to the basket if a defender lunges too far looking for an easy swipe.
"As a coach sometimes, it's like that 28-foot 3-pointer that you hate until it goes in," DeBaggis joked. "You see them getting ready to reach in and it's 'No, no, no... OK, yes!'"
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears in The Salem News each Tuesday during the winter season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
