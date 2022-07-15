Chris Bourque loved playing professional hockey. He excelled at it, winning a pair of scoring titles, a league MVP and a playoff MVP crown during an illustrious American Hockey League career, and played parts of four seasons with three different NHL teams.
But Bourque loves his family more. So after playing in Germany for the last three years, he retired so that he, his wife Kim and their two children, 10-year-old son Kingston and 7-year-old daughter Harlow, could return home to the North Shore.
While his playing days are over, though, the next step in his hockey journey is just beginning.
The 36-year-old Bourque was recently hired as a scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’ll be focused on amateur scouting in New England, helping out on the college free agency side of things, and take in the occasional game from the press box at TD Garden to view opponents that the Leafs could be interested in.
And the best part is that for the most part he’ll remain local and close to his family.
‘Hockey is all I’ve known my whole life. I grew up in the game with my dad (former Bruins captain and NHL Hall of Famer Raymond Bourque) and that extended into my own career,” said Bourque, speaking from his home in North Reading. “It was an easy decision to stay involved in the game. Joining an organization like the Leafs was a no brainer, to be surrounded by such great hockey minds and to learn from the best in the business.
“I had played the last three years in the DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga), and my kids were getting older. It wasn’t necessarily fair for them to grow up outside the country, away from all their cousins and grandparents. Kim and I wanted to set a home base for them. Then I got this opportunity to come home and have a job still in hockey, and it all came together.”
Bourque, who grew up in Danvers, Boxford and Topsfield, played his high school hockey at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham before going to Boston University, then turned pro after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.
One of his best friends he played with at Cushing, Billy Ryan (now a scout for the Florida Panthers), is good friends with Toronto’s Director of Amateur Scouting, Wes Clark, and put him in touch with Bourque. They had some informal talks, the Maple Leafs did their due diligence, talks progressed, and Bourque accepted the team’s job offer when it was presented to him.
“I was very, very fortunate this opportunity came up,” said Bourque, whose younger brother Ryan, who also played pro hockey (including one game with the New York Rangers), is now an assistant coach with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. “Most of my travel will be by car, so I’ll be home based. There’s some travel involved — I’m going to Edmonton at the end of the month for the Hlinka (Under-18) Tournament — but at the end of the day I’ll be in my own bed most nights.
“I know I’ll miss certain things about playing, but there are others I won’t,” he added. “I’ve had a long, long career. You get your bumps and bruises along the way; those start at 14, and I’m 36 now. Coming home from Europe with my family felt like a breath of fresh air. This is our home base from here on out.”
Thrown right into the proverbial fire, Bourque was with the Toronto contingent in Montreal for the recent NHL Draft and took part in the organizational meetings while gaining valuable insight.
“Every team has their own criteria of who they’re drafting and why, and Toronto’s no different,” he said. “It’s pretty black and white as to what they’re looking for, and it goes along with what I’d be looking for in a player, too. That certainly helps that I think things the same way the organization does.
“My dream playing up was to play in the NHL, and I realized that dream. I’m proud of the career that I had,” Bourque added. “But now it’s the next chapter for me, and I’m really excited about it. This is a win-win for me and my family.”
