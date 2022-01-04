There are four seniors on the Bishop Fenwick roster this season, all of whom are captains and who do a great job dividing up responsibilities.
Guards Emma Burke, Olivia Found and Maria Orfanos, along with forward Nasha Arnold, have the Crusaders off to a 4-2 start this season.
"We all get along really well," said Burke, a Beverly resident who is also a softball star at Fenwick. "Maria and I have been here since the start, while Olivia and Nasha transferred in a year ago. We talk all the time and divide roles according to what we do best. The idea is for us to impact the team in a positive way.
"We're sure we have the talent to go far," she added. "We've got a lot of height, shooters down low, and great defense -- a little bit of everything. What's even more important is having a bunch of good people and good teammates."
Found is very close to joining the 1,000 Point Club in high school between her time at both Fenwick and, before that, Matignon High School, where she played for two seasons.
"It feels good to know all the hard work I put in over the years is paying off," said the Assumption College commit, who was named to the Bishop Fenwick Christmas Classic All-Tournament Team.
"I think the biggest goal we all have is to come to every game ready to play. We want to improve by playing tough and finding a way to win. As captains we all work together and the team chemistry is really good."
The Crusaders won four games in a row before having that streaked snapped by Rockland in the finals of the Fenwick Christmas Classic. It's a game these veteran leaders believe their team can learn from.
Arnold has been out sick and missed the tourney opening win over Haverhill as well as the championship tilt.
"Nasha is such a big part of our offense, and her not being there was a huge loss for us," said Orphanos. "Everyone is still learning their roles, but once we're all back and are healthy we'll be even better."
"We would have liked to win our Classic, but every loss is a learning opportunity to get better," added Burke. "The Rockland game helped us know the things we have to work on."
Found also plays volleyball, but basketball is her first love. Arnold does the discus and javelin in spring track, but it's basketball that is she intends to pursue in college. Burke said she'd consider playing both hoop and softball, and has talked to college coaches about the possibility of doing so.
Orphanos is also talking to coaches about playing in college. She said she is 100 percent committed to continuing her basketball career at the next level.
"I love the game so much,: said Orphanos. "I added a lot to my game last year so that I'd be ready for this season, We lost some great seniors from last year's team, and the four of us (captains) are trying to fill that void. We know we have the talent: the whole team is very talented from starters to the bench.
"The big team goal is to take it each day at a time and keep improving. My personal hope is being a better version of myself than last year. It's a long season, and we have to take each game one at a time."
Arnold left no doubt about the squad's ultimate goal: ending the season in the state finals at TD Garden.
"That's the big one, but we have to be able to accomplish all the little things in practice and then execute in games if we hope to reach it," she reasoned. "Communication is so important both in practices and games.
"Olivia, Emma, Maria and I take votes on everything before deciding what's best for the team; it's not all about the seniors," Arnold added. "We have two sophomores starting (Cecilia Kay and Boxford's Ella Andrews), and they're doing a great job."
Kay is 6-foot-1 while Andrews is 5-10. Arnold calls both "major contributors. Cecilia and Ella work so hard all the time. They're young but have fit right in.
"We want to keep spirits up and stick together as a team. It's been hard with COVID and all the changes because of the virus, but it's a test that we'll get through. Every team has to deal with it."
The Crusaders have a busy week ahead with Franklin (Wednesday) and arch rival St. Mary's of Lynn on Friday.
Masconomet hung tough with the Rockland Bulldogs in the Fenwick Classic opener, but fell short by three points. In the consolation game, the Chieftains trailed Haverhill by 10 points before pulling out a victory thanks to some tough defense, especially in the final eight minutes.
Senior captain Krystal Zepaj had a strong game (17 points) and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Their smothering defense led to turnovers, and team 17 steals led by captain Sarah Green's five, one of the key reasons for the late rally.
Morginn Kotchian, a junior from Beverly, was named Austin Prep Student-Athlete of the Week after scoring 18 points to lead her team over Fontbonne Academy for its first win of the season. A transfer student from Bishop Fenwick, Kotchian has been in double digits regularly for the Cougars this season.
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls basketball, appears each week in The Salem News during the winter sports season. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN