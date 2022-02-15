When the 2021-22 season began in late November, the Masconomet girls basketball team had a brand new starting five. It naturally took some time for the squad to jell and form a cohesive unit.
Now, as the Chieftains get ready for the Spartan Classic this coming weekend at St. Mary's of Lynn, they're riding a 5-game winning streak with the Division 2 state playoffs on the horizon.
"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to get ready for the tourney games," said Sarah Green, a Masconomet co-captain along with scoring ace Krystal Zepaj. "It was hard losing five strong starters to graduation, but we've grown into our roles -- which has been awesome to see. Everyone brings her own skill set; some are strong offensively, others on defense. We set goals, too -- rebounding is a big one."
Head coach Shannon Kirwin, her team now 12-4 after Monday's win over Saugus, said that because the Chieftains don't have one standout player, it takes a complete team effort to succeed.
"We have to play tough the whole game," Kirwin, the second-highest scorer in Melrose High history and the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2003, said. "We have to grind for the full 32 minutes and every player on the team has to contribute whatever she's best at."
Zepaj leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game; Green (who also plays first base and the outfield for the Chieftains' softball team) is tops in rebounding a 6.4 per night. Juniors Taylor Bovardi chips in with 8.6 points a game with Kaleigh Monagle is right behind at 8.1 ppg.
Upon making her college decision to attend Northeastern and study finance as part of its co-op program, Zepaj will not go out for the Huskies' basketball team there. But that doesn't mean she isn't making the absolute most out of her final high school season.
She's one of the North Shore's leading 3-point scorers with 51 treys made, including seven in one contest. She feels confident shooting from behind the line and also contributes on defense with a team-best nine blocked shots.
"Every since I was really young, shooting 3's has been my game," said Zepaj, who chose Northeastern over Boston University and Boston College.
"Our whole team had to make a huge adjustment after all five starters graduated; the way to win is to have everybody contribute on one way or another," she added. "It took a while, but now we're all playing together."
Last week Masco pulled out a dramatic 38-34 win over Danvers in the final seconds. Junior Kylie DuMont hit a huge triple to just beat the buzzer at the half, then came up with a big steal to prevent the Falcons from getting a shot off to tie the game late.
"Kylie always gives 100 percent and when I think of clutch moments in games, her name pops up," Zepaj said. "She can turn things around so quickly."
There are seven seniors on the squad, including Jess DeLucia, Maggie Hook, Charlotte Meixsell, Carissa Scannell, Jamie Webber, Zepaj, and Green. All are counted on to lead.
Bovardi is a major contributor with a dozen triples, a team high 51 assists, and 48 steals. Monagle averages 4.3 rebounds, five blocked shots, nine 3-pointers, 26 assists, and 34 steals while DuMont has 31 thefts. Green also has five blocks.
It's a question of everybody contributing in some way to help make the team better.
###
Bishop Fenwick captain Nasha Arnold has committed to play basketball at Division 3 Wheaton College. Arnold averages 11.2 points a game and 7.8 rebounds.
"She is such an awesome person: mature, has a great work ethic, is a great teammate and leader," said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis.
"What mattered to Nasha most was finding a school that fit her career goals, but also a team that has a great culture. She feels like Wheaton is that place. She's going to be extremely successful in life and on the court."
Arnold transferred to Fenwick last year after playing at North Reading High School her first two years of high school. She found what she was looking for in a family-type environment and began her search for the right college program to continue her basketball career.
"I'm really excited about Wheaton because I know it's the best fit for me," said Arnold. "I originally thought I wanted at Division 2 program. I talked to a lot of schools, including some Division 1's, but as time went on I realized academics were more important and I wasn't ready to make a commitment to a demanding schedule.
"I'll be pre-med with dentistry in the future, so I knew D-3 was best for me."
Arnold liked the environment and smaller classes sizes at Wheaton. She also said that head coach Sara Blinkhorst is "amazing" and loved the way she conducted a practice that Arnold attended.
"I love the fact it's a small campus, everyone was so supportive, and it's only about 45 minutes away from home," she said. "It's just what I was looking for."
###
Several teams will sharpen their skills in end-of-the-season tournaments before heading to the state playoffs.
Bishop Fenwick opens the Larry McIntire Tournament in Marblehead against Fenway while Peabody takes on the host Magicians; both games are Sunday afternoon. The consolation and finals take place on President's Day.
Hamilton-Wenham and Masconomet are playing in the Spartan Classic, which starts on Saturday when the Generals play Malden Catholic.
The 6th Annual Ed Gieras Memorial Games will be held in Danvers on the Feb. 22-23. The Falcons open with Newburyport Tuesday (7 p.m.) following North Andover-Reading at 5:30.
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears each week during the winter sports season. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN