Bounce Passes girls basketball column: Captains have St. Mary's on a roll heading into playoffs 

The record setting St. Mary’s of Lynn girls basketball team is headed into the state tournament on a roll.
The Spartans almost certainly nailed down the No. 1 seed in Division 3 North by beating Amesbury, 88-45, in the championship game of the Spartan Classic earlier this week. The state tournament playoff seedings will be announced Friday afternoon.
St. Mary’s dropped its season opener to Archbishop Williams, then won the next 18 games in a row to set a new school record. Now 21-2 on the season, the Spartans went on to tie a school record by beating Fontbonne, 68-35, in the first game of the Spartan Classic, then broke the old school mark with a no-doubt-about-it triumph over Amesbury.
Senior captains Olivia Matela, Gabby Torres and Janisse Avelino have been instrumental in the team’s outstanding season. Matela is from Swampscott while Torres and Avelino are both Peabody girls.
“Gabby has been a four-year starter and from her sophomore year on has pretty much been our top defender,” said head coach Jeff Newhall. “She’ll end up around 900 career points and could’ve been much higher, but she’s a product of being on a good team with a lot of scorers.”
Newhall pointed out that St. Mary’s does not have a 1,000 point scorer because each game there are usually seven players who contribute between 7-16 points. A lot of nights the same girls contribute eight, 10, 12 or 14 points for the high scoring Spartans.
Torres had 41 3-pointers in the team’s first 19 games, ranked 10th in the program scoring with 802 points and averages 10.2 per game. She also had 48 steals and was shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.
“As a senior this season, Gabby really has done it all for us,” said Newhall. “She always covers the other team’s best scorer and is such a grit player. She gets the other girls up and ready to play the games, something not everybody can do. She’s a real leader.”
Both Matela and Avelino transferred in to St. Mary’s as sophomores. Matela is the team’s best 3-point shooter with a 46 percent success rate from downtown. She has 42 steals, averages 10.5 rebounds a night and has 748 career points through the first 21 games.
Avelino averages 7.3 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and is a 56 percent shooter from the perimeter.
“Most nights Jannise guards the other team’s top post player,” Newhall remarked, “and in our league she goes up against some outstanding ones, including Bishop Fenwick’s Annie Murphy.
“Because we have so many different ones figuring in our scoring every game we don’t have any single one responsible for putting up big points each night; I can’t say enough about how much all three captains have meant to our team.”
The Spartan Classic featured 12 teams in three different divisions, and seven of the dozen were ranked in Eastern Mass.’ top 25 squads.
¢¢¢
Pingree hopes to be the Highlanders athletic team to earn a Class A New England Tournament playoff berth.
Only eight teams make it, and the Highlanders are in the running with three games remaining against Lexington Christian, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols, and Berwick Academy before the Eastern Independent League playoffs begin.
Madison Mandalinci, who scored her 1,000th point recently, exploded for 32 points to lead the Highlanders to victory over Beaver Country Day, handing them only their second loss of the season.
Tori Farrell has also had the hot hand lately for Pingree. She had 22 points on 9-of-10 field goal shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals against Milton Academy, then added 18 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and six rebounds against Phillips Exeter. Farrell followed that up with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in the victory over Beaver Country Day.
¢¢¢
Former Maconomet player Nicole Tapparo was one of four Husson University basketball players honored on Senior Day last Saturday before its game with Thomas. A senior guard and tri-captain, she helped the Eagles prevail, 90-53.
A double major in criminal justice and psychology, Tapparo has helped Husson to a 17-8 record, including a 9-0 mark on its home court. The team is unbeaten North Atlantic Conference (NAC) play at 14-0 after ending its regular season with a 52-49 win over Maine Maritime.
¢¢¢
Danvers senior captain Cheyenne Nessinger finished the regular season with 60 blocked shots. Her highest number in a game was eight in the Falcons’ win over Lynn Classical, which qualified them for state tournament play.
Nessinger had an outstanding 25-point, 12-rebound, 5-block performance against Newburyport in the Ed Gieras Tournament earlier this week and will continue her basketball career at UMass Boston next year.
¢¢¢
