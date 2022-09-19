Legendary Boston Bruins captain and NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and the Bourque Family Foundation will hold its inaugural Captain’s Ball to honor the late, great ALS warrior Pete Frates of Beverly on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The event, which will be held at Big Night Live in Boston from 6-10 p.m., will raise funds to help the Frates family in their fight to strike out amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Proceeds from the Captain’s Ball will benefit The Peter Frates Family Foundation as well as the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS.
Information on the event and ticket information can be found at bourquegala.com.