There are three new girls basketball head coaches on the North Shore this winter.
Dave Chisholm has been involved in the Danvers High girls program as an assistant coach under Pat Veilleux,and stepped up to take over head coaching duties when the veteran coach retired at the end of last season.
Todd Sundstrom and Martin Rather are the new faces assuming the top spot at Masconomet Regional and Salem High, respectively. Sundstrom replaced Shannon Kirwan, while Rather took over for Evie Oquendo.
Sundstrom has been impressed with how quickly his Chieftains have responded to the many changes he's already made. Prior to taking over at Masco, he coached the Arlington boys junior varsity team early on in his career and followed that up as his daughters' coach in a youth program. He then headed up the Arlington High girls JV program before moving over to Reading, where he served as an assistant coach the last three seasons.
"I was ready to take over a head coaching job, and when Masco opened up I went for it," said Sundstrom. "Last year my oldest daughter was a captain at Reading High, and (now that she's graduated) it was time for me to move on to my dream job as a head coach.
"I knew Masco was a strong program with a ton of tradition, and was excited when the position opened up," he added. "It was a good time for me to move on to varsity level, and I'm very happy to have a strong core of seniors."
Captains Kayleigh Monagle, Taylor Bovardi, and Kylie Dumont lead the way for the Chieftains, with Natalie Nolan, Mia Theberge, and Riley Bovardi also playing key roles.
"Our captains have been great and really receptive, which is nice to see because I've added a bunch of new things," said Sundstrom. "I've changed the system completely, wanting to go with a fast tempo. I've been highly impressed with their basketball IQ and how quickly they've been able to adjust. We intend to go with whatever the game dictates and will change styles accordingly."
On opening night the Chieftains went to Veterans Memorial Field House and gave the reigning Northeastern Conference champions from Peabody High all they could handle before falling, 60-57. The visitors hit 10 shots from downtown while the Tanners answered with seven of their own.
"You're not going to see 17 3's every night in girls basketball," said Sundstrom. "Peabody made some outstanding shots, and there will be nights when our outside shots won't fall. We're going to go with whatever opportunities present themselves and be well-rounded. My girls don't hesitate to take that outside shot when they know they should, and I'm very happy with the attitude and team concept."
Sundstrom praised his assistant coach, former Bishop Fenwick star Sydney Brennan, calling her "fantastic".
Over in Danvers, Chisholm knows that his young team needs to focus on each game as it comes while continuing to work on getting better all the time. He was aware of what to expect coming in, being so familiar with the program, and he's been working with his young players not only for this season, but also towards building for the future.
"Although we have to replace seven seniors, I do think that with the returning players we have that we'll surprise teams with our style of play and competitiveness," Chisholm said.
One of the best things about this Falcons' team is its effort and work ethic. Chisholm calls the group very coachable and one that's willing to work hard.
Ellie Anderson, a senior point guard, flies up the court to start the DHS offense. Both Anderson and Kaylee Marsello were starters a year ago, while Emma McCullough saw a great deal of playing time.
Juniors Reese Holland, Brea Robinson, and Molly Godfried are expected to see a lot of minutes, and freshmen Angielouise Djoko, Lila Flynn, and Kayda Brown will help provide strength and balance to the varsity for the up-tempo style Chisholm likes.
Rather is working hard to build up numbers in Salem, and was pleased to see around 25 players come out for the team. Still, he's working to get the Witches' program numbers up.
A Harvard Law student by day, Rather coached girls basketball for two years in Houston starting at age 19 before spending the previous two winters coaching boys varsity in New York.
"I love the opportunity to work with the young athletes," noted Rather. "We're still getting our sea legs under us, and there's a lot of excitement around the team. The girls have a good attitude and are working hard.
"It's my understanding that the numbers have been down since Covid, but we aim to get interest back up there and make basketball a priority," added Rather, whose squad will host Winthrop next on January 3 (7 p.m.). "I know that will take time, and like any new coach we'll work on seeing improvement. It's a fairly young team that will need time to develop chemistry."