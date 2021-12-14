The high school winter sports season is underway, and one of the first big events for several local girls' basketball teams is participating in the popular holiday tournaments that get underway right after Christmas.
Bishop Fenwick will once again host a Christmas Tournament December 27th and 29th. The four teams in the tourney are Haverhill, Masconomet, Rockland and the host Crusaders. Fenwick takes on the Merrimack Valley League Hillies on the 27th while the Lady Chieftains and Rockland meet.
Coach Adam DeBaggis has a strong squad at Fenwick, but will miss some senior leaders from last season. Graduation claimed Liz Gonzalez, Veronica Tache and Brynn Bertucci. Senior guards Olivia Found, Emma Burke. Maria Orfanos, and senior forward Nasha Arnold will captain the team.
"We lost some valuable pieces, but are returning a great group that has a good mix of experience and youth," said DeBaggis. "We have a very tough schedule -- and that's the way we like it."
Juniors Erica Lendall and Mia Mercurio along with sophomores Ella Andrews and Cecilia Kay figure to give the Crusaders depth. Playing in the Catholic Central League, which is always one of the best in the state, offers a challenge every night.
Masconomet captains are senior forward Sarah Green and senior guard Krystal Zepaj.
Over in the Cape Ann League, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham will meet in the Institution For Savings Tournament in Newburyport on December 28-29. The Tigers and Generals will face off in the tournament opener at 4 p.m, followed by Triton and Newburyport.
The Ipswich senior captains are forwards Carter King and Ava Horsman, point guard Jennie Tarr, and guard Maddie Duffy.
"We are a combination of experienced mixed with inexperienced," said head coach Chris Tolios. "It will be fun to see how this group gets together. Our experienced players know they need to step up and fill a bigger role, and our newer players are being looked at to contribute as well.
"We'll have 2-3 players in the mix that are first-year varsity, so they'll be thrown right into the action," Tolios added. "It's a completely different look as a team than we have had in the past, but I think the girls are up to the challenge."
One player to keep an eye on is King, who had a breakout year as a junior to finish at the top of the CAL in points per game and is ready to pick up where she left off. Ella Stein, a sophomore forward and key member of the Tigers' state champion volleyball team this fall, is also expected to contribute.
The Generals have nine returning varsity players, including eight seniors. One senior who did not play last year due to COVID-19 is Lily Cassidy, who has a good touch around the basket. Coach Mark Cole is hoping she'll pick up where she left off at the end of her sophomore year, and if that happens she could average a double-double.
Captains for Hamilton-Wenham are senior guards Kailee Whelan, Jane Maguire, and forward/guard Christa Coffey.
"We have some solid experience coming back, and there is a nice influx of sophomores and freshmen who will benefit from the new six quarters rule (girls permitted to play in six quarters per day, including time with the JV's)," said Cole. "They will get a chance to play some meaningful varsity minutes. I feel the new statewide tournament will benefit us too, as we'll be playing at the Division 4 level."
Danvers will participate in the North Reading Xmas Tourney on December 27-29 and square off against Wakefield in the first round. Veteran coach Pat Veilleux is looking to improve on last year's 7-8 record, and a key to that is getting injured players back from various ACL and PCL surgeries. The Blue-and-White's senior captains are Gabby Chisholm and Kristina Yebba.
Salem Academy has a new coach Meaghan Fizgerald. Last year the team had a winning record (10-5), the third straight 10-plus win campaign.
Junior 1,000 point scorer Cindy Shehu returns as captain along with fellow guard Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, a sophomore.
Freshman point guard Raizel Obrero is another key returnee for the Navigators, who have just two players back from a large returning group.
