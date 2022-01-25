Salem started out small on numbers before injuries and COVID resulted in the team being even more shorthanded. What the Witches lack in numbers, though, they more than make up for with big heart and determination.
Beginning with only nine players on varsity, Salem has reduced to six for a lot of games. Senior co-captain Anna Cantone has been out of action since severely twisting her ankle at the start of the season.
"This has not stopped the girls from playing hard, but fatigue has definitely hurt the outcome in the fourth quarter," said coach Evie Oquendo, one of the city's all-time best players. "The girls are working on individual skills in practice because we just don't have the bodies to make everyone better with a normal practice. We've had some players return that didn't play last year due to the short season and COVID cases on the rise."
Oquendo said her team has been playing great basketball for three quarters and have been competitive, but run out of gas in the final eight minutes.
Co-captain Cassadi O'Leary has been terrific leading the small group and is having a great deal of fun in the process. The other two seniors on the squad are Natalie Hernandez and Princessa Paredes. While numbers are down, the girls on the varsity are somehow able to be competitive, and that means everyone has to do her share.
"Honestly it's been great," said O'Leary. "We do have a very small team, but we're all motivated, working hard, and enjoying every win. We're also hoping Anna will be back very soon which will make us a lot better."
Cantone has been missed greatly at center for both her scoring and rebounding. Freshman point guard Yamilette Guerrero was brought up to play some minutes last year as a eighth grader, and has fit into the varsity game plan with ease, as the North Shore's second leading scorer and the Northeastern Conference leader going into this week's action.
Oquendo said she plays beyond her years and has a great basketball IQ. She quickly picked up the game plan and is an excellent shooter who isn't afraid to put the ball up from anywhere on the court.
Juniors Tyler Marie Hicks, Leylanni Martinez, Ashley Feliz and Amayah McConney all play big minutes for the Witches. Guerrero is the team's leading scorer, averaging 18.7 points a game and has made 14 treys while Feliz is an all around threat averaging 8 points and 7 rebounds, and McConney adds an average of 10 points per game. O'Leary does a bit of everything for the Witches, averaging 5.7 points and 5 rebounds, and three triples while Hicks has 3.7 points and 5 boards.
With so few players, it's easy to get worn down late in games, but Oquendo worked hard to make sure her team is great shape, and they've been able to stay close in almost all games.
"We do get tired with just a sub or a couple on the bench, but we're doing all we can to keep up the energy and stamina," said O'Leary. "The girls are all working so hard, and it's such a great feeling when we win. Even when we don't we're in almost all the games, losing by four or five points while in the past we would get blown out by a bunch by good teams. Things have changed for the better this season.
"I love having Ms. Oquendo as our coach because she knows how to work us hard but also how to let us have fun. She definitely gets the best out of us and keeps us serious when we need to be. She is a great coach, who was a phenomenal player herself (at Salem High and Salem State), who expects a lot. You can tell how much she loves basketball."
O'Leary has been playing since she was around five-years old. She went out for the volleyball team last fall and is a standout on the softball field, recently committing to play at Nichols College.
"Cassadi has been tremendous on the defensive end, and I am always asking her to do a lot for our team," said Oquendo. "McConney has been our defensive specialist, and had some big scoring games while newcomer Feliz has started to see more minutes as her game as improved.
"Yamilette has been phenomenal on the offensive side, and we're still working on her defensive game which will make her a more dangerous player. Hicks has played consistently, but has been out with a sprained knee."
Oquendo said turnovers have been an issue, and she attributes a lot of that to being tired late in games.
"Simple mistakes have cost us some wins, and if we can rebound and play better defense the wins will come," the coach said. "Hopefully, we'll get Anna back soon. She suffered a high ankle sprain in the first game against Winthrop. She's been our best rebounder the last three years and takes over in the paint. Having her in the lineup will help Cassadi on the defensive end.
"We still have 12 games left in the next four weeks so the kids are gong to have to step it up as we'll be playing three times a week the rest of the season. I'm looking for more consistency and to make some noise to win more games in the second half of the season. We are right there playing competitive basketball, and I am so proud of all the girls."
Bishop Fenwick had a big week with two big Catholic Central League victories over tough teams, knocking off Bishop Feehan at home, behind a monster performance by sophomore Cecilia Kay, who had a double-double with 22 points and 20 rebounds. Erica Lendall also had a huge game, hitting five treys for 15 points. They capped the week off with a road victory at Cathedral.
Kay is the Crusaders' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.9 points per game and 12.4 rebounds. She has also hit five triples, and her totals increase with every game she plays.
The week the 7-3 Crusaders go on the road, beginning tonight at Austin Prep and travel to face Bishop Stang and Archbishop Williams over the weekend.
The Cougars have some local girls on the squad. Junior Morginn Kotchian, a sharp shooter, who can bury the 3-pointers, is from Peabody while Delaney McNinch hails from Beverly and Sydney DeRoche is from Swampscott. Lynnfield's Denley Cushing is the daughter of former St. John's Prep football player Matt Cushing. Morginn's dad Eric was a teammate of Cushing's on SJP football.
Stephanie Bramante is in her first year as coach of the Cougars.
Peabody is running away with the NEC Large division with a 9-1 overall record after a 48-27 win over Winthrop led by senior captain Emma Bloom with 21 points and sophomore Logan Lomasney with 17 rebounds. Once again the Tanners won because of a total team effort.
Peabody's only loss was to Dracut in a non-league game. The Tanners take on Beverly Tuesday night.
They get contributions from everyone on the roster. In the Vikings game senior captain Gina Terrazzano, Janelle Baetzel, Isabel Bettencourt and freshman Ally Bettencourt all had strong games. Terrazzano does a great job every game supporting her teammates and is full of energy.
Bloom and Lomasney average over 10 points a game while Abby Bettencourt is right behind with 9.6 and Taylor Bettencourt with 7.2. Lauryn Mendonca is second on the team in rebounding behind Lomasney. Juniors Jessica Richard, Gina Martinello, and Maya Houvardas come off the bench to keep momentum going.
