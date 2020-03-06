Bouras, De La Cruz shine as Beverly's starting backcourt

For teams hoping to contain the Beverly High boys basketball squad, honing in on senior stars Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley is usually a good place to start.
The dynamic duo has combined to score over 33 of their team's points and 23 of their rebounds per contest. It's an output not matched by many 1-2 punches across the North Shore. The problem with keying in on those two guys is that they're probably going to find a way to beat you anyway; if they don't, the Panthers possess the depth and talent elsewhere to get the job done.
Two of those other key contributors happen to start alongside Moreland and Crowley, regularly running the offense and setting the tone on the defensive end. Their names are Damian Bouras and Justin De La Cruz, and together they form an extremely reliable backcourt that consistently helps take pressure of their two standouts.
They'll look to continue their strong play as the top seeded Panthers (20-2) meet No. 3 Belmont (19-4) for the Division 2 North championship Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell (4:15 p.m.).
Bouras, for one, is coming off a 16-point performance in his team's Division 2 North semifinal win over Burlington on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, De La Cruz serves as the perfect compliment, handling much of the Panthers' dribbling duties while chipping in a team-high 4.1 assists per game.
The two senior leaders started playing together in sixth grade for the Salem travel team — De La Cruz transferred to Beverly High as a freshman, and Bouras joined him as a junior — and their chemistry and belief in one another has only blossomed since then.
"We trust each other and just try to make it as easy as possible on each other," said Bouras.
"Playing with Damian is just really fun because he works so hard and it makes me play better," added De La Cruz.
While neither player boasts the type of statistical numbers you see on a nightly basis from the likes of Crowley or Moreland, their contributions to Beverly's success stretch much further than the boxscore. Bouras currently checks in at 9.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest; De La Cruz adds 7.0 points, 4.2 assists and the 2.1 steals.
Are they both capable of hitting the timely clutch jumper or driving layup? Absolutely. But it's their defensive tenacity, commitment to the betterment of the team and overall leadership, that makes them such irreplaceable pieces for head coach Matt Karakoudas.
"It's not so much the stats with these guys, but it's the intangibles such as leadership, defense, making crunch time shots like Damian did (against Burlington), taking charges ... that sort of stuff," said Karakoudas.
When hearing both player's nightly mindset and approach to the game, Karkoudas' statements are that much more believable.
"I try to bring intensity on defense because we're our best when we get stops and push the ball in transition," said Bouras. "One of my focuses, too, is trying not to turn the ball over because every possession matters in these close games."
Without hearing what Bouras had to say, De La Cruz came up with an eerily similar response.
"My main goal is to bring the intensity because it makes us play better," he said. "Defense is so important to me because I have so many scorers around me that if I'm not getting anything on offense I can always get back and play some solid defense."
With both players constantly pressuring the ball defensively and finding the open seams, making the right cuts and right passes offensively, Beverly becomes that much more difficult to beat.
Neither player flinches under pressure (Bouras hit 4 clutch free throws in OT against Burlington while De La Cruz hardly turned it over despite significant on-ball pressure), and collectively, they've helped the Panthers to their most wins in program history (20 and counting) and their first-ever appearance in a sectional title game.
They're not taking the opportunity for granted, and don't be surprised if one or both of them comes up big Saturday afternoon up at Tsongas. A victory there sends them to the TD Garden in Boston for the state semifinals early next week.
"It feels really good knowing we're doing something nobody's every done in Beverly," said Bouras. "We're getting so much support from everyone, and that makes everything we're doing feel even better."
"It feels incredible knowing that (we're the first Beverly team to make it this far) because we've been working really hard to get where we are now," added De La Cruz.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.