This time last year, Olivia Found and the Matignon High School girls basketball team were coming down the regular season home stretch with hopes of securing the top seed in the looming Division 4 North state tournament.
Not only did the Cambridge school garner that slot and a subsequent first round bye with an impressive 17-1 record, but Found and her teammates wound up claiming the sectional crown to boot.
Playing alongside her older sister, Emma, Found averaged 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and a whopping seven steals per contest. Perhaps her best performance came during the sectional semifinals when she recorded a near quadruple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists.
Flash forward to 2021, and you won't find Found in a Matignon uniform any longer. Instead, she's thriving at her new school, Bishop Fenwick, helping the Crusaders find success in their own right along the way.
Now a junior, Found says she doesn't regret anything about her short career at Matignon; it simply just felt like the right time to make a change.
"I had positive experiences at Matignon, but with my sister graduating it seemed like the right move for me," she said.
Through 11 games at Fenwick, Found's transition to the Peabody-based Catholic school appears to be seamless. The versatile, 5-foot-7 guard is averaging a team-best 17.2 points and 3.0 assists while serving as a true leader and professional ball swiper defensively. She's also the team's top 3-point shooter, having knocked down 14 triples on the season.
More importantly, the Crusaders have won seven of those 11 games and have progressively improved as the winter's rolled on.
"The coaches and all the girls have definitely made this transition easy," she said. "Luckily I was able to get to know the team a bit before the season which definitely helped me prepare and feel comfortable for this season."
In terms of what's attributed to her individual success, Found offered a humble response.
"As a team, we've really been working on our defense and getting deflections. Our defense has been strong allowing us to be aggressive leading to transition points."
As terrific as her team has been around her, Found's individual impact on her new squad is visibly evident from the opening tip (or lack thereof this year) to final buzzer on any given night. She's quick, she's crafty, she can pass, she can defend ... but perhaps her best asset is her overall intelligence for the game and drive to get better each and every day.
"I had seen her play a lot and had tried to get her to come to Fenwick since her freshman year," admitted Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "When she did come over here I knew right away that she was going to help. She's just such an instinctual player and she genuinely likes playing both sides of the ball and does whatever it takes to win. She's just smart; she knows if she goes one way there's going to be an opening for some else another way and that's something not all kids understand at this level."
As if that wasn't enough, Found's ability to change the outcome of any game with her shooting is a part of her game that can't be overlooked. She always seems to take the right shot and is efficient in doing so, cashing in on over 40 percent of her field goal attempts this season.
"Her field goal percentage is above 40 right now, which is pretty high for girls overall," said DeBaggis. "I'd say a good high for girls is about 35 percent so to be over 40 is definitely not common (at this level). She has great feel; yes she hits threes, but she's got a great floater and great touch inside, too."
With Found flourishing in her role, that's allowed the remaining core around her to thrive as well.
Veronica Tache is second on the team in scoring at 7.9 points per game and along with Liz Gonzalez (6.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists), the three standouts have formed a reliable defensive front that's translated to an overall tremendous team defense. Found and Gonzalez in particular have been playing together with the Evolution AAU team since middle school, so that's certainly helped the chemistry early on as well.
Add in leading rebounder Nasha Arnold (7.5 rebounds per game) and a strong mix of fellow supporting players, and Fenwick has all the tools to once again finish the year well above the .500 mark.
"It's been a great fit," said DeBaggis. "She gives us a lot of flexibility and takes some of the pressure off Veronica and Liz. She brings a ton of energy, especially on defense, and she's the type of kid that makes brainy steals just as much as physical steals. We're lucky to have her."
###
Salem Academy has yet to come out on the winning side in any of its three games thus far, but that hasn't stopped Cindy Shehu from dominating. The 5-foot-5 sophomore is currently averaging a team-best 18.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per contest, having scored 20 points in two of her squad's three games. Defensively, she's recorded 16 steals on the year for an average of 5.3 per game.
The Navigators next chance at victory will come on Tuesday when they take on St. Joseph's Prep; expect another all-around performance from Shehu in that one.
###
Another team that's struggled to find consistency despite getting some stellar individual play is Ipswich. The Tigers currently come in at 3-5, and have been riding the wave of leading scorers Carter King and Riley Daly. Both players are averaging near double-doubles, with King sporting per game clips of 12 points and 9.3 rebounds and Daly posting averages of 10 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists a night.
###
Peabody continues to roll. Following a dominant win over Saugus this past weekend, the Tanners sit comfortably at 6-1 after suffering their first loss of the season in the game prior.
The wins have come via a balance overall attack, as Emma Bloom leads the team in scoring with a 8.6 per game clip. Amber Kiricoples is close behind at 7.6 points per game while tearing down a team-best 12 rebounds; Logan Lomasney (5.7 rebounds per game) has also been terrific on the glass, while Isabel and Abby Bettencourt have both had their share of fantastic outings. In addition, Aja Alimonti scored a season-best 15 points in the recent win over Saugus and has been a reliable senior captain all season long.
###
Bounce Passes, a column on North Shore girls high school basketball, appears each Tuesday in The Salem News. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at ngiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||