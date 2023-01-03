Logan Lomasney took a lot of people by surprise a year ago with her basketball skills. But the Peabody High junior forward is a known commodity this winter, with the skillset she brings to the hardcourt now common knowledge.
The reigning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year gets special attention this winter, but that hasn't slowed her. Down. Lomasney is leading the Tanners in scoring at 15.3 points per game and is second in rebounds with a 7.3 average.
With five of the 10 Peabody High varsity members having the surname Bettencourt, it might be easy to forget about Lomasney — but that would be a big mistake for any foe.
"She eats, breathes, and sleeps basketball," head coach Stan McKeen said of his team's tallest (5-foot-10) player. "Logan is a fantastic player who is a very focused individual at games. She also adds humor to the team. She practices and plays hard, is very coachable and always looking to improve."
A three-sport athlete, Lomasney goes from the soccer field to the basketball court, and when hoop season ends she's ready for softball. While she loves all three sports, she doesn't hesitate in stating basketball is her favorite. "My goal is to continue playing in college," she said.
"I think the reason people didn't know a lot about me last season was because my freshman year was the Covid-shortened schedule of only 10 games, but I worked hard in the offseason to by ready as a sophomore. "I'm not going to sneak up on anybody, and I do get double-teamed a lot. When that happens I look for Lauryn Mendonca or Taylor Bettencourt and set them up. I love to find the open person."
At the beginning of the season the Tanners, who went unbeaten in league play a year ago, set team goals starting with winning the Northeastern Conference again.
"That's our No. 1 goal, but we also want to go far in the (Division 1 state) tourney," said Lomasney. "We concentrate on the next game and don't look beyond that. Win the next one, then move on to what comes up on the schedule."
Some nights it's all Tanners from start to finish, using their speed and athleticism to totally dominate their opponents. That was the case in a recent non-leaguer against a young Amesbury team, where Peabody took charge right from the start and won by over 40 points.
"Those games are like practices for us," said Lomasney. "We may have some blowouts, but use those games to get ready for the big ones that we know will be a lot closer."
Lomasney, a fine student with a 3.9 grade point average, is deadly underneath the basket putting in layups or grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring.
When the high school basketball season, ends Lomasney plays AAU ball for the Lady Rivals in the spring. She's been doing that in addition to playing for the Tanners' potent softball team for the past 3-4 years.
"It's the best move I could have made, and my game has improved so much because of being on the Lady Rivals and having coach U (Ushearnda Stroud, who is also the Austin Prep head coach)."
Her father, Peabody High Hall of Famer Steve Lomasney, had a football scholarship offer from Boston College but chose instead to sign with the Red Sox after being drafted as a catcher. He played in the minors and came up to the big leagues late in the 1999 season to catch. He now runs Show Baseball Academy and Softball out of the Big Y Mall in West Peabody near the family's home.
Logan's mother, Ryan, is also a big fan and supporter of hers.
"Both my parents are very school oriented," she said. "My dad knows a lot about the whole recruiting process. He's my biggest supporter and my biggest critic. Baseball and softball are his thing, but because I love basketball so much he's into that, too."
While school vacation week was filled with holiday tournaments, teams get back to playing regular scheduled league games this week.
Bishop Fenwick travelled to Oliver Ames in North Easton twice and Bishop Feehan in Attleboro on New Years Eve. The very young Crusaders ended 2022 with a 4-3 record after a loss to Feehan, but prior to that had defeated Oliver Ames by 10 points in the consolation game of the latter's Christmas Tournament, with Cecilia Kay producing a monster double-double of 30 points and 17 rebounds.
Beverly bested league rival Danvers by five points to take the consolation of the North Reading Holiday Tournament, and Hamilton-Wenham rebounded to beat Triton by 11 points in the consolation game of the Institute For Savings Holiday Tourney. Gaby Campbell made the All-Tourney Team for the Generals after pouring in 17 points. Beverly captain Abby Ruggieri, along with Danvers freshman Angie Djoko, were also on the All Tournament Team at North Reading.
Ipswich played in the Institute For Savings Tourney, losing to Newburyport by 30+ points after besting the Lady Generals in the opening round.
Staying active over break is only going to benefit all these teams, especially the underclassmen.