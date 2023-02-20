The Covenant Christian Academy girls basketball team is having a very successful season, having gone all the way to the Independent Girls Conference finals before losing for the third time this season to unbeaten Montrose.
But with the NEPSAC Class D playoffs still ahead, their season likely isn't over yet.
Head coach Jim MacDonald's Cougars went 9-3 in conference play this winter and are currently 14-6 on the season. The team's captains are seniors Ava Anastasi, Abby Chewning, and Stella Leras.
"Ava is a steady player and team leader," said MacDonald. "You could call her our team chaplain as she's really engaged with the well-being of the other girls and keeps the team properly grounded as a Christian school.
"Abby is probably the best pure shooter that I've coached on a girls' team," added MacDonald, noting that Chewning averages 12.2 points per game. "She loves life, is energetic, and brings a fun atmosphere to our group."
Both Anastasi and Chewning are guards for the Peabody-based school. Anastasi is going to Baylor University next year while Chewning will play basketball at Gordon College.
MacDonald said that Leras, a forward, is a good all-around player. "She shoots well, has a good handle, and plays excellent help defense," he said. "Stella is also a brilliant student who is going to Williams College in the fall."
The other two starters are senior forward Larissa Sabatino, an excellent defender and rebounder, and junior Liza Minogue, whom MacDonald said does a great job at point guard and leads the team in scoring at 12.3 ppg.
"Larissa is physically the strongest young woman in our league by far," said MacDonald. "Nobody can move her off her spot, and she can guard anyone on the floor and overpower them. Liza is the engine that makes it all go. She runs the offense and keys the defense, leading our team in steals. Because of her quickness and drive, she can play anywhere on the court and is often required to guard the back line if we go to a zone. She possesses the intensity that sets her apart from other athletes."
Minogue is also a talented soccer player who was named NEPSA first team All-Star last fall.
Key substitutes are senior Yuejia Wang and sophomore Julia Ray, who can help out at either forward or guard. Wang, a forward, is from China and lives with a host family while attending CCA.
"Yuejia has grown tremendously as a player over the last four years when she first started playing basketball," said MacDonald. "She's an outstanding student and is developing her offensive game, which is still a little too methodical but she has a nice touch.
"Ray is a slender, long athlete with quickness and aggressiveness," he added. "She has a motor that won't stop and is very intense defensively. Julia is often asked to enter a game to cover the best opposing player. She has a solid shot from 12-15 feet out and is instant energy.
All three of the Cougars' league losses this season have been to unbeaten powerhouse Montrose School from Medfield. Last month the Cougars lost back to back to back and then again in the playoff finals.
Covenant Christian is 13-5 in the NEPSAC standings and in third place in the Saylor rankings for Class D small schools. CCA is also ranked 29th in New England and expects to be invited to the NEPSAC tournament the first week in March.
They had a thrilling 34-33 victory over Gann Academy on a Minogue buzzer-beater in the Independent Girls Conference semifinal. Gann took the lead with less than a minute remaining after CCA had been ahead the entire way. Tough defense by the home team gave them the ball back with 16 seconds left, and Chewning had a good look, but her shot rimmed out.
But Ray, who had a great game defensively, grabbed the rebound and set up Minogue for the game-winner. Minogue led her team with 15 points, and Chewning finished with 11.
###
The Atlantic Ocean temperature at Lynch Park in Beverly was only 40 degrees on February 12, but that didn't stop the Danvers High varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams from taking part in a polar plunge.
On Super Bowl Sunday 31 plungers including players, coaches, team managers, and family members took part and donated $500. The Falcons felt it was "brrrfect" conditions for their fundraiser, which benefited the homeless, as DHS players and some family members raced into the water for a very good cause.
It was all part of the North Shore CDC and Lifebridge North Shore event, which attracted close to 150 people that raised over $16,000 to provide services and support to families and individuals.
The wins have been hard to come by for the Blue-and-White this winter, but team spirit has remained high and community projects have been a key feature.
"Everyone had a blast and actually enjoyed it," said head coach Dave Chisholm. "The weather was good, but the water was freezing. Sometimes it's more than just about basketball. These kids have made my first year (as head coach) so enjoyable."
The Falcons received a thank you letter for their community support.
###
Speaking of Danvers, the 8th Annual Gieras Games will have a new format this year with a full day of basketball this Thursday, including the boys and girls youth teams starting at 10 a.m. in the Danvers High Fieldhouse.
It starts with the 6th grade girls, followed by the 7th grade girls, 7th grade boys, 8th grade boys and, at 4 p.m., the 8th grade girls. The Danvers High boys varsity will then host Beverly at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Falcons' girls vs. the Panthers at 7 p.m.
It's all in memory of Ed Gieras, one of the greatest players in Danvers High basketball history who died in 2015 after a long courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. The Gieras Games started to help keep his memory alive though a scholarship fund.
A donation of $5 is requested, and T-shirts will be available to purchase. A full 100 percent of the funds raised will be donated to Huntington's Disease research and the scholarship fund in his name.