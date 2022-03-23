After a shortened COVID season in 2020-21, the 2021-22 girls high school basketball season on the North Shore was much more satisfying for players and coaches as they slowly returned to normal — even able to forgo their masks by the end of the campaign.
One local girls basketball player who hasn’t received as much credit as she deserves is Carter King from Ipswich.
It was a disappointing season for the Tigers record-wise (4-16), but King was outstanding every game. She was tied for seventh on the North Shore in points per game (12.8) and fourth in rebounds a night (9.3), both of which led Ipswich.
“Carter is a true competitor,” said head coach Chris Tolios. “She broke out last year, made a name for herself in the Cape Ann League, and carried that over into this season. Her presence is something we needed on the court.
“What’s nice about Carter is she can play multiple positions, so I could move her around to fit what we needed in any given situation — and she always responded,” Tolios added. “She’s willing to do whatever is asked of her, and was the center of almost everything we did offensively. We tended to follow Carter’s lead as a team.
“When she was on, you could see it becoming contagious to the rest of the team, and that’s when we played our best. I was lucky to have someone like Carter as one of our leaders; she’s just a great kid that I’ll really miss when she graduates.”
The natural point guard who also played forward whenever needed, King captained the team along with Jennie Tarr, Ava Horsman, and Madelyn Duffy.
King will attend James Madison University and intends to major in marketing and play club soccer. She is a goal scorer on the pitch who controls the action from the center forward position.
“I’d have to say I probably like soccer better, but they’re totally different sports and I really enjoy playing both,” said King, a four-year varsity player and team captain in both sports at IHS.
■■■
Congratulations to the top three scorers in the area: Salem Academy’s outstanding junior, Cindy Shehu, who clinched the top spot with an average of 24.7 points per game; Salem High freshman Yamilette Guerrero (19.5 ppg.) and Bishop Fenwick sophomore Cecilia Kay (18.3 ppg.).
Kay and fellow sophomore Logan Lomasney of Peabody tied for top honors in rebounds with 11.2 per game, with Shehu placing third (9.4).
The lights out 3-point shooter honors go to Masconomet senior captain Krystal Zepaj, who blew away the competition with 70. Hamilton-Wenham’s Jane Maguire was second with 59 and Marblehead’s Ella Kramer was third with 49 made.
■■■
Seven Salem News area teams qualified for the new state playoff format, with Bishop Fenwick enjoying the highest seed (No. 6 in Division 3) and making the deepest postseason run, reaching the state semifinals before dropping a one-point heartbreaker to the eventual state champions from St. Mary’s of Lynn, 63-62.
Hamilton-Wenham had a deep playoff run of their own, earning the No. 12 seed in Division 4 and reaching the quarterfinal round before bowing out to the eventual state champs from Amesbury.
Jane Maguire was the star for the Generals in their thrilling postseason upset win over Tyngsboro, 58-56, stealing an inbounds pass and proceeding to score the winning bucket. Maguire averaged double digits in every game this season and had 59 3-pointers.
Coach Mark Cole said he always called Maguire “a soccer player who also plays basketball”.
“I’m going to have to stop saying that,” Cole said. “Jane is a basketball player and a soccer player. She led us all season.”
Peabody, the undefeated Northeastern Conference champs, won its first playoff game by defeating Lynn Classical, while Masconomet also picked up a win in its initial postseason contest before being ousted.
Salem Academy lost their initial MIAA game, but went on to play in the Vocational Tourney. Marblehead and Essex Tech bowed out early.
■■■
Come tourney time, Bishop Fenwick benefited from playing in a tough Catholic Central League and were peaking at the right time. Having three tall, athletic girls (Kay, Ella Andrews, and Nasha Arnold) gave the Crusaders’ opponents fits in trying to shut all three down.
■■■
Melissa Gray finished her last basketball season at Westfield State by breaking school records, but the honors continue to roll in for the former Peabody High captain. The latest was a big one, as she was named to the New England Women’s Basketball Association Division 3 All-New England Second Team, as voted on by the coaches.
The shooting guard was also chosen MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Conference.
Gray’s spectacular season including leading the conference in scoring (20 ppg.), steals per game (3.6) and 3-pointers made per game (3.5). Gray also was tops in percentage for treys (38.3 pct.) as well as finishing in the top 10 for rebounds per game (7.3).
Gray is the Owls’ all-time leading scorer, having ended her illustrious career with 1,757 points while shattering the old mark by 231 points.
This past season she passed her head coach, former Salem High great Andrea Bertini, for the WSU record for 3-pointers made in a career (319). An all-around star, Gray also finished second in school history in steals with 320.
Two years ago Gray was named to the NEWBA Third Team and was best in the country for steals.
Westfield State did not have a basketball season last year because of COVID, so Gray decide to return to the squad this winter for another season. The Owls finished with a winning record (15-12) and went to the conference semifinals.
Gray put her name in the record books in many categories, and those new marks should stand for many years.