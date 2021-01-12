Bounce Passes girls basketball column: Lots of talent across the North Shore landscape this season

The dean of North Shore girls basketball coaches, Pat Veilleux of Danvers, could’ve been speaking for the entirety of the North Shore hardcourt scene when he was asked what he saw as the biggest challenges his team will face this season.
“I think all players and coaches are in the same boat,” he said of the many adjustments and modifications all teams must make to successfully play ball this winter while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “None of these changes to the game benefit some teams and not others; there will certainly be an adjustment period for sure.
“I believe the fact that we can even play is a bonus, so whatever they tell us to do, we’ll do,” Veilleux added. “This is no time to be selfish and do your own thing, because it puts your family and your teammates’ health at risk. I know our student-athletes understand the situation and will act accordingly.”
About half the girls basketball varsity programs in our readership area began their shortened seasons within the last week or so; the others will do so either Tuesday or, in a few cases, early next week. Here’s a look at each local squad and what you can expect:
Senior center Amber Kiricoples leads what should be a strong Peabody club in the Northeastern Conference. The reigning Tanners’ MVP averaged 12.2 rebounds a year ago, second-best in the region, while scoring 8.9 points per game, a figure she undoubtedly will increase this time around. An excellent student who was Junior Class President a year ago, the returning Salem News all-star will serve as team captain this year along with fellow senior standouts Aja Alimonti up front and Michaela Bonfanti in the backcourt.
There’s plenty of young talent in Tannertown, too, players who cut their teeth as 9th and 10th graders last winter and are eager to show what they can do this time around. Sophomores Taylor Bettencourt (guard), Lauren Mendonca (forward) and Isabel Bettencourt (forward/guard) should see plenty of playing time, as will junior guard Emma Bloom. A trio of juniors, guards Ari Eon and Gina Terrazano as well as forward Janelle Baetzel, help give the Tanners plenty of depth, talent and leadership.
¢¢¢
Three starters are back for Danvers, with junior Kristina Yebba capable of playing guard or forward; classmate Gabby Chisholm entrenched as the point guard; and senior Julia Vaillancourt a mainstay up front. The experience that they and several other returnees bring to the hardcourt will no doubt benefit the Falcons, both in terms of depth and talent.
Six juniors — forwards Sabrina Auciello, Emma Dunn, Delani Flynn and Jasmine Walliman, swingman Reese Pszenny and guard Ellie Anderson — will also factor into their team’s success, as will sophomores Kaylee Marcello at forward and Jordan Ortins in the backcourt. Lack of height and inside game could make points hard to come by, so working even harder than usual at the defensive end could help to offset that issue.
¢¢¢
Head coach Seth Stantial said he’s very interested in player development for his Beverly squad, wanting to use this season as “great opportunity for our players to develop both as a team and individually.” That starts with senior captains Kylie McCarthy, a guard and returning Salem News and NEC all-star who led the Panthers in assists last winter; fellow guard Sydney Anderson, and forward Sophia Hemsey.
Underclassmen will be a big part of the Orange-and-Black’s success, with junior guards Lindsey Gannon and Angelina Mazzone, 11th grade forward Grace Coughlin, sophomore forwards Abby Ruggieri and Mya Perron, and 10th grade guards Nikki Erricola and Olivia Griffin all eager to contribute. Newcomers who could also make an impact include sophomore guard Izzy Sullivan and a pair of freshmen, forward Lauren Caley and guard Mia Bilotti.
¢¢¢
Long a Cape Ann League powerhouse, NEC newcomer Masconomet should have no trouble acclimating in an attempt to claim conference supremacy. There are 10 varsity returnees from 2019-20, each of whom bring their own skill set and degrees of leadership. The Chieftains’ goals haven’t changed, said head coach Shannon Kirwan: continue to learn, grow and develop as players but also as people on and off the court.
Five seniors will serve as captains for Masconomet: returning Salem News all-star small forward Liv Filmore; fellow forward Cally McSweeney, coming off of a spectacular field hockey season; and guards Paige Richardson, Morgan Bovardi (who was stellar on the soccer pitch last fall) and Jenna DiPietro.
¢¢¢
Following a 17-win season last winter, Marblehead will be relying on four seniors who return, three of whom were Salem News all-stars. Center Emily Clough headlines that quartet, having claimed All-NEC honors a year ago while averaging 15.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-2 pivot also had better than four blocks a night.
She’ll be joined by fellow Salem News all-stars Maddie Erskine, a forward with a well rounded stat line of 6.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a steal-and-a-half per game last season; and senior shooting guard Leila Walton, another forward who scored 13 points a night to go with 6.2 rebounds 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists en route to earning Magicians’ team MVP honors. Fehr Gillette is a multi-faceted talent who can slot in wherever the team needs her to.
¢¢¢
Salem native Cindy Shehu, who can play both the point or shooting guard, returns for Salem Academy after averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and four steals per game as a freshman last winter. Having scored 36 points in one game against St. Joseph’s Prep, Shehu was not only the team MVP but also a MCSAO All-League choice. Now entering her third season and hoping to become the school’s first 1,000 point scorer, the sophomore is one of three team captains this season along with senior forwards Emma Lee and Samiyah El-Ashkar.
Needing to replace six seniors, the Navigators have some young, talented players ready to step up. Freshman guard Kianny Mirabal Nunez and sophomore forward Lexi Walker are returnees who fit that role; the squad is also hoping promising eighth grade point guard Raizel Obrero can do so as well.
¢¢¢
Essex Tech will be led by its four captains: seniors Katie Napoli, Molly Wetherbee and Kristen Curley, as well as junior Synclair McGovern. The Hawks, who begin their season Thursday, also have returning Salem News all-star Brianna Pothier, a junior point guard from Peabody who buried 32 three-pointers a year ago en route to Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star honors.
Senior forward Riley Mannion and junior guard Kailey Erickson are also back and ready to up their own games. Providing help will be newcomers Hailey Roach, a sophomore guard, and a pair of freshmen: fellow guards Emma Dorgan and Tenley Mugford.
¢¢¢
Seven players who will be playing their third season of varsity basketball highlight Hamilton-Wenham’s roster. Three of those players are captains: forward Charlene Fibbe and guards Kailee Whelan (a junior) and Sarah Cooke. Fibbe is the fourth member of her family to play varsity basketball for the Generals.
Senior forward Olivia Baker and junior guards Jane Maguire, Riley Clarke, Christa Coffey and Nora Gamber are others back to provide quickness, ball control and experience. Look for sophomore Abby Simon and junior Ava Stinson, a pair of forwards, to work their way into the lineup.
¢¢¢
Having averaged 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and two blocks per game last season, point guard Riley Daly is back as the sparkplug for Ipswich. She was a First Team Cape Ann League all-star and team MVP, and has been a Salem News all-star not only on the hardcourt but also in field hockey as well as lacrosse. She’ll serve as the Tigers’ captain this winter.
Juniors Carter King and Ava Horsman at forward and classmates Maddie Duffy, Julia Moseley, Jennie Tarr and Skyler Moseley at guard give IHS strong balance. Newcomers Decha Perron, a sophomore guard, and freshman forward Izzie Wetter should help make the squad even stronger.
¢¢¢
Bishop Fenwick, which won its first two games this season, has three players back who were Salem News all-stars a year ago: Annie Murphy, a senior center from Wenham who averaged 13.5 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and a steal per game while being named a Catholic Central League all-star; senior guard Liz Gonzalez, a two-year captain for the squad; and Veronica Tache, another senior guard who averaged 10 points a night and canned 41 three-pointers.
Another senior, Brynn Bertucci, is also back and a key piece of the Fenwick puzzle. A pair of players who transferred in, juniors Olivia Found and Nasha Arnold, are already making their mark; Found had 12 points, six steals and five assists in a recent win over Archbishop Williams, while Arnold also had a dozen points to go with eight rebounds in the victory.
¢¢¢
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls basketball, will appear each Tuesday during the winter season.
