Kristina Yebba is finally back on the basketball court for the Danvers High Falcons this winter, co-captaining the squad along with Gabby Chisholm.
The Falcons (unbeaten in NEC play and now 3-1) are succeeding while overcoming a rash of early injuries. Both of their captains are wearing knee braces, as is senior guard Sabrina Auciello. Meanwhile, senior forward Reese Pszenny is still making her way back from an injury that cost her the second half of an all-star soccer season, one which hampers her even more on the hard indoor surface.
"Mine is a nagging leg injury that I've been playing with for three years," said Chisholm. "Wearing the brace is annoying to play with and definitely slows me down, but I want to be out there. So I deal with it."
Yebba tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last winter in a February clash against Masconomet, while Auciello suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in the same game.
Despite the many serious injuries and Chisholm only playing limited minutes, the Falcons are unbeaten.
"We're the walking wounded for sure," said veteran head coach Pat Veilleux. "Our girls coming back from injuries are bothered more playing on the hard courts than they were in soccer."
Yebba loves basketball and scored 22 points in a recent win over Salem before Christmas. But she's even more dedicated to softball, having recently committed to continue her career at the University of Southern Maine.
"I had surgery (after getting injured last winter) and eight months later was cleared to play in mid-October," said Yebba. ""Sabrina and I talked about it and the fact that we'll play Masco on the same date a year from the time we were hurt ... we joked and said maybe it would be a good idea not to show up that night."
Yebba, always a threat to hit the long 3-point bombs, had been looking at Bridgewater State and Nichols College, but neither had the health science program she wanted. Finding the right fit academically was her first priority.
"Nichols offers a great business program, but I want to study physical therapy which they didn't have," she said. "Southern Maine was not in my first thoughts, but the day I was cleared I was contacted by them and, a few weeks ago, went up there for a tour, met the coach (Sarah Jamo), and went to dinner with members of the team. I really loved the campus and felt welcomed.
"I knew all along I definitely wanted to play softball in college, but not jeopardize my academic plans by going to a school that didn't have what I wanted."
It's been a hard road for Yebba to come back from the torn ACL and resume playing. She missed her sophomore year of softball because COVID 19 wiped out the season, then was out for her junior year because of the injury.
"I missed half the basketball season and all of softball," she said. "I wanted to play so much, but I went to all the practices and the girls made me feel I was still a member of the team. What made it so hard was the great season they had (winning the Division 2 North title) and I wasn't able to contribute. Everyone on the team made me feel I was helping, though."
Yebba has also played club softball for the Angels (run by Salem's Ryan Leahy) since the fall of her sophomore year. She has been able to come back sooner by practicing and playing with them.
"They've been extremely helpful," she said. "I play softball year-round, and the coaches there helped me so much with the recruiting process I can't thank them enough.
"At Southern Maine they told me I fit into their program, which was nice to here," Yebba added. "Shortstop is my favorite position, and it requires skills like range of motion. I know it will take time to get back to what I was before getting hurt, but I'm working hard."
Yebba is a softball captain-elect as well as co-captain for the basketball team. Her leadership role is something she enjoys and welcomes the added responsibilities.
"Our team has had more injuries than most," she said. "Gabby's is a lingering issue and she wasn't even supposed to play the other night against Salem, but luckily she was able to see a little time. Sabrina's back now with a brace, and her twin sister Lauren Auciello is back from a knee injury. It's been incredible -- not to mention Reese's back problem.
"Mine is still a little sore from time to time, and I know it will take time to fully recover. It's the hard surface and in basketball you have a lot of lateral movements, which are difficult to do with any injury," she added.
The Falcons lack height but has lots of speed, led by junior Ellie Anderson. They'll play in the North Reading Invitational beginning tonight.
"We want to have fun, and honestly we didn't come into the season with high expectations because we don't have any tall girls," said Chisholm. "Most of the teams we play have two or three. We'll play hard and try to use our speed and offense to fullest advantage."
"Our defense turns into offense," added Yebba. "That's big for us. We have to continue to play tough defense, and when Gabby is back fully and Reese returns, we'll be fine."
###
Perhaps the North Shore's No. 1 high school sports fan -- and certainly one of its most recognizable -- Jack Dean was recently presented with a Pingree athletic sweatshirt for being the Highlanders' biggest fan.
The Beverly native loves to take in games all over the North Shore and has followed Pingree faithfully.
"He's a legend," said Highlander head coach Dave Latimer. "In the last three years Jack hasn't missed a home game or a summer league game, and our girls wanted to show thanks for his support."
The Pingree girls went to the championship of the Pingree Holiday Tournament with a 3-0 record before being shorthanded against an impressive Thayer Academy squad, which wound up beating them for the title, 48-16. Senior Lexie Garcia had 15 points for the Highlanders in their win over Holy Child from Rye, N.Y., with junior Maddie Landers adding eight points.
###
Salem head coach Evie Oquendo said captain Anna Cantone, a senior center, is likely out for a couple of weeks after spraining her ankle in the opening game of the season.
Cassadi O'Leary, a senior forward, is the Witches' other captain. The Witches also count on Amayah McConney, a junior, who has played since she was a freshman and shown improvement every year.
There are only nine players on the Salem High roster, but one to keep an eye on is freshman point guard Yamilette Guerrero, who is a pure shooter and had 12 points in the loss to Danvers.
"I brought her up last year during the short COVID season and she was definitely a standout. She plays beyond her years, understands the game, is knowledgeable with a great basketball IQ," said Oquendo who was a superstar for Salem and Salem State.
"I was happy to see some players come back after a year's absence like junior guards Tyelah Marie Hicks and Leylanni Martinez, and senior forward Princessa Parades," Oquendo added. "The leadership of Anna and Cassadi has helped build a stronger varsity team that possesses basketball skills.
"Our players have been practicing hard to improve their game, and that showed in a tough loss to an experienced Winthrop team in our opener. With a veteran club and returning players, Salem looks to make some noise in the league."
That showed as the Witches blasted Lynn Tech, 60-31, in their final game before the holiday break, with Guerrero scoring a game-high 26 points. Ashley Feliz added 11 points and five rebounds while Hicks had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Paredes (4 points, 9 rebounds) and O'Leary (3 points, 11 rebounds) also had strong games for Salem, which plays next on January 3 against Georgetown.
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls basketball, appears in The Salem News during the winter season. Follow Jean DePlacido @JeanDeplacidoSN