When sisters play the same sports together, it can create a special bond. That's certainly the case for Taylor and Riley Bovardi of Masconomet, two key pieces in the team's run to the another postseason spot.
It can be easy to confuse the two sisters on the court since they share the same style and characteristics. Both can be found in the top three in most of the team's statistical categories.
Taylor, a senior captain, is second in scoring for Masconomet at 9.9 points per game and first in both assists (3.8) and steals (3.7) a night. She is already committed to play college soccer at Union.
Riley, a sophomore who, at 5-foot-7, is two inches taller than her older sibling, leads the team in rebounds (6.2) and is second in three-pointers made (12) and third in assists.
The girls' shared love for basketball started while watching older sister Morgan, now a sophomore at Sacred Heart. The sport is in their blood, passed down from grandfather Larry McIntire (a legendary former high school and college official from Salem) and their mother Leslie, who was a star at Salem High.
First-year Masconomet coach Todd Sundstrom, a girl dad himself, loves the interaction between the two Bovardis and believes it's easy to see their special bond both in games and practices.
"Taylor drives and plays hard at both ends of the court," said Sundstrom. "As the season has gone on, Riley is doing the same more and more. She looks up to Taylor, who is always giving her tips on ways to improve her game.
"Both are outstanding players who are always working to get better. Even when doing drills in practice together, they ramp it up to a high speed and bring out the competitiveness in each other."
The Bovardi girls like a lot of the same things and play soccer together in the fall and lacrosse in spring. In their team bios, both girls list white Nike socks as their favorite basketball fashion statement and say their grandfather was their biggest inspiration.
"I started playing when I was five, and the reason I waned to was because Morgan was already involved," said Taylor Bovardi. "I'm so lucky I got to play with her for two years (at Masco), and now being with Riley is also special.
"My favorite part of the game is getting assists and steals, but I know for Riley it's rebounds. And we both love to take 3-point shots."
Another thing the two girls share is a burning desire to beat Peabody High before the season ends. The Tanners knocked off their NEC rivals, 60-57, at the start of the season before Peabody bested the Chieftains again on their home court. But there is one more meeting between the two upcoming in the opening game of the Board 30 Larry McIntire Tourney, held later this month (Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m.) at Marblehead High.
That weekend obviously holds special meaning for the sisters, who would like nothing better than to defeat Peabody at the tournament named for their grandfather.
"That's a team goal," said Riley. "It's something we all want to do. Basketball was important to my grandfather, and we still have a chance to knock them off. What a way to open the tournament."
Taylor said she always looks for Riley when they're on the court together so she knows exactly where her sister is.
"I watched Morgan play on a team with so many great seniors," said Taylor. "Our team is different this year with a mix of all four grades, and many are still learning."
Riley freely admits she still has a lot to learn, but is willing to take advice from her sister and work harder to improve.
"Communication is so important," said Riley Bovardi. I never had the chance to play with Morgan, but I watched her and learned. We all love each other, and I know I'm better because Taylor yells at me. She learned that from Morgan, and I've got to realize she's doing it to help me. It doesn't happen often, but I'll call her out, too."
###
Bishop Fenwick captain Erica Lendall will play at Lasell University next season. The senior from Peabody is deadly from 3-point land, and coach Adam DeBaggis said she has been at Fenwick as long as he can remember.
"Erica has been to almost every Fenwick game since she was 10 years old and learned a lot from the great players and people that have gone through our program," he noted. "Basketball-wise, her shooting ability and love of the game are the best things about her. But more than that she's a great friend, teammate, and human being. She's basically been a part of our program in spirit for thee last 8-9 years, and it will be sad to watch her go. But Lasell is lucky to have her."
###
Congratulations to St. Mary's senior Niya Morgen, who joined the exclusive 1,000 Point Club, and Salem Academy's Cindy Shehu, who scored her 2,000th career point in a career that began as an eighth grader. She scored 34 points in a 55-18 win over CCSC and is the first Navigators player to ever do it.
Shehu and Jorbert Peralta, who became the second Salem Academy boys player to score 1,000, had a lot to celebrate. Fitchburg State, Salem State, Endicott, Bridgewater State and others are interested in Shehu.
"Cindy is the player every coach wants on a team, a leader on the floor and aggressive both offensively and defensively," said Navs coach Meaghan Fitzgerald. "She has an undying passion for the game. She has always been a talented player and has grown into her role as captain and leader.
"Cindy inspires teammates to be better and work harder in practices and games. She has been a privilege to coach these past few years."
###
Big victory for Salem High over Chelsea, 48-14. It was the first win of the season on Senior Night. The three seniors all played a big role in the victory with Amayah McConney leading the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven steals. Ty Hicks-Elliott, Leylani Martinez and McConney combined for 27 points, 27 rebounds, and a dozen steals. The Witches also had help from freshmen Gianna Marotta, Nirvana Castle, and Alyssa Bradley, who combined for 10 points.