The Pingree girls got off to a great start, recording wins over Dana Hall (by 34 points), Portsmouth Abby, and Middlesex before leaving for Florida to take part in the KSA Classic in Orlando.
In three games against top teams from across the country the Highlanders went 2-1, beating Eula High School, 47-36, and Commerce High. The only loss was to Lincoln Park Charter School, 52-50 in overtime, a game Pingree could have won but missed two foul shots at the end.
"It was a great trip," said coach Dave Latimer. "We won two games by 11 points each, and lost to an undefeated team in overtime which was a thriller. We were down 9-0 early and at the end of the first quarter it was 15-3 in their favor before we had a great comeback. We had the lead several times in the fourth quarter and a chance to win it at the line but missed. The game was tied and went to OT where they made a couple more plays to win."
Being in Orlando with some of the best players in the country was a blast for the crew from South Hamilton.
"The trip itself was fantastic and a great bonding time," he added. "Every day the girls were at Universal Studios or on the roller coaster before the games," Latimer noted. "Our defense was great in all three, and what was really nice to see is having three different players lead the scoring. Lyla Campbell (sophomore) had 17 points against the team from Texas, Sam Jones put in 19 in another, and Bella Vaz had 15 against the Oklahoma team. The whole team really contributed. Cameron Travies played unbelievable basketball with steals and assists."
Pingree was also boosted by the return of Middleton native Tori Farrell, who tore her ACL in the New England championship game for soccer in 2021. She missed the entire 21-22 basketball season plus this past soccer season and was thrilled to be cleared for game action.
"She had six rebounds in four minutes during the last game of the trip, and really adds an interior presence to our team. Nobody works any harder, and she's a big strength down low controlling rebounds," said Latimer, who noted that he has a great group of girls on this year's team that really care about each other. There was no drama on the trip, and it's a group that knows when its time to have fun, and when to bear down and work hard.
"We have eight seniors which is great for the team," said Beverly's Sam Jones, a captain, who is averaging 8 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. "We've been playing really well, and it's time to get back on schedule playing games after the break following our trip to Florida. We held our own against some pretty strong teams.
Jones was named Team Most Valuable which is the equivalent of being on an All Tourney team. Pingree competed in the Gold Bracket, one of 60 teams in that division. The Highlanders pride themselves on tenacious defense with a full court pressing style employed to wear down their opponents.
"I was really surprised to be chosen for that honor because we played as a team and won by working together," said Jones, who has been playing the sport for the past 14 years. She played for Latimer's New England Playmakers Club for many years, and said it really helped develop her game. She was also captain of the Highlanders volleyball team and come spring plans to continue to do a strength program.
"Sam is like another coach on the floor," said Latimer. "She's been our point guard all four years and has dealt with a number of injuries in her junior year. It's great she's finally healthy again."
Vaz, a junior, is playing a big role in scoring this year, and also delighted to be fully healthy. She is also happy for Farrell, who played in the big win over St. Paul's this past Saturday. A year ago Vaz, who is the leading scorer for her team with 15.7 points per game, 27 3-pointers, and 4.9 rebounds, missed several games because of injuries, but is strong now and able to help her team once again.
"I couldn't be any happier to have Tori back," she said.. "Last year was really tough with so many injuries. I missed about half the season with ankle trouble after suffering a sprain and trying to come back only to injure the same ankle again. Everyone got to play in the St. Paul game, and we really did a great job against a higher class team. It was our first game after the Florida trip which was so much fun. That was great for bonding and also playing very good competition which helped us all improve. St. Paul's was only the first of a tough stretch for us, but we're taking it one game at a time."
Vaz, who is from Danvers, hopes to continue her career in college and is going through the recruiting process. She played JV soccer in the fall and is involved with basketball year round for MCW Stars.
"Club has a light schedule in the fall, but spring and summer my Stars team travels to lots of tournaments with so many coaches on the sidelines watching. When you're on the court you look around and see all of them. I try not to worry about all the pressure there is when you're going up against the best players in the country. I started playing basketball when I was in the first grade and was playing club by fourth grade. I love it, and have also played soccer forever."
Now back home again, the Highlanders want to carry the momentum into league play.
"I think the trip was good for the whole team, a bonding experience," said Jones. "I want to play hard but still have fun, As a captain I try to make sure the energy everyone brings is where it should be. I would like to continue to play basketball in college, but am still deciding where I want to go. I'd like to stay local. That decision comes first and then basketball."
###
Morginn Kotchian from Peabody and Denley Cushing of Lynnfield captain Austin Prep in the inaugural NEPSAC season for the Reading school. The new coach for AP is Ushearnda Stroud, also coach of Mass Lady Rivals and formerly of Brooks School. Kotchian began her high school career at Bishop Fenwick where she was always a big threat to make 3-pointers.
###
The Peabody girls are off to a perfect 5-0 start, and will be on the road this week at Marblehead on Tuesday and Winthrop on Friday. The big rematch at Masco is on Friday, January 20 before four in a row at Veterans Memorial Field House beginning with Danvers, Fenwick (January 25), Beverly, and Lincoln-Sudbury at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29.
The Crusaders have a big game this Friday when St. Mary's comes to Margin Street. Cecilia Kay leads the young Crusader team in points per game with 19.3 and rebounds (11.7).
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls basketball, appears in The Salem News weekly during the winter season. You can contact Jean DePlacido at JMDeplacido@aol.com and follow along on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN