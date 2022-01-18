Essex Tech is making noise in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference with seven seniors on the roster and some promising young players. The seniors have helped to create a great environment and culture this season.
Coach Greg O'Brien has worked hard to build the program back up and it's paying off. The Hawks (now 5-4) had a four game win streak before losing to Greater Lowell on the road last Friday.
"It really is starting to show more this season with the work everyone has put in over the years, which is great to see," said O'Brien. "The results are showing."
Getting junior Bryanna Grant from Danvers back has given the Hawks a big boost. She didn't play last year due to COVID, but has made a big difference averaging 8.6 points per game and 7.8 boards. Grant is 6-foot-3 and very competitive.
"She is really a force on the court and does a great job inside using her size advantage over most teams," said O'Brien. "She continues to improve every game and wants to play at the next level."
Another key player is senior Brianna Pothier from Peabody, a four-year starter counted on to handle the ball and make good decisions. She is also outstanding draining 3-pointers (she's knocked down seven on the year), hitting big shots when the team needs them most.
Another girl from Peabody is sophomore Christine Mbachi, who is second on the team in rebounds. Mbachi saw limited action as a freshman and continues to improve the more she plays.
Sophomore Emma Dorgan is also from the Tanner City and getting good minutes. She's averaging over seven points per game.
"Christine is probably our best athlete on the floor as she can box out and jump over most girls to get a rebound," said O'Brien. "She's a talented player. Dorgan is a great defender who can anticipate passes and is always in the right spot. She can also score from anywhere on the court."
Captains are senior Synclair McGovern and Kailey Erickson. McGovern is always upbeat and has a positive attitude that rubs off on the rest of the team, while Erickson is a vocal leader and both girls work very hard in practice and games.
"Synclair is one of the best leaders we have seen at Essex Tech, not only in the basketball program but the school," said O'Brien. "She is very positive, but can get on the girls to focus and work when we needs them too. She also puts in so much work to improve all season long and encourages others to do it with her. She is always supporting other programs as much as possible and is a big reason the culture in the program and around athletes is at an all time high.
"We're pretty young but have a really good team," added McGovern, who is from Peabody and plans to major in physical therapy in college. "I've been playing for Essex Tech since my freshman year and made varsity as a sophomore. This season we are really playing together as a team and are where we want to be. It's so much more fun when we're winning."
McGovern had a big game in the win over Academy of Notre Dame last week with 20 points and is currently averaging 8.0 points per game with seven triples. She and Erickson work very well together providing leadership and spirit.
"Kailey is the classic leader by example. She isn't afraid to talk to anyone or be vocal, but she works very hard and holds others accountable," said O'Brien.
Erickson is from Swampscott and also plays lacrosse. She plays to major in biology on a premed track in college and attend medical school.
"This is the best team in the four years I've been here," she said. "I've been on the varsity since I was a sophomore, and we've all been working so hard in the off season because we really want to win over league. We have a good shot at doing it, and it's a lot of fun playing this season because we all get along so well."
###
Logan Lomasney exploded for 19 points and 18 rebounds in Peabody's 48-44 win over Masconomet last Friday night. The sophomore is averaging 10.7 points and 12.3 boards per game. She is a major factor at both ends of the court, but is happiest when grabbing lots of rebounds.
"Rebounds are my thing," said the three-sport athlete. "That's what is really important to me because it's so important to get them. You're not going to win many games if you don't. I knew they would be huge because Masco is one of the best teams in the (NEC) league, and it's always a fun game to play in."
###
Once again St. Mary's of Lynn has a potent lineup, and coach Jeff Newhall's girls are off to a 6-1 start with an unbeaten 4-0 Catholic Central League record.
It's a large squad with 17 on varsity, but it doesn't seem to matter who is on the court because several players can put the ball in the hoop and penetrating defenses is not a problem with some speedy guards.
What is interesting about the Spartans is they have only two seniors, three juniors, four sophomores, four freshmen, three eighth graders and a seventh grader. In other words, they'll be a power for years to come.
Three local girls, who are all junior guards, play big roles for St. Mary's. What they lack in height they more than make up with incredible quickness and ball handling. Yirsy Queliz (Ipswich), Niya Morgen (Swampscott), and Kellyn Preira (Peabody) all did damage against Fenwick, a 66-64 barnburner won by the Spartans last week. Preira had a team-high 18 points while Morgen, who started out playing for Swampscott High before transferring, and Queliz each had 17.
"Niya did a great job, especially in the second quarter when Queliz picked up her third foul and she was alone handling point guard," said Newhall. "Preira does a little big of everything for us. She's long on defense and blocks shots in addition to being our third leading scorer."
Morgen is averaging 14 points per game and Preira 13 behind leading scorer Queliz.
The rematch with Bishop Fenwick is scheduled for Friday, February 11 in Lynn and should be another thriller.
###
Bishop Fenwick senior captain Olivia Found became the fifth Crusader girl to join the 1,000 Point Club, getting the magic number in the fourth quarter against Beverly. She was 32 points shy of the mark before scoring 15 in the loss to St. Mary's and ultimately surpassed the milestone on the road.
Found, who has committed to play ball at Assumption College, started her career at Matignon before transferring to Fenwick last year.
Her big achievement will be celebrated tonight on her home court against Bishop Feehan.
###
