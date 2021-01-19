Bounce Passes: Ipswich's Daly a jack of all trades on the hardcourt 

North Shore field hockey fans likely know Riley Daly as the versatile, do-it-all midfielder for the Ipswich Tigers. As her coach Sarah Murphy put it best, Daly "simply changes the game just by being on the field."
On the lacrosse field, she's arguably even more impressive. During her last competitive season as a sophomore (her junior spring season was cancelled due to COVID-19), Daly led the Tigers in draw controls (112) and caused turnovers (42) while possessing the ability to both score and distribute the ball at an extremely high level.
But Daly's athletic prowess doesn't stop there. Currently, she shines as the irreplaceable team captain for Tigers' girls basketball coach Chris Tolios, a leadership title that fits Daly to a T.
"Riley's one of the most hardworking, dedicated and positive athletes I've been around. I coach three varsity sports and she's right at the top of the list," said Tolios, who also coaches football at St. John's Prep and softball at Wakefield High.
"Last week after our game against North Reading, I was talking to (Hornets coach) Bob Romeo and the first words out of his mouth were, 'That girl's a different breed.' I think that perfectly encapsulates who she is. Whatever sport I'm coaching I'd take a team full of her, and we'd be good."
While lacrosse may be Daly's first love — she'll head to Division 1 University of Connecticut this fall to continue her lacrosse career — basketball is a close second. Even if it wasn't, she'd still put forth that all-out effort, drive and dedication to succeed.
Daly is the first to admit that playing hoops at Ipswich over the past four years hasn't exactly been a cakewalk. The Tigers won just six games in 2018, seven games the following season and seven again last winter. They got off to a 1-3 start this season (beating Manchester Essex for their first win) before a positive COVID-19 test put everything on hold. But the hope is they'll be back out on the court healthy and ready to go sooner rather than later.
"We're all waiting for our test results back after getting tested (Monday morning), but we can't practice until we all come back negative. So that's a big hit and it's got everyone kind of down right now," said Daly. "But overall nobody has a negative attitude on the team.
"We came into the season with a goal to beat all the teams we beat last year and a couple 'reach' games as well," she added. "It definitely can get tough when we lose games in bunches, but everyone has done a good job staying positive and coming to practice every day ready to work."
According to Tolios, much of that 'give it your all' mentality streaming through the Tigers' roster is a product of Daly's leadership skills and positivity.
"She's our only captain this year and I couldn't ask for a better senior leader than her, both for me and for the girls," said Tolios. "She's an enormous help to our program."
But Daly doesn't just help her team as a leader; she's also a darn good basketball player.
Her continuously blossoming hoops career started when she was back in the first grade competing in a YMCA league coached by her mom. Since then, she's continued to elevate her game and puts all her focus on the sport during the winter season.
While she won't be playing in college, Daly has still set goals for herself on the court in what will likely be her last competitive basketball campaign.
"I definitely want to score more points. I know I average a good amount but this year we really don't have a lot of scorers so me and some other girls need to step it up offensively if we want to win more games," said Daly. "But my main focus is always to run the floor, call the right plays, run the defense and make sure everyone is doing their part throughout the game."
As a junior last season, Daly was named to the Cape Ann League and Salem News all-star teams after averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 steals from the point guard position. More impressively, the 5-foot-8 talent led her team in rebounding with a whopping 9.2 caroms a game, as well as shot blocks (2.0 per game).
She's simply got a motor that doesn't quit, and isn't afraid to crash the glass with a purpose or get up for a timely swat despite giving up height to most opponents in the paint.
"Everything we do goes through her and she's very humble about it. Riley still does everything she can to get other girls involved," said Tolios. "She leads our team in legitimately everything.
"In terms of rebounding, she's just so athletic, understands the positioning and knows how to use her body," contined Tolios. "She understands the angles and everything that it takes to rebound. She's just a smart athlete who understands how to play the game."
It's not often that you get such a well rounded, leadership-driven, three-sport star at the high school level. Like Romeo, the former Masconomet head coach said, Daly is simply a different breed.
###
Shout out to Peabody, which recorded its second straight win last week to open the season, this time a 3-point triumph over Winthrop. The Tanners have boasted a balanced attack thus far, getting contributions from the likes of Bo Bettencourt, Amber Kirikoples, Emma Bloom, Lauren Mendonca, Taylor Bettencourt and Abby Bettencourt.
###
Is there any team in the Northeastern Conference more talented than Masconomet? Through three games this winter, it doesn't appear so.
The Chieftains (unbeaten at 3-0) have dominated early on, with a tight win over Marblehead proving to be their toughest competition yet.
Morgan Bovardi has picked up right where she left off, while Liv Fillmore and Jenna DePietro have more than done their part as well.
###
Bishop Fenwick, which now sits at 3-1 after suffering its first loss of the season to Cathedral Monday afternoon, has gotten incredible play out of the gate from junior Olivia Found. In her last two games alone, Found has scored 35 points (19 against Feehan and 16 against Cathedral), while chipping in in a myriad of other categories along the way. She recorded eight rebounds and swiped five steals against Cathedral and had seven more thefts in the win over Feehan.
Found is poised with the basketball and has the capability to drive into the lane and finish strong or find the open teammate. She can knock down the open jumper as well, but perhaps her best asset comes on the defensive end where she continues to be a pest for opposing guards. Fenwick has had many great players roll through the program over the years, and Found is well on her way to etching her name on that list.
###
Bounce Passes is a high school girls basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Tuesday during the winter sports season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
