When you're looking to build off of a strong performance, it certainly helps if you can, you know, continue to actually play.
But this is life in the time of COVID-19, and with that naturally comes unexpected stoppages for athletic competition after positive tests. So the Salem High girls basketball team, which won its season opener two weeks ago, hasn't played a game since.
The Witches were cleared and given the go-ahead to begin practicing just yesterday in anticipating for tonight's game against Winthrop, the first of four scheduled contests this week.
"We wanted to build off of our win against Salem Academy, put in some different defenses and pressure situations, things like that," said head coach Evie Oquendo, the Salem High Hall of Famer. "We've gotten back to the fundamentals, but we're also a little bit behind the 8-ball in terms of being in game shape and progressing the way we had hoped to at this point in the season."
Still, it won't dampen the spirit this nine-player Salem squad, which hopes to learn from tougher times they've had in past seasons and parlay that into success this winter ... and beyond.
"We don't have many players, but we do work well together," said junior captain Anna Cantone. "We work well together collectively and have more confidence this season. We always talk about basketball together, we talk about what we can do better together, and we work well together. It's like we know what each other are thinking."
Oquendo has a nice mix of returning veterans eager to show what a year of improvement means as well as a few talented youngsters who should make an immediate mark in the Witches' lineup.
Cantone is a 6-foot center who can pull down rebounds, deter the shots of opponents and runs the floor well while sealing off the baseline underneath. Fellow junior captain Cassadi O'Leary is also a three-year varsity player who can create her own shot, distribute and is feisty on the defensive end.
The team's two seniors, Frayza Rodney Guerrero and Tiara Griffin, should also be cornerstones of any success the Witches have. A forward, Rodney Guerrero can attack the rim both to put up her own shot or to go after a rebound; together with Cantone, they make two tall obstacles for opponents to try to beat to the basket.
"As the two bigs, Frayza and I can use our bodies to our advantage," reasoned Cantone. "That helps our shorter players and (perimeter) shooters to be more confident that we can open the middle for them to drive the lane or shoot from the outside, and we'll be there to get the rebound."
Griffin, a guard, is back with the program after taking last year off and gives the Witches valuable backcourt depth. Teammates have noted more confidence in her appoach; she's also improved as an outside threat.
Speaking of the backcourt, eighth grade sensation Yamilette Guerrero had a spectacular varsity coronation in Salem's opening night win over Salem Academy two weeks ago, pouring in 24 points. She played with extreme poise and confidence in the offensive end, not afraid to hoist one up if the opportunity was there while also scanning the floor to dish to open teammates. Guerrero also dribbled around defenders and out of trouble with little difficulty.
The younger sister of Salem High boys scoring star Jorge Guerrero, she applied for, and received, a waiver from the MIAA to play on the varsity this season and has already proven she fits in perfectly.
"She's a huge help to us," said teammate Amayah McConney, Salem's sophomore point guard. "There's less than 10 of us in the entire girls basketball program, so having Yamilette with us really helps. Plus, she's really talented. She can definitely play."
Having played a lot of minutes as a freshman, McConney is eager to grow her on-court game this winter. She feels that team chemistry is already playing a big part in how the team approaches things, which breeds confidence.
"I think we all feel it. I know I'm much more comfortable with my shot because of it," said McConney. "I'm definitely looking for my two bigs; that's always been a strength for me. If I know they're there to rebound, I can get my shot off comfortably."
Juniors Ruth Hidalgo and Mei-Li Hannig provide backcourt depth for Salem, able to spell their teammates to make a defensive stop or contribute at the offensive end. So does sophomore Natalie Hernandez in the frontcourt.
For third year players such as Cantone, O'Leary and Rodney Guerrero, Oquendo said the plays they've been learning and running since first joining the program should be muscle memory by now, while others such as Griffin and McConney should have them start to click in.
"It's usually that second season where it goes 'ding ding ding; I remember that play from last year'," said Oquendo, who is assisted by former Salem State players Amanda Wilkins of Salem and Kia Fernandes. "Then it becomes natural by the third year. It's not the play that's changing; it's usually the players on the court. But most of these girls have been together before running these same plays already.
"It really comes down to doing a lot of drills and skills," she added. "With the numbers we have, we need to work on a lot of fundamentals: shooting, passing and dribbling. Now, it's also about getting ourselves back in game shape. We also have to keep it simple in these times so that everyone can stay healthy and safe."
With contests slated not only against Winthrop tonight but also Swampscott on Thursday, Friday against Danvers and Saturday against Marblehead, Salem's depth and mettle will be tested. Four opponents, all of whom play four different styles, will give the Witches two weeks' worth of games in 'normal' times in a 5-day span.
"Those teams run a lot of man-to-man and full court press, so we'll do the best we can. We just have to put it all in perspective this week," acknowledged Oquendo. "We're fortunate to get back on the court and play, first and foremost. Hopefully, we'll get our legs under us and do the best we can with the situation we've been put in."
Monday's weather related postponement pushed the anticipated Marblehead at Masconomet game to Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) in Boxford. It'll be the second straight home game in as many days for the Chieftains, who are scheduled to host Beverly (5 p.m.) today.
The Chieftains are 5-1 overall and have won their only two games on their home court thus far. In addition to already having outscored their foes by a combined 82 points (267 for, 185 allowed), they've also been tenacious in the defensive end with 155 rebounds in their own end to go along with 84 steals. Captains Jenna DiPietro (20) and Morgan Bovardi (16), along with sophomore Taylor Bovardi (13), have accounted for more than half of those thefts.
Pat Veilleux has seen all sorts of scenarios and situations played out during his decades coaching basketball. But even he couldn't recall witnessing a turnaround like his Danvers Falcons pulled last week.
After falling flat against unbeaten Peabody and getting doubled up in a 34-17 loss, the Falcons couldn't practice the next day because of deep cleaning taking place in the DHS gym following hybrid learning during the day. That meant they had to travel to Marblehead the next day to take on the talented Magicians, a club with much more height than the Blue-and-White with stalwarts Emily Clough and Leila Walton.
Danvers predictably trailed for most of the way before turning it on late and prevailing. Down by seven in the third quarter, the Falcons "started playing much more loosely" according to Veilleux by putting pressure on Marblehead's backcourt, playing smart defense and getting great looks at the basket to score in transition. As a result, they got their mojo working, tying the score at 36-all late in the fourth.
After Marblehead's Maddie Erskine hit a shot to give the hosts what turned out to be their final lead of the evening, Veilleux chose not to call time out to design a play. Rather, he felt his players could find a good shot on their own, and his instincts proved correct when Reese Pszenny hit a 3-pointer against the Magicians' zone with 18 seconds remaining.
"She had taken that exact same shot just before Erskine came downcourt and hit her shot, so I felt confident with Reese putting it up again," said Veilleux.
The Falcons then caused a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play, and junior captain Kristina Yebba drained 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory. Yebba had eight of her team-high 18 points over the final eight minutes of play.
Gabby Chisholm also had an excellent outing for the Oniontowners with 11 points and six assists, while Sabrina Auciello adding eight points.
"It showed me just how resilient this team can be," said Veilleux. "Paul (Moran) is a great coach and Marblehead is a terrific team; maybe we caught them on an off night. But I'd like to think our girls just came out and wanted to play their style of basketball — and did so."
Chisholm is averaging 4.8 steals per game and Yebba 3.6, a credit to their defensive tenacity, said Veilleux.
Danvers/Marblehead contests of late all seem to come down to the final whistle; a year ago the Falcons beat them by one on the road before the Magicians returned the favor, taking a 3-point win from the host Falcons.
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears each Tuesday in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
