There are players on every team whose names aren’t among the leading scorers, rebounders or 3-point shooters list each week, but their contributions — a timely basket or a rebound that turns a game around, for example — remain invaluable to their squads.
Call them unsung heroes or under the radar types; here are some of those girls who have made a big impact on the North Shore girls basketball scene this season.
AMAYA MCCONNEY, Sa
lem
The junior guard has been instrumental and a catalyst on defense for the Witches. “From scorers to defenders, important players come in all shapes and sizes,” said Witches’ head coach Evie Oquendo. “Amayah usually covers the best offensive player on opposing teams and does it with tenacity.”
McConney averaged 9.7 points and four rebounds per game, with her best performances against Pioneer Charter (24 points) and Gloucester (23). The Witches have been able to play well despite having only six or seven players in many games, and McConney is one of the prime reasons.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT, Pe
abody
One of four Bettencourts on the roster for the unbeaten Northeastern Conference champs, who are led most nights by cousins Abby and Taylor Bettencourt, it’s Isabel who is the club’s under the radar standout. A junior forward, she comes off the bench to provide a spark and is always in the right place to grab a rebound or take a shot. When it comes to 50/50 balls or tying an opposing player up, nobody works any harder.
“Isabel’s the first player off the bench, a hard worker both offensively and defensively,” said coach Stan McKeen. “She has a great attitude, never complains about anything, and loves to play the game.”
EMMA DUNN, Da
nvers
“She’s nicknamed the Swiss Army knife because she plays multiple positions and loves doing it,” said head coach Pat Veilleux remarked of his senior guard. “Emma always comes to practice with a smile and a positive attitude, never complains and always puts the team first.
“She plays tough defense under the hoop even though she’s undersized, and she laughs at my jokes ... well, maybe not all of them.”
RHUANA ARSENAULT, Es
sex Tech
The Hawks are enjoying a great season and one of the reasons why is the play of Arsenault, a senior forward from Danvers.
“Rhu is the most competitive player on our team, and defense is definitely her favorite part of the game,” said coach Greg O’Brien. “Whenever we play man or the few time we’ve used a box-and-1 defense, she’s the one tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player.
“She’s a great communicator on the floor, constantly talking to her teammates, telling them where they should be or what to watch for,” he added. “Offensively she has a great awareness about where to be on the floor and finds good opportunities to score.”
NORA GAMBER, Ha
milton-Wenham
The Lady Generals rely on players like Gamber, a senior guard who stepped into the starting lineup this winter and immediately made an impact on defense.
“She has turned into our best 1-on-1 defender,” said coach Mark Cole. “Nora has drawn the other team’s best offensive players and held Amesbury’s (Gabby) Redford to two points, Pentucket’s (Gabriella Bellaqua) to four, Ipswich’s (Carter) King to eight, and Triton’s (Kendall) Liebert to four. Offensive she’s chipped in with 4-5 points per game and 3-4 rebounds.”
ELLA ANDREWS, Bi
shop Fenwick
Coach Adam DeBaggis praised Andrews for her work ethic and vocal communications skills.
“She is one of the most hardworking players we have — and also one of the most vocal,” DeBaggis said of the sophomore forward. “If a stranger were to walk into one of our practices, they would think Ella was a senior with the way she leads and carries herself. She is the player every coach would want to have on the team.
“Her game against St. Mary’s was a great representation of an unsung hero. She had zero points but 11 rebounds, five assists, and played great defense all night,” he added. “The rebounding alone helped us limit St. Mary’s to one shot possessions many times.”
KYLIE DUMONT, Ma
sconomet junior guard
When the Lady Chieftains need a big momentum boost, they look to Dumont, a junior guard, for a steal, bucket or even better a 3-pointer.
“She’s our under the radar player,” said coach Shannon Kirwan. “Kylie’s really come into her own this season and has been our sparkplug defensively. She has the ability to be a real difference maker.”
MOLLY POTTER and NYLAH OLLIVIERRE, Be
verly
The two guards — Potter is a 10th grader, while Ollivierre is in the 11th grade — share the honor for the Panthers.
“Molly is playing point guard for us for the first time,” said head coach Seth Stantial. “She has done an excellent job, learning and getting better every day. Nylah is the heartbeat of our team, always first to the floor for a loose ball and tremendous defensively and on the glass.”
LYLA CAMPBELL, Pi
ngrree
“Lyla has guarded every team’s best wing or forward,” said Pingree coach Dave Latimer of his talented freshman. “We’ve asked her to deny that player the ball for 94 feet. She is playing a bit out of position due to injuries and us needing her to play centers usually bigger than she is, but Lyla has hung so tough and almost always holds that opponent under her (scoring) average.”
CATHERINE COMSTOCK, Ma
rblehead
Because the Magicians needed somebody to take over at center this winter, Comstock has moved to a position she normally wouldn’t play and has done a great job in this, her senior season.
“Catherine’s averaging 10 rebounds a game and plays hard every night,” said head coach Paul Moran. “Catherine is undersized for center, but gives it her all every game for the good of the team.”
CIRSTAL PUJOIS, Sa
lem Academy
“She’s consistently one of the best defensive players for the Navigators and typically draws the opponent’s top offensive player,” said the school’s athletic director, Drew Betts, of the junior forward.
“Her work ethic and energy show up each and every game and practice. In her first year playing varsity basketball she has started 13 games and averages 3.1 points per game and 2.5 steals.”
JENNIE TARR, Ip
swich
The senior point guard is is someone who plays every minute of every game ... and most of what she does you don’t see in the scorebook, said head coach Chris Tolios.
“I never have to worry about her, she’s always in the right place and doing the right thing,” he said.
“Jennie is the anchor to our defense and just one of the most gritty players I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. She’s really stepped up nicely this year. I find myself in games not even watching her because I know she’s going to do what we’re asking. It’s been a real pleasure to watch her turn into the player that she had in four years, especially with how it’s culminating this year.”
MADDIE HUDSON, Swa
mpscott
A versatile senior, Hudson is someone who has “given everything she has to this team,” according to head coach Katelyn Leonard.
“She plays any position I ask,” Leonard noted. “With the injuries that have mounted for us, she’s has played everything from point guard to power forward. On top of this, she’s asked every game to cover the other team’s best player, and does it for the entire game.
“She was so much a part of our early success, but did it without recognition,” added Leonard. “About a quarter of the way through the season, she was named a captain for the example she sets on and off the court. Her effort is not always seen in the stats sheet, but as coaches it’s something we know we could not live without.”
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears each week during the winter sports season in The Salem News. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN