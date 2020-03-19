For the last time this winter, here’s a look at the girls basketball scene in The Salem News coverage area.
Six teams made it to their respective North sectional tournaments, with both Masconomet and Bishop Fenwick winning a playoff game. Pingree also had an outstanding season as Eastern Independent League co-champs, and Salem Academy went all the way to the Massachusetts Charter School State championship before bowing out.
There will be some big shoes to fill next season with the loss of three outstanding 1,000 point scorers. Replacing Beverly’s Hailey Anderson, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,095 points; Masconomet’s Mak Graves, who led her team in almost every category; and Pingree’s Madison Mandalinci will be a tall task. All three had sensational senior seasons and reached that coveted mark that only the very best achieve. It’s an occasion to celebrate with coaches, teammates and family.
Marblehead, Beverly, Danvers, Masconomet, Hamilton-Wenham and Bishop Fenwick had state tournament qualifying teams. The Falcons will have to find a way to make up for the scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots of senior Cheyenne Nessinger, who will play at UMass Boston next year.
“I’m very pleased with the team this year, considering only two or three players had any significant varsity experience before this season began,” said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. Fenwick beat Lynnfield before bowing out to a very strong St. Mary’s of Lynnteam in the North semifinals. “The girls were hard working and enthusiastic; that’s all I really care about.
“I expect us to build on this year. We must get better and take steps forward if we want to do anything big next year.”
In what was expected to be a rebuilding year after leading scorer Sammi Gallant graduated and went on to play for Franklin Pierce, the Crusaders battled all season, winning 15 games while playing a lot of promising sophomores and freshmen. The experience they gained will only help to make them better players going forward.
The Panthers finished with an 11-10 record, losing to a solid Central Catholic team in the tourney. Replacing captains Anderson, Tia Bernard, and Viana Kotchian will be tough for Beverly, but it has some experienced juniors in Kylie McCarthy, Sydney Anderson, and Sophia Hemsey coming back, who will be expected to carry the load next winter.
“I was very pleased with our team’s ability to fight,” said head coach Seth Stantial. “I felt like we gave every team we played a tough game, and I believe it was because of our senior leadership. We have big shoes to fill when they leave, but I’m excited to see who steps up.”
Marblehead had a very good season and was the first local squads to get to that magical 10-win mark to qualify for postseason play. But after getting a bye and having a long layoff, the Magicians suffered a first round upset loss to North Reading. The Hornets, under former Masconomet head coach Bob Romeo, went on to knock off Newburyport and Pentucket to get to the TD Garden for the first time ever.
The Magicians are in good shape for next year, only losing one starter in captain Maddy Lowy. Juniors Emily Clough, Leila Walton, Maddie Erskine and Fehr Gillett, along with sophomores Annika Haley and Cat Candelaria, provide head coach Paul Moran with a strong group to work with. The goal once again will be to host a state tournament game or two and make a long run in the tournament.
Masconomet suffered some very close losses and will find it hard to replace Graves, who was the club’s go-to-girl, a threat both from 3-point land and in the paint. She used her speed to steal the ball and was quick to look for an open teammate. Graves not only was the team’s leading scorer, but also first in many other offensive categories.
Juniors Olivia Filmore, Paige Richardson, Jenna DiPietro and Cally McSweeney will be counted on more in 2020-21 along with 3-point shooter sophomore Krystal Zepaj.
Hamilton-Wenham first year coach Mark Cole was pleased his team made the state tournament with basically the same roster as the previous season.
“We competed hard every night and improved our overall game as the year went on,” he said. “I thought our team defense was excellent, as we held some very good opponents well below their average point totals.
“We’ll miss the leadership and scoring of the three seniors (Maddy Rivers, Jemma Shea and Belle Dolan), but we have 10 players coming back that have two or three years of varsity experience, so we expect to make the tournament and win a couple of games next season. I expect our defense to continue to improve, too. Our goal is to be a very difficult team to play against.”
Ipswich will be led once again by Riley Daly, who did it all for the Tigers and was one of three players from Cape Ann League’s small schools division named to the All-Conference team. The Tigers started off strong, but faded and failed to make the tournament.
Danvers had an up-and-down season, but fought hard to qualify for postseasonplay and achieved that goal. The Falcons finished with an 11-10 record, but were 10-5 in the Northeastern Conference.
Nessinger, a center and All-Conerence selection, will be missed for post play, rebounding and blocks. She dominated in the paint, led the team in scoring with 304 points (14.5 ppg.) and had 65 blocked shots.
