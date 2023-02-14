This week we're taking a look at some unsung Heroes, those under-the-radar players that tend to get overlooked but help their team immensely.
Coaches were asked which player on their roster best fits this description; here are their answers.
BISHOP FENWICK: Ava Bellacini, a hard working senior forward, who was an easy choice for coach Adam DeBaggis. The tri-captain from Peabody was injured early in the season but has brought a spark to the Crusaders since returning.
"Ava is the best communicator on our team and potentially the most coachable. She does almost everything right all the time," said DeBaggis. "Unfortunately she's undersized (5-foot-5) for her position, but her heart and intelligence makes up for lack of height. Ava is invaluable because she creates much of the heartbeat to our team by being a great teammate. She teaches our young players the value and importance of having a great work ethic."
IPSWICH: Izzie Wetter, a center and junior captain, whose contributions to the Tigers are invaluable according to head coach Chris Tolios.
"It's hard to put into words what she means to our team," acknowledged Tolios. "Izzie plays every minute of every game and anchors our defense. She's also a big piece to our offense, doing the things that don't show up in the scorebook like setting screens and getting others open while directing traffic on every possession. She's the voice of our team and keeps everyone upbeat and moving forward. It's a coach's dream to have a kid like Izzie."
BEVERLY: Olivia Griffin, a guard and senior captain, is always the shortest girl on the court, but never backs down to anyone. Panthers head coach Seth Stantial said Griffin is one of the toughest players he's ever coached.
"Liv is our best perimeter defender and has been playing hurt all year," said Stantial. "She leads the team in assists, averages over three rebounds and two steals a game, and is a kid that you wish you could take her toughness and instill it in everyone else on the team. She's a leader and is loved by her teammates."
PEABODY: Lauryn Mendonca/Isabel Bettecourt, a pair of senior forwards, fit the bill. The two captains have both been four-year varsity players and are vital components to the conference leading unbeatens.
"They do all the unseen work around the boards rebounding and distributing," said head coach Stan McKeen. "Lauryn is one of our leading rebounders while Isabel is a contributing 3-point shooter who can play guard as well as small forward. I don't know where we'd be without them."
ESSEX TECH: Thais Dos Santos, a sophomore forward has great energy in both practices and games, something coach Greg O'Brien and her teammates appreciate the most.
"A lot of her teammates say that she's one of their favorite players to practice and play with," said O'Brien. "Thais is constantly hustling on the floor for loose balls, sprinting up the court on a fast break, or playing great defense against opposing team's best players. She is also very coachable and really cares about improving her game every day with all the work she puts in."
DANVERS: Reese Holland, a junior forward who was a swing player on the JVs who practiced with the varsity a year ago. This season, she started the first game and hasn't been out of the lineup since.
"She does the dirty work down low and isn't afraid to get physical underneath, although Reese is slightly undersized for the position," said coach Dave Chisholm. "Reese has consistently been our leading rebounder, but isn't afraid to take a big shot."
Chisholm said a recent win over Gloucester demonstrated Holland's importance to the Blue-and-White when she hit a big shot and canned some late free throws.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Leah Coffey, a junior guard, has come a long way.. Coach Mark Cole calls Coffey "The glue that holds this team together", someone who doesn't make flashy or headline-making plays, but rather settles everyone down when things tend to go south.
"If we need a steal or a defensive stop, Leah usually has a hand in it," Cole said. "She doesn't show up on the other team's scouting report very often, but they better know where she's on the floor at all times. Her stats don't jump out at you (24 steals, 17 assists, 45 rebounds, and 28 points) but that's not always the way to measure someone's value to a team. She is one of four returning varsity players with any type of game time experience and has stepped into a leadership role with the younger girls. Leah's confidence level and play has steadily trended upwards all season."
SALEM: Destiny Bennett, a junior point guard, is a quiet leader for the Witches. First-year head coach Martin Rather said that she is a true team player, one who is second in both assists and rebounds on her team. That's impressive, given her position.
MASCONOMET: Natalie Nolan, a senior guard, performs whatever is needed to help the Chieftains.
"She does everything we ask of her and has a high basketball IQ," said coach Todd Sundstrom. "Often I'll tell her what she does never shows up in the scorebook, but at 5-foot-2 she was our leading rebounder at one point in the season. Every coach loves a player like her who always gives it her all."
SWAMPSCOTT: Jesse Ford, a guard and senior captain, flies under the radar but impresses head coach Katelyn Leonard, who sees how she helps the Big Blue. A two-year JV player, Ford earned a starting spot with the varsity this winter who has cemented herself in the lineup and has led the team in scoring on several occasions.
"Jesse is one of the toughest players on our team, willing to do the dirty work like rebounding, getting on the floor for loose balls, and scrapping on defense," Leonard said. "What I love about Jesse is that she's almost at her best when we make a mistake. So many times after a turnover or missed shot, she finds a way on defense to get the ball back, and she isn't afraid to take risks on the defensive end of the floor. At first, those risks made me a little nervous, but I've come to rely on her effort to turn a negative into a positive, which she does that the majority of the time."
SALEM ACADEMY: Emilie Nieves, a junior guard, has been part of the Navs' program for four years (head coach Meaghan Fitzgerald began coaching her in the 8th grade at the JV level). She can be counted on to be calm, cool, and collected in any situation.
"She is selfless with the basketball and opens up plays for our leading scorers," said Fitzgerald. "You'll always find Emilie under the hoop grabbing rebounds or making big defensive plays. She's a natural leader, giving the younger players advice on the court and helping teammates run plays and practice drills. Emilie has made coaching her a pleasure these past four years because she is respectful to everyone."
### Mark your calendars for the annual IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Basketball Classic at Marblehead High this Sunday and Monday. The two girls' games start it off at 1 p.m. Sunday, with Bishop Fenwick vs. North Andover, followed by Masconomet vs. Peabody at 2:30 p.m. A pair of boys games (Bishop Fenwick/Gloucester at 4:15 and Marblehead/Bedford at 6) come after that.
The girls' consolation game starts at 1 p.m. on Monday, with the boys consolation tilt at 2:30. The girls championship will tip off at 4:15, followed by the boys title contest.
Last year Bishop Fenwick beat Peabody for the girls crown.