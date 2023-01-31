Last week in this space, we highlighted some of the outstanding freshmen girls basketball players in the area. This week, we put the spotlight on even more ninth graders who have made immediate impacts for their respective teams.
Let's start in DANVERS, where ninth graders Angie Djoko, Kayda Brown, and Lila Flynn have all left their mark.
Anyone watching a Falcons' game can't help but notice No. 32, Dkoko. She doesn't let any opponent prevent her from crashing the lane and getting a layoff off. It took an ankle injury to slow her down.
"Angie has been a starter from Day 1," said DHS coach David Chisholm. "She was obviously big news before her ankle injury, averaging 15 points per game and five rebounds. She was tremendous for us down low and has a motor that never quits.
"She has a quiet personality, but seemed to be starting to become more comfortable playing a bigger role for the team and was on her way to being an impact player in the (Northeastern Conference)," added Chisholm. "The amazing part is she only started playing basketball in the sixth grade. Ever since the injury, she remains involved a practices and cheering the team on from the bench."
Brown was first counted on for scoring off the bench and is a legitimate 3-point threat anytime she gets the ball.
"Kayda give us a boost when she's on the court," said Chisholm. "She's working hard to get better, and her defense is improving. Teammates now trust here to make the big shot.
"An example of her love for the game is she's started using the shooting machine before practices, and one time she took 412 shots. Through her efforts she has now become a starter," Chisholm continued. "She's also known for her sense of humor, which brings another aspect to the team."
The third young gun is Flynn, a defensive sub who is usually the first or second player off the bench. Chisholm said the coaches trust her to cover the other team's best player, and she's becoming more and more comfortable scoring.
"Lila averages about four points off the bench with a high shooting percentage. She's a very fast player who is well conditioned," Chisholm said.
"All three are great student-athletes who are very important to the future of the program. With these three, the Falcons' future hopes looks bright."
PINGREE has a veteran team with only one freshman on varsity: Kiki Gable from Marblehead. Head coach Dave Latimer said she's had a very strong first half of the season.
Working with a veteran lineup, she continues to improve daily during a stretch of the season where most freshmen start to hit a wall. That didn't happen to Gable, however.
"Kiki is a really intriguing young player," said Latimer. "She's a very strong and tall forward that can shoot the 3's and also battle down low for rebounds. She has a great future ahead of her and is a joy to coach.'
SALEM is high on freshman Nirvana Castle, a forward who has earned two varsity starts this winter. She plays both varsity and JV's but head coach Martin Rather moved her up because of her tough-nosed rebounding and willingness to make hustle plays.
"Nirvana is working on her shot and now has a consistent mid-range jumper," said Rather. "She's also increasingly recognizing where she needs to be on the floor on defense.
"She brings a level of grit to the team with her hustle and rebounding that makes me proud to coach her."
SALEM ACADEMY's Jayden Starr has stepped in to make an immediate impact as a starting forward even though she has only been playing basketball since last year. By the end of her eighth grade season, she was already moved up to play in some varsity games and helped the Navs win the 2022 MVCSAO state championship title.
"In the offseason Jayden put in the extra work by playing AAU and taking skills and drills lessons," said coach Meaghan Fitzgerald. "When she came back to try out this season, she was a whole new player: more confident in her skills and role on the team. She's done well all season with rebounding and is starting to find her confidence offensively."
Fitzgerald said Starr, who is averaging nine rebounds, five points, two steals, a pair of deflections, and a blocked shot per game, brings lots of energy and has a lot of love and passion for the sport.
"She's dedicated and works hard both on the court and in the classroom,' said Fitzgerald. "Jayden has a bright future."
PEABODY has a starting lineup that would be tough to crack for any young player, but that doesn't mean coach Stan McKeen isn't ready to put a couple of freshmen on the court in most games. Sophia Coburn and Elizabeth Bettencourt are getting used to the varisty game with meaningful minutes.
"They swing between JV and varsity," said McKeen. "They both have good size and skills, and although they don't start they're getting more confident with each game. Sophia and Elizabeth bring excellent work ethic and ability."
As tourney time gets closer, teams are very conscious of their position in state's power rankings.
The latest Rankings have Bishop Fenwick the highest among our local squads at No. 2 in Division 3, right behind top ranked St. Mary's of Lynn. In the same division, Ipswich is 31st, Swampscott 41st, and Essex Tech 46.
The top 32 ranked teams in each division qualify for the playoffs, as well as any teams ranked 33rd or lower that have either a winning record or finished the regular season with a .500 mark.
In Divison 1, Peabody is currently seeded 28th while Beverly is No. 55.
The top local team in Division 2 is Masconomet at No. 28, while Marblehead is 51st, Danvers 52nd, and Salem 65th.
Hamilton-Wenham is currently at ranked 19th in Division 4, and Essex Tech is 46th. In Division 5 Salem Academy is at 33.
The next couple of weeks will be very important for all of them.