“Chey carried us all year even though every team’s game plan was to shut her down with double teams,” said head coach Pat Veilleux. “She was our only consistent scorer.”
Juniors Kristina Yebba and Julia Vaillancourt were named NEC all-stars and will have to assume bigger roles next season.
Peabody struggled with a very young, inexperience roster, but so many up-and-coming players had a chance to gain valuable playing time. NEC all-star Amber Kiricoples, who pulled down an average of 12.1 rebounds per game, will be back to captain the team.
The Tanners will look to junior Aja Alimonti, sophomore Emma Bloom, and freshmen Lauryn Mendonca, Taylor Bettencourt and Isabel Bettencourt to play bigger roles.
Another very young team was Essex Tech, who should also be much improved led by sophomore point guard Brianna Pothier, who averaged 9.7 ppg. and had 32 treys. The experience that many of the Hawks’ young players gained this year should pay off.
THE FABULOUS 5
Tia Bernard, Beverly: Senior forward was a big factor in Beverly’s success with solid defense every game. Averaged 9.8 rebounds and also helped the offense with 17 treys and a nice jump shot.
Leila Walton, Marblehead: Junior forward was a threat to score from both inside and outside, averaging 13 points a game and 6.2 rebounds. Very quick with a nice shot. Was able to drive to the basket and score.
Annie Murphy, Bishop Fenwick: Junior center used her 6-foot-1 height to own the paint, averaging 13.5 ppg. and 10 rebounds.Often opposing teams fouled her, and she made them pay at the line. Late-season injury forced her to miss games, including the playoffs, and the young, scrappy Crusaders had to rely more on their outside shooting.
Mak Graves, Masconomet: Senior guard did it all, whether it was bringing the ball upcourt or shooting. Led Chieftains in scoring (16 ppg.) and hit the 1,000 mark this season. Quick, heady player who could hit from downtown, make layups and also set up teammates.
Riley Daly, Ipswich: Wherever the Tigers needed her to do, she was ready and willing to do so as a point guard, shooting guard, or even in post play. Tigers’ MVP and one of three CAL First Team all-stars from small schools. Averaged 13.2 ppg. with 2 blocks and 3.7 steals.
BEST OF THE BEST
Hailey Anderson, Beverly: Shooting guard became second 1,000 point scorer in BHS girls history and wound up as its all-time leader with 1,095 points. Able to bury shots from near midcourt, she made an amazing 65 from 3-point land -- including several buzzer beaters. Named the Most Valuable Player in NEC, Anderson provided excitement night after night
Madison Mandalinci, Pingree: Senior shooting guard will take her talents to Union College. Named EIL All-League, she averaged 17.2 ppg. and it’s no surprise she was named Highlanders’ MVP.
Emily Clough, Marblehead: Junior center was tough underneath, using her 6-foot-2 size and athleticism to dominate. She was deadly accurate on layups and rebounds, averaging 15.2 ppg., 12.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game. Get the ball in to the NEC All-Conference player, and teammates saw results.
Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers: All-Conference senior center scored 14.5 ppg. and averaged 7.4 rebounds. She also had 65 blocks (3.1 per game average) and was the main reason the Falcons made the state tournament.
DIRT DOG
Amber KIricoples, Peabody: Junior power forward was Tanners’ leading scorer (9.7) and rebounder (12.2). She fought for every loose ball, dove on the court to tie up an opponent, and never gave an inch. The team’s MVP and captain-elect also had 28 steals. Hard work every time she stepped on the court produced results and made her exciting to watch.
ROOKIES TO WATCH
Niya Morgen, Swampscott: Freshman point guard with speed and a great shot. She made 47 3-pointers and led her team in scoring with 13.2 ppg.
Tori Farrell, Pingree: Forward stepped into the lineup as a 14-year-old ninth grader and played a key role, averaging 16.4 ppg., 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals.
Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy: Freshman guard led Navigators to Mass. State Charter Schools finals with scoring prowess, averaging 17.5 ppg. and 6.8 rebounds.
Morginn Kotchian, Bishop Fenwick: A talented young freshman with the ability to come off the bench and immediately change the game with her outside shooting. When hot, she was the can’t-miss-kid. Probably her best came in the Larry McIntire Tournament, where she was named to the All-Tourney team because of the bombs she hit.
Jean DePlacido is a part-time writer and columnist for The Salem News. Contact her at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
