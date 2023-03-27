The winter sports season has wrapped up and it’s time to think spring, but first let’s take a look back.
It didn’t end for Bishop Fenwick until the Division 3 state championship game at Tsongas Center in Lowell. The Crusaders couldn’t get past St. Mary’s of Lynn, but came awfully close, closing to within two points a couple of times before falling, 45-41.
The Crusaders relied on defense to take the Spartans out of their comfort zone, and even more remarkably held them to just two points in the third quarter. That’s something St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said had never happened or had any team all season held them to under 50 points.
The Spartans are losing three terrific athletes, all 1,000 point scorers headed to play at Division 1 programs. They’ll miss Yirsy Queliz from Ipswich, Niya Morgen (Swampscott), and Peabody’s Kellyn Preira, but don’t expect Newhall to rebuild; it’ll be more a question of reloading.
It’s a different story for Bishop Fenwick, losing only senior captains Erica Lendall and Ava Bellacini but returning everyone else including 1,000 point scorer Cecilia Kay, who had a game-high 23 points in the championship game. Freshmen Caitlin Boyle, Celia Neilson, and Anna Fertonani all played big roles, and those should grow next winter along with Kate McPhail and Tess Keenan.
The Catholic Central League had four teams in the state finals: St. Mary’s, Bishop Fenwick, Bishop Feehan, and Cathedral. Two of them won state titles while the other two came close. It just goes to show how strong the league is, something Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis has always claimed that it’s the best in the state.
Peabody also enjoyed another strong season, once again winning the NEC and going unbeaten in regular season league games. The Tanners’ closest rival was Masconomet, and after two tough losses the Chieftains did fulfill one of their main goals by defeating Peabody in the Larry McIntire Tournament.
First-year coach Todd Sundstrom led the Chieftains to the state tournament to keep the program’s long streak alive. They’re losing some talented seniors, but should be one of the top teams around again next year.
The Tanners will miss senior captains Taylor Bettencourt, Isabel Bettencourt, and Lauryn Mendonca, but return Abby Bettencourt and high scoring Logan Lomasney, captains-elect. Taylor’s younger sister Ally Bettencourt will be a junior next season while Isabel’s sisters Abby and Elizabeth Bettencourt also return.
Two other teams that enjoyed a lot of success were Pingree and Ipswich. The Highlanders had a high scoring team that lost in the finals of the Eastern Independent League to Beaver Country Day and went to the NEPSAC quarterfinals before dropping a heartbreaker to BCD, 44-41.
Seniors Sam Jones (19 points) and Tori Farrell (15) led the way over Berwick in the last game of the regular season, finishing with an 18-5 mark. They then defeated Berwick, 71-44 to improve to 19-5 in the EIL semifinal round led by Bella Vaz with 25 points. Pingree relied on speed and great defense with 10 different players contributing to the scoring.
Over in the Cape Ann League, Ipswich surprised a lot of people by not only making the playoffs but winning its first game against Belchertown before losing to the eventual state champs from St. Mary’s.
Freshman Lucy Donahue made a huge difference for the Tigers, averaging a league best 18.3 points per game. She was named CAL Baker Division MVP and All-League after leading IHS in all major categories. The speedy point guard got plenty of playing time and should return even stronger next year.
Hazel Hoog was also a big impact player for Ipswich, as was unsung Izzie Wetter. Watch for the Tigers to make some noise next winter.
Things will be a lot different for Essex Tech as it moves to the Cape Ann League next season. There’ll be some familiar foes, but also a tougher schedule and a period of adjustment will follow.
This season there was a bumper crop of impressive freshmen that burst onto the scene and helped their respective teams. Tessa Andriano (Marblehead), Sam Ward (Swampscott), Ipswich’s Donahue, Angie Djoko and Kayda Brown (Danvers), and Fenwick’s Boyle, Neilson, Fertonani were among the best. Next year with a season of varsity experience under their belts, their contributions should be even bigger.
The Falcons were a different team without Djoko, who missed a lot of games in the second half with an ankle injury.
Although Salem struggled this season, first-year coach Martin Rather brought the young, inexperienced Witches along. He was constantly teaching them the game from the sidelines with instructions on where to be on the court.
The difference was obvious in the second half of the season when Salem began to play together and hustle all game. He took over a program, once proud and at the top, that has been struggling for years. It was definitely a tough task, but he did the job and did it well.
Finally, a shout out to the final season stats leaders.
Kay was the highest scorer and rebounder. Cindy Shehu, Vaz, Donahue, and Lomasney round out the top five in points per game. Lomasney was right behind Kay in rebounding followed by Bryanna Grant from Essex Tech, Kate Burns (Marblehead), and Lilian Gosselin (Swampscott).
Taylor Bettencourt led in assists followed by Victoria Quagrello from Swampscott, Jones, Masco’s Taylor Bovardi, and Ellie Anderson from Danvers. Vaz ran away with the 3-point crown followed by teammate Emily Norton, Masco’s Kaleigh Monagle, Shehu, and Ward.
