A year ago the Pingree girls basketball team was only able to play three games the entire COVID-19 influenced season, winning them all by double digits. This winter they're back to a regular slate of games, but injuries and sickness have left the Highlanders shorthanded at times.
Heading down the homestretch of the regular season Pingree has a 9-6 record overall, with their only Eastern Independent League setback against a 10-1 Beaver Country Day squad last week. Both schools are currently in the top six in the Class B prep standings, with the top eight qualifying for the postseason.
Being without high scoring Bella Vaz has been costly, but head coach Dave Latimer hopes to have her back either at the end of the week or a short time later. Vaz was averaging 13.5 points a game until suffering an injury. All told, the Highlanders have been hit with serious injuries including two ACL tears, four sprained ankles and a broken toe, not to mention sprained ankles and COVID.
At the start of the season, Latimer figured this squad would be an excellent one because of their extremely deep roster and numerous threats both on offense and defense. He figured the girls could press the entire game, too. But that was before the injury bug hit hard.
"I've never been around more injuries on one team," said Latimer, "but the girls have stayed positive and play so hard that it feels like we're trending in the right direction during the critical last month of the (regular) season."
Pingree managed to get a few of its injured players back for their clash against BCD, as senior guard Lexi Garcia had 12 points and junior Emily Norton chipped in with nine. The Highlanders followed that up with a huge win Saturday over Class A Phillips Exeter, 38-31, powered by Garcia's 27 points, and another Class A takedown of Milton Monday night, 58-47, another 34 points from Garcia.
"Lexi has an unbelievable motor and competitiveness that is very contagious," Latimer said. "She has always guarded the other team's best player, but with all of our injuries she really has transformed into a deadly slasher with multiple ways to finish around taller players."
Senior wing Avery Robillard is a team captain along with Garcia. The Rowley native admitted she wished there had been more opportunities to play last season.
"A year ago all the seniors on our team were four-year players and just so good. We beat Governors and Thayer, two top teams," said Robillard. "This season the injuries just kept coming, but we're starting to get some players back," she added. "This team is a favorite of mine because we're all so close and enjoy playing together."
Robillard was on the junior varsity as a freshman but was called up to varsity a few times and officially made the team as a sophomore. A three-sport athlete who also runs cross country and plays lacrosse, she has committed to Emanuel College to play lacrosse and plans to study science.
"As captains and the only seniors, both Avery and Lexi have been remarkable in their leadership -- and the underclassmen really look up to them," said Latimer. "There's no way we would be in the playoff position we are without their leadership day in and day out."
Garcia, who averages 15.3 ppg., intends to keep playing soccer at the next level, but loves being on the Highlanders' basketball team.
"We've had some unfortunate luck with injuries, and COVID hit us hard a while back,' said Garcia. "But now things are looking good ... our team is so close and the girls so bonded. It's a fun team to be on."
The roster is full of competitive, talented players who thrive on having a very competitive schedule and going up against top players in New England.
"Cameron Travies and (freshman) Lyla Campbell have battled down low against some really dangerous post players," said Latimer. "Norton and (freshman) Hannah Shields have been steady guards off the bench, while wings Sophia Lopez and Robillard both have had huge stretches in big games.
Juniors Madison Landers, Sam Jones, and Victoria Farrell along with sophomores Shea Nelson and Sophia Hughes and freshman Alexis Donovan round out the squad.
"Jones is like a coach on the floor as a junior point guard; she's started every game since freshman year," said Latimer. "She is battling through an injury and not able to be 100 percent, but is such a calming influence for us on offense and really lets us play such a chaotic defense because of her high IQ and rotations.
"Going through such adversity with the injuries the girls have never blinked and hare right in the middle of the Class B playoff discussion. It's been amazing to see so many set up, contribute, and continue to play our style while going against our hardest schedule in my six years as head coach," he added.
This is a huge week for the Highlanders with three tough games on the road at Milton Academy, home against Governors Academy, and at Phillips Andover.
###
Olivia Found will be out of the lineup for Bishop Fenwick for a while. The senior tri-captain, who joined the 1,000 Point Club earlier this season, has a foot injury.
"She has been playing on a hurt foot for a couple of weeks now, going 30 minutes a game and playing great," said head coach Adam DeBaggis, whose team is currently 8-4. "After last Wednesday's game at Franklin we decided since she wasn't getting any better she'd probably see a doctor.
"I can't really equate how much we'll miss her because she's just such a spectacular player and does so many great things. "It's disappointing for all of us, but we'll find out what we're made of."
Found was averaging 14.2 points per game, a team-best 4.9 assists a night, and had hit 14 3-pointers.
###
Two former Peaboody High captains were on opposing sides at Westfield State last Saturday. Melissa Gray led the host Owls with 25 points, including her 300th career triple, in a 105-52 win over Salem State. Former PHS teammate Katie Wallace played well for the Vikings seven points, five assists, and 11 rebounds.
Westfield is now 12-10 overall and 6-3 in the MASCAC.
###
