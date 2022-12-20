Here's Part 2 of our look at our North Shore girls basketball teams this winter ...
IPSWICH is looking to have a better season than a year ago, when the Tigers only won four games. Head coach Chris Tolios, fresh off of a Super Bowl championship season with the St. John's Prep football team as its defensive coordinator, didn't have much time to enjoy those spoils before going to right into basketball for his seventh season with IHS.
"We're a very young team with only one senior after graduating four out of five starters. Emma Campbell is the lone senior and junior Ella Stein the only returning starter," said Tolios.
"We have some young talent in (sophomore forward) Hazel Hoog, who came on last year as one of the better shooters in the league, and rookie Lucy Donahue, a freshman who adds much talent and a strong dynamic to the team. We're looking to combine that young blood with our returning experience in (center) Izzie Wetter, Emma, and Ella to have a balanced team that competes hard."
Campbell and Wetter are the captains. Stein is coming off a state championship run with the Ipswich volleyball team, and Hoog plays basketball year-round for the MCW Stars AAU team as well as her high school.
"I've played club for a few years now, but it's my first with Stars," said Hoog, a strong 3-point shooter. "I started playing basketball when I was in the sixth grade, and right away liked how fast the game was. You need to be quick and aggressive, and teamwork is important. That's what I like most about the sport."
Hoog was named Player of the AAU Tournament for Day 2 at New Balance in Boston last month, hitting the game-winning layup late in the contest. "I don't remember how many points I had that day, but I played well," she said.
Tolios said Hoog has carried over her success from last season and continues to impress.
"As the year went on she found herself in our opponents' scouting reports, which is an impressive accomplishment for any freshman," said Tolios. "She was among the area leaders in 3-pointers, too, which you don't see very much from someone in their first year of varsity basketball. She's obviously a very good shooter, which is something that needs to be accounted for when teams play us.
This season I think you can expect to see an even more complete player as I'm watching her come out of her shell every day. You can tell she's worked on her game in the offseason and added a lot to her repertoire," Tolios added. "She's able to supplement her dangerous outside shot with an inside game and driving to the basket. Watching her at practice I keep having to remind myself she is only a sophomore because Hazel looks so comfortable and is playing so well."
Ipswich will play in the Institution for Savings Holiday Tournament at Hamilton-Wenham Dec. 27-28, always a popular tournament for Cape Ann teams.
HAMILTON-WENHAM opens the Institution For Savings Tournament against Ipswich two days after Christmas. Newburyport and Triton are also in the tourney.
A year ago Hamilton-Wenham was the region's Cinderella team, posting a 17-5 record and reaching the state quarterfinal round of the playoffs before losing to eventual Division 4 state champion Amesbury. This year's captains for the Generals are senior forward Abby Simon and junior guard/forward Gaby Campbell.
Fourth-year head coach Mark Cole said it could be a rebuilding season with only four players back with varsity experience after graduation claimed several top players.
"But we have a strong core of underclassmen moving up from a JV team that only lost two games last year," Cole added. "We may struggle some early on, but our goal is to get better as the year goes on so we can make another run in the state tournament."
SALEM has a new head coach in Martin Rather after Evie Oquendo stepped down in July to concentrate on after school programs at Salem High. She had coached the Witches the previous five winters.
"I'm not coaching this year, but want to start maybe an intramural league at our school," said the former Salem and Salem State star.
Coming off of a 14-6 season a year ago, ESSEX TECH will be led by captains Molly McLeod, a senior forward, and junior point guard Emma Dorgan.
"We lost a lot of seniors that played big minutes last year, but I feel like we have a lot of young talent in the program and believe they're up for the challenge to compete for our league championship and make it further in the state tournament," said fifth-year head coach Greg O'Brien.
The Hawks will count on seniors McLeod, Bryanna Grant, and Hailey Roach to see a lot of playing time. Grant has the size and skill to dominate under the hoop and on the boards.
SWAMPSCOTT came ever so close to making the state tournament a year ago with an 8-12 record. Katelyn Leonard is starting her eighth year at the Big Blue helm and her 14th overall. The Big Blue graduated 11 seniors and have just three returning players, including junior starter Victoria Quagrello.
"We're looking to play fast and use our athleticism on the defensive end," said Leonard. "The girls have great attitudes and are committed to getting better each day."
###
After a two-hour bus ride it would be normal for a visiting team to get off to a slow start — but not the Pingree girls. The Highlanders got off the bus at Portsmouth Abbey in Rhode Island last week and shot out to a 14-0 lead, rolling to an eventual 64-20 win. Three players were in double digits led by Bella Vaz with 17, Emily Norton 16, and Sam Jones with 11.
Any time a team has three in double digits it's an excellent offensive production, and the Highlanders also play a very tight defense.