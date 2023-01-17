A year ago Cecilia Kay was the new kid on the block at Bishop Fenwick, a sophomore transfer from Arlingto on a senior-laden team. She joined a squad that included talented senior captains Nassa Arnold, Emma Burke, Olivia Found, and Maria Orfanos, all of whom are all playing in college now. But Kay found her role on the team and was eventually selected as The Salem News Player of the Year.
Now as a junior captain, Kay's role is much different. The 6-foot-2 standout, who leads Fenwick in scoring at 20 points per game, has been happy to assume a leadership role along with senior captains Erica Lendall and Ava Bellacini. She's also rapidly approaching the coveted 1,000 career point mark.
"My dad has been keeping track, but he won't tell me how close I am," said Kay. "The only thing he'll say is I should do it by the end of the year. I prefer not knowing, thinking it's better this way. But I'm from a very big family, and I'll know when I see everyone in the stands that they'll be hoping it's the night.
"Achieving that is something I've wanted, a personal goal," added the Melrose resident. "But it's second to team goals and winning games together."
Kay is one of 10 children and is happy that her younger sister Marianna Kay is a freshman at Fenwick with her. Marianna's sport is track, where she was a Salem News cross country all-star.
"She's an amazing distance runner," Cecilia said of her younger sibling. "Track is a lot different from basketball, and she has the endurance for it. I love going to school together and seeing her in the hallways."
Kay's favorite part of the game is being an offensive presence, but she also enjoys playing defense — especially blocking shots.
"I've been watching a bunch of college games and practices," she said. "There's a lot more vocal communication, and I realize that's what my team needs to jell. We have a much younger roster now than last year, with three freshmen playing regularly, so I knew I had to take more of a leadership role along with Ava and Erica."
Kay has been passing more, especially when double teamed, and has done a terrific job finishing her shots. As the only player on the squad with much playing time a year ago, she knows she's counted on to power her team.
In a 63-36 win over Malden Catholic last week, she had 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in an outstanding all-around performance.
"Last year Cecilia was a great addition to a great team and had a quiet yet meaningful impact," said head coach Adam DeBaggis. "This year she's improved her game, but the most impressive part is her leadership ability: mentoring younger players and lifting the team up with energy and effort. She's still a junior, so it's exciting to watch her develop those leadership sills in real time.
"Skills-wise she's always been a great scorer, but now she's taking her defensive game to a new level," added DeBaggis. "Her ability to pass and set up other teammates is growing every day. She's quickly becoming one of the best all-around players we've ever had."
Kay scored 21 points, 13 rebounds, and had three blocks in a loss to St. Mary's of Lynn last Friday night. Her excellent performance drew praise from Spartans head coach Jeff Newhall.
"Kay is always moving, posting up inside, and is dangerous at the line," said Newhall. "We were giving her too much space to operate and not doing a good job defending. If she wasn't getting layups, she was at the line too many times.
"She is, without a doubt, one of the best players around," added the highly respected Newhall. "Once she gets the ball, she either scores or is going to the line. We've gone against her the last three years, as a freshman at Arlington Catholic and now two at Fenwick."
Kay wants to continue playing in college has already had a couple of offers. She also talks with a lot of schools, keeping her options open now.
"I'd like to go somewhere not too far away so my family came come to watch me play," she said.
###
Unbeaten Peabody expects to get a good battle from Masconomet this Friday (6:30 p.m.) in Boxford. It marks the second of three games between the two; the Tanners won the first meeting, 60-57, on opening night in a contest that featured 17 three-pointers (10 by Masconomet). Abby Bettencourt, Logan Lomasney, and Taylor Bettencourt were all in double figures that evening for the Tanners, while Kaleigh Monagle led Masconomet with 17 points and Taylor Bovardi added 13.
The two will play again in the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic at Marblehead High next month.
****
Danvers varsity players and head coach Dave Chisholm have volunteered their time every Saturday morning this winter to work with Future Falcons Basketball League, which is run by the Danvers Recreation Department and Eddie Romos for girls and boys grades 1-5. Skills and drills are taught followed by games that the high school girls referee.
Chisholm said his high school players are really enjoying it; the younger girls love learning and look up to the older girls. First and second graders start the session at 10 a.m. followed by the 3rd-through-5th graders at 11:15 a.m.
In a few cases, DHS junior varsity players have coached one of their sisters.
"It's just another opportunity where the players are giving back and trying to strengthen the future and culture of the program," said Chisholm. "Kaylee Marsello, Ellie Anderson, Emma McCullough, Reese Holland, Molly Godfried, Aundrea Gaudino, Lilly Mastrangelo, and Angie Djoko have assisted along with JV players Savannah Botthoft and Maddie Richard."
The Falcons have scheduled Senior and Youth Night for February 3 vs. Marblehead. Youth and coaches will be admitted for free, with some of the older youth playing during halftime.