BOXFORD — When the Marblehead and Masconomet girls lacrosse teams first faced each other in May, the visiting Chieftains left Piper Field with a decisive win.
Nothing much changed Thursday when the scene shifted to Masconomet for their second meeting.
Senior captain Morgan Bovardi had three goals and two helpers as the Chieftains again rolled to a 14-7 win on Senior Night. In doing so, the hosts stayed unbeaten on the season at 9-0.
“I definitely think the way that the season has gone and having so many new players, it was hard, early on, to build that team togetherness. But we definitely have that now,” Bovardi said.
“I think this team has really stepped up and we’re in a good place tight now," she added. "I just tell my fellow seniors we have what it takes right now, and the younger players have really stepped up (too)."
Emma Flynn was right behind Bovardi with four goals Thursday. Jolie Dalton and Sarah Bernier each chipped in a pair of goals, while single strikes came from Bella Juliano, Maggie Sturgis and Emmy Clark (who also had 2 assists). Issy Vernier picked up an assist for the winners as well.
Head coach Paige Rogers said it’s great to have tough games against solid opponents like Marblehead as they prepare for what’s next.
“We definitely are better off playing a strong team like Marblehead rather than some games we’ve had where the scores were lopsided and we had a lot of leeway,” Rogers said. “Honestly, it’s not good for morale unless we’re having close games.
“My girls are 100% freak athletes," continued Rogers. " just have to turn them lose and they go after every ground ball, every loose ball, every shot. The key for us is get to those 50-50 ground balls and turn them into points, putting the other team in a hole right away, and keeping them in a hole.”
Both goalies were busy; Masconomet’s Bitsy King made 20 saves on 27 shots. Marblehead’s Elizabeth Driscoll made 18 saves on 32 shots.
On the Marblehead (6-3) side, there was much improvement compared to the game the two teams played in May (19-4). But head coach Annie Madden said there is so much more her squad is capable of doing.
“I’m proud of every single one of the girls on this team that played on this field today. We were focused on the game and we have a lot going on, a lot,” Madden said. “We had prom (Wednesdsay) night, and everybody brought their best into today’s game.
"Masco’s talented, they’re fast, they’re athletic. But we matched them foot for foot ... unfortunately they got the ball in the back of the net a couple more times than we did.”
Marblehead’s leading scorer was senior captain Maddie Erskine, who had five goals and an assist. Hadley Wales and Gabrielle Lombardi had single strikes.
Erskine said it’s incredible how her team was playing on May 15, compared to how the team is playing right now.
“This is not the team that played them last month. We're a completely different team now,” Erskine said. “Even though we lost, that was one of the best games we’ve played all season ... we got better by playing the game today, even though the score didn’t show it. Our energy level was high, and we learned so many things about our team that we can take as we move toward the playoffs."
The Chieftains honored their seniors: Sophie McNally, Emma Flynn, Issy Vernier, Robyn Seymour, Sarah Reblin and Morgan Bovardi.