The North Shore high school girls basketball season is officially underway. Let’s delve into our what some of our local teams can expect this winter.
PEABODY is ready to pick up where it left off a year ago, with most of the same players back. The Tanners went a perfect 13-0 in the Northeastern Conference while finishing 18-4 overall, losing to Bishop Feehan in the second round of the Division 1 state tournament.
Head coach Stan McKeen, now in his ninth season, has three captains: point guard Taylor Bettencourt, cousin Isabel Bettencourt at guard/small forward, and forward Lauren Mendonca. There are actually five Bettencourts on this year’s roster (up from 4 a year ago), including sophomore Ally Bettencourt, junior shooting guard Abby Bettencourt, and freshman Lizzy Bettencourt. Lizzie will swing between varsity and JV’s, according to McKeen.
Last year’s Northeastern Conference MVP, Logan Lomasney, is also back and expected to play a big role. Lomasney, who is coming off a strong season for the soccer team, is a huge presence on the boards and tough to defend around the hoop.
“We have such good chemistry,” said Lomasney. “Taylor (Bettencourt) always knows where I am and gets the ball to me.”
Peabody won the Summer League championship in Danvers this summer, besting Masconomet in the championship game. They opened the season earlier this week against the Chieftains, winning a 60-57 battle that featured 17 3-point shots. These teams will face each other two more times: at Masconomet on January 20, and again in the Larry McIntire Tournament at Marblehead on February 19.
McKeen said he expects another strong season with such a good group of players. Because of the way the schedule is set up, Peabody will play at Beverly this Friday night, then go almost two weeks without a game. McKeen has arranged to play Amesbury on Dec. 27 in Peabody to fill in some of the down time and keep his team focused.
BISHOP FENWICK is also coming off a winning season with a 20-7 record and place in the state’s Final Four. Head coach Adam DeBaggis has been at the Crusader helm for a dozen years. The team lost four sensational seniors, who are now all playing in college.
“We’ll be different, but we have players that should be able to step up and make an impact early and often,” said DeBaggis.
Team captains are senior guard Erica Lendall, senior forward Ava Bellacini, and junior forward Cecilia Kay.
Fenwick plays in the always strong Central Catholic League. They’re in a Christmas Tournament at Oliver Ames along with Medfield and Walpole on December 28-29, and will join North Andover, Peabody, and Masconomet at the Larry McIntire Tournament at Marblehead February 19-20 while trying to defend last year’s championship.
BEVERLY is looking to put last year’s disappointing 5-15 non-playoff season behind them. The Orange-and-Black have been working hard to get better. Winning over Marblehead in the season’s opener have to give the Panthers more confidence.
Coach Seth Stantial is in his eight season and will turn to four senior captains for leadership. They are forwards Abby Ruggieri and Nylah Ollivierre, along with guards Olivia Griffin and Nikki Erricola.
“We’re trying to get better each day and want to challenge for our conference,” said Stantial. “Another goal is to get back into the state tournament.”
Beverly will play at North Reading’s Holiday Tournament over Christmas break and will host a tourney during February vacation honoring the late Ben Goodhue, a teacher and coach at BHS who recently passed away after a gallant fight with cancer. Masconomet will be one of their tournament opponents.
DANVERS has a new head coach after veteran Pat Veilleux retired at the end of last season. His assistant, Dave Chisholm, has taken over, with Dave Anderson his head assistant. Taylor Cross is JV head coach and varsity assistant.
Point guard Ellie Anderson, forward Kaylee Marsello, and forward Emma McCullough are the Falcons’ captains.
“Although it was disappointing not making the tournament last year (6-14), we still have to replace seven seniors,” said Chisholm. “And this team is absolutely ready to put last season behind us and show what they can do moving forward.”
Anderson will take over the point guard position full-time, replacing four-year starter Gabrielle Chisholm, and is up for the challenge.
“Ellie had a good summer and has been consistent throughout tryouts and practices,” said Chisholm. “Marsello missed time last year, but appears healthy and will help in the post. She has a consistent jump shot. McCullough played limited minutes a year ago, but always seems to be in the right spot and makes the right play. We’re looking for more consistency, and she’ll help us.”
Juniors Reese Holland, Molly Godfried, and Brea Robinson are the other returners who will see meaningful minutes. New to varsity are senior Molly Donovan, juniors Lilly Mastrangelo and Andrea Gaudino, and freshmen Angie Djoko, Lila Flynn, and Kayda Brown.
The Falcons will play in the North Reading Christmas Tournament December 27-28 and host the Eddie Gieras Games on February 23.
Over in SWAMPSCOTT, Katelyn Leonard is in her eighth year coaching the Big Blue. A season removed from going 8-12 and missing the playoffs, this year’s club is young and athletic with only three players back.
“Junior Victoria Quagrello is the only returning starter,” said Leonard. “We’re looking to play fast and use our athleticism on the defensive end. Everyone has a great attitude, and the players are committed to getting better each day.”
SALEM ACADEMY is coming off a 16-9 season and won the Charter School championship. Second-year coach Meaghan Fitzgerald has four starters back including her captains, senior guard Cindy Shehu and junior guard Kianny Mirabal-Nunez.
Shehu has a chance to become the school’s first-ever 2,000 point career scorer, and seniors Genieve Pelletier, Grace Thomas, Cristal Pujois, and Cynthia Esterlin want to finish their careers strong. The team will also look to freshman Jayden Starr, Kareini Ortiz, and Suleimy Encarnacion to provide strong defense.
PINGREE will rely on a stifling defense and a couple of strong shooters from downtown. The Highlanders got off to a great start with an opening day win over Dana Hall (54-20), using defense and nine treys to completely dominate.
Captains are seniors Sam Jones from Beverly, Tori Farrell from Middleton, and North Andover’s Emily Norton. Junior Bella Vaz (Danvers), sophomore Lyla Campbell (Ipswich), and freshman Kiki Gable (Marblehead) will help out.
“Bella and Emily are two of the best shooters around and we should be able to score with them,” said coach Dave Latimer.
Coming next Tuesday: Capsule looks at Masconomet, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, and Marblehead.
