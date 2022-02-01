Coach Mark Cole has a veteran group with nine seniors on his Hamilton-Wenham roster this season, and has worked with most of them since they were eighth graders. The Generals are enjoying a successful season at 8-4, including 6-4 in the Cape Ann League's Baker Division.
The three captains are all senior guards and four-year players: Kailee Whelan, Crista Coffey, and Jane Maguire. Whelan, who returns for her second year as captain, uses speed and quickness to her advantage while Coffey is a gifted offensive threat who added the 3-point shot to her resume. Maguire does it all on both offense and defense for H-W.
"All three captains are pretty special to me as I've had the pleasure of coaching them the last five years, starting as eighth graders," said Cole. "It has been fun to watch them develop over the years. Most of our seniors have played together from elementary school right up through middle school.
"Kailee can beat you off the dribble and goes hard to the hoop with a very good handle on the ball. She's developed a nice outside shot and is a threat from behind the 3-point line. She's also one of our most vocal players who always offers encouragement and support to everyone."
Whelan suffered injuries early in the season, but is back now ready for a strong second half. Coffey's biggest skill is being creative offensively, making something happen when there is a breakdown or the shot clock is about to expire.
"She'll get the ball on the wing, up fake and then drive hard to the hoop when the clock is winding down.," said Cole. "Defensively Christa's very versatile; she can guard all five positions and is the cheerleader of our group, always clapping and jumping up off the bench when a good play is made."
Coffey has added an accurate shot from downtown to her game, which makes her more difficult to guard. She's one of the squad's leading contributors in points (7.6 per game), rebounds (8.9), and 3-pointers (10). Maguire used to be known primarily as a defensive player, but over the past two years has developed a strong offensive touch either by driving to the hoop or hitting triples (22).
"Jane is quiet and leads by example," said Cole. "I've asked her to be a little more vocal, and she said the girls would probably just laugh knowing that's not her."
Maguire was a key player on the Generals' Division 4 state championship soccer team this past fall and will continue her career at Colby College. She said the three captains work well together on the hardcourt, with each possessing different skill.
"Kailee has been a captain for two years, so she came into this season knowing what to do," said Maguire, who averages 15.5 points per game. "We get along great, and the team chemistry is really good.
"Kailee's leadership is her best quality, and Christa's is motivating everyone," added Maguire. "I don't do a lot of talking, but try to do everything I can to help."
Other seniors have also played key roles in the Generals' success. Lily Cassidy is an excellent post player while Nora Gamber has been a most pleasant surprise for the way she's taken her game to another level. She's also one of the best defensive players on the team, having held Amesbury standout Gabby Redford to just two points in a recent upset win.
"Lily is a take charge on the floor-type player who doesn't get rattled when things go south," said Cole. "Having Gamber make such a big improvement has also helped the team. Ava Stinson has shown big improvement too, but she's been fighting an ankle injury. When healthy she's a threat from the baseline or the elbow, and defensively she's difficult to shoot over."
There are two sister combinations on the club: the Coffeys and the Gambers. Leah Coffey is a sophomore, while Sadie Gamber is the lone freshman on varsity.
"It's fun to watch them in practice as Christa is constantly taking Leah aside to show her things, while Nora and Sadie match up against each other whenever they can," said Cole. "I think it's great when you can play with a sibling."
Kara O'Shea, Michaela DeSimone, and Marlee Shea all add depth and balance to the team. DeSimone is out for basketball for the first time this year and has stepped up to take her place in the starting lineup due to injuries early in the season. She's now a big offensive threat off the bench with a nice jump shot.
"Kara is our energizer on the floor, and when she comes into the game our entire intensity level goes up a couple of notches," said Cole. "She's constantly diving on the floor for loose balls and will take on anyone regardless of their size.
"Marlee is flat out the best 3-point shooter on the team, and there will be a lot of opportunities for her in the second half of the season. She's a very astute student of the game, always giving helpful observations to the coaching staff."
The only junior on the squad is Abby Simon, while Gabby Campbell is one of two sophomores along with Leah Coffey.
Hamilton-Wenham is currently ranked 24th in the Division 4 Power Rankings. Peabody holds down 23rd spot in Division 1 while Masconomet is 23rd in Division 2. Bishop Fenwick is the highest ranked of our local squads as far as the power rankings go, sitting at No. 3 in Division 3, where Swampscott is 31st.
Assists in basketball don't get the same attention as points and rebounds, but every coach knows how important good passes are to make the offense click. Accurately distributing the ball is one of the little unselfish things that help make a team successful.
Salem's Yamilette Guerrero, a talented freshman, averages 6 assists per game, while Fenwick's Oliva Found is at 4.9 per game, and Pingree's Sam Jones (4.5), and Peabody's Taylor Bettencourt (4.2) are also slick passers.
Masconomet is led by Taylor Bovardi averaging 3.8 per game, while Kylie Dumont is second with just under two per contest. Emma Bloom (3.2), Abby Bettencourt (2.9), and Logan Lomasney (2.3) all distribute the ball well for the Tanners, while senior captain Carter King leads Ipswich in points, rebounds, and also assists (2.2).
Beverly's Angelina Mazzone (3.7) and Molly Potter (3.2) are tops for the Panthers. Christa Coffey and Nora Gamber find open teammates consistently for the Lady Generals.
