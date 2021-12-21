What are the odds that any team will have a third of their squad with the same last name?
Well look no further than the Peabody High girls basketball team. There are 12 players on the roster, with two sets of sisters sharing the same last name: Bettencourt. They're all related, too.
It's a good bet that on any given play, a Bettencourt passes to Bettencourt, who then finds another Bettencourt for two points.
Sisters Isabel and Abby Bettencourt are joined by their cousins Taylor and Allyson Bettencourt on the Tanners' varsity.
"I have never seen anything like it," said head coach Stan McKeen. "Bo and Abby play the same sports and do everything together; they have great sisterly love. Taylor and Allyson are the same, and they all get along so well. The rest of the team is so close as well."
Captains guard/forward Emma Bloom and guard Gina Terrazzano, along with forward Janelle Baetzel, are the only seniors for Peabody.
The Tanners, who have eight returning players this winter, shocked powerful Masconomet, 54-43, in their season opener and handled Beverly in their first home game last Friday, 49-21.
"We've got amazing chemistry on and off the court," said Terrazzano, a three-sport standout who committed to Gordon College to continue her softball career. "We've been playing together for so long, and the new girls fit right in. It's truly great having the four Bettencourts; in fact, it feels like we're all sisters."
Isabel, Abby, Terrazzano, Bloom, and Logan Lomasney are also key members of the Northeastern Conference Peabody softball team. Terrazzano is coming off a strong field hockey season while Bloom was an outstanding goalie for the soccer team, which also featured Taylor and Allyson Bettencourt. Meanwhile, Isabel, Abby, and Lauryn Mendonca led the volleyball team to the playoffs.
"Peabody has just so many good athletes," said Masco head coach Shannon Kirwan after losing to the Tanners.
"We're looking for an exciting season," added Bloom. "We're so used to playing together from the time we enjoyed a lot of success in CYO. Our team goal is to win as many games as we can, be NEC champions, and go far in the playoffs. We have to strive hard and work to achieve those goals."
It wouldn't be unusual to have some jealousy issues since Taylor and Allyson are guards while Isabel and Abby are forwards, but it hasn't happened. In the Masco game Taylor, Bloom, and Abby took turns at point guard, and all three were effective bringing the ball up court and finding an open person.
"I love having all four of us on the team," said Taylor Bettencourt, a junior. "We have chemistry from being together so long and from family chemistry. When I'm bringing the ball up I know Abby is on the wing if I drive, and I'm also sure where Bo will be."
Allyson is the only freshman on the squad, and she's already settling in by handling the point guard position for a stretch in a recent win over Beverly. When she looks to a veteran player for advice, it's a good chance that person is a family member..
"I'm new, but I have a lot of people I can go to for help or to answer questions," added Allyson. "All the girls welcomed me."
Oh, and come next year it will be the five Bettencourts when Bo and Abby's younger sister Lizzie Bettencourt comes out for the team.
"We're all looking forward to that," said Bo. "She's the tallest girl in the family."
It's not just the Bettencourts, but the talented group surrounding them that makes this team click. Lomasney, a sophomore forward, has had a great start to the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tanners.
"If I had to pick a surprise player this season it could be any one of two or three," said McKeen. "Logan, Abby, or Baetzel could all surprise."
###
Beverly is hoping to have a strong season in the NEC as well. The team's senior captains are forward Grace Coughlin and guards Lindsey Gannon and Angela Mazzone. Junior Nikki Erricola and sophomore Lauren Caley could come on strong.
"I have no idea how the season will go," said veteran head coach Seth Stantial. "I just want us to work on improving as people and players. The girls are working hard, and I can't ask for anything more."
###
Marblehead has five senior captains: guards Cat Candelaria. Ella Kramer, Molly Cronin, Anika Haley, and center Catherine Comstock.
Coach Paul Moran is looking for Katie Burns and Samantha Dormer to also contribute and be pleasant surprises.
"We have a lot of inexperienced players looking to make their mark on Marblehead basketball. It's an enjoyable group to be around because the girls work hard every day," Moran acknowledged.
###
Essex Tech coach Greg O'Brien said his team's goal is to compete for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title and try to get to the state tournament this winter.
"We have a good balance of players that work well together and are competitive," said O'Brien, "so we want to take the next step forward in our program. We have great senior leadership and a good young core of talented players."
Team captains are seniors Synclair McGovern (guard) and Kailey Erickson (forward).
One player who might be a very pleasant surprise is sophomore forward Christine Mbachi of Peabody. Last year she played well in limited minutes for the Hawks when she moved up to varsity.
"Christine really has a great skill set to be a force wherever we put her on the floor," said O'Brien.
###
Swampscott's captains are Sophie DiGrande, Chloe Rakauskas, and Paige Quagrello. DiGrande and Rakauskas are guards while Quagrello is the center.
One surprise contributor early on has been sophomore Victoria Quagrello.
"In the shortened season last year she really found her footing toward the end," said head coach Katelyn Leonard, a Big Blue alumnus. "I'm looking for her to make a big impact this year."
It's a senior heavy team with a lot of girls who have played together for a long time.
"They've been together since they were little kids and realize this is it for them," said Leonard. "During the first few weeks they've really shown how much this season matters to them through their hard work and team-first experience to be the catalyst for our team."
The Big Blue will not be in any Christmas tournament this year, but will play Manchester Essex December 28 in a non-league clash.
###
Morginn Kotchian from Beverly returns to the area with Austin Prep Tuesday night to face her former team, Catholic Central League rival Bishop Fenwick. She had 23 points, including five treys, for the Cougars against St. Mary's last week.
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears each week in The Salem News during the winter sports season. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN