BOXFORD — The top-seeded and unbeaten Masconomet girls lacrosse team was in control for the majority of Friday's Division 1 North semifinal against Boston Latin.
Even when the visiting Wolfpack cranked up their offense and crept closer, getting to within two goals in the third quarter, the Chieftains had the answer.
With just over two minutes to go in the aforementioned frame, senior standout Morgan Bovardi picked off a pass near midfield and turned on the jets, cruising past a pair of defenders on her way to one of her game-high seven goals. Moments later, classmate Emma Flynn ripped the twine as well, doubling up Masco's lead and effectively giving her team the necessary momentum to finish strong.
The decisive spree was undoubtedly a turning point, one that the hosts used as fuel for the fire en route to a 15-8 victory.
With the decision, Masco punched its ticket to the sectional title game, which they will host on Sunday against Chelmsford (3:30 p.m.).
"We needed that," said Flynn, who scored twice while leading the way in the circle with six draw controls. "(Those two goals) helped us regain our momentum to keep going; I feel like that was the turning point."
Prior to those two game-swinging markers, Boston Latin had nearly erased a six-goal halftime deficit by outscoring Masco 5-1 to open the third. Talented offensive threats Reagan and Quinlan O'Brien were the lone two goal scorers during that stretch, with Chieftains' sophomore Emmy Clark slipping one home amidst the run.
But the hosts were able to re-focus quickly as they watched their lead wither away, outscoring the Wolfpack 6-1 from there on out. The Chieftains utilized a tenacious energy on the draw, a patient offensive attack and overall poise and resiliency to put away their worthy opponent.
"They just dug in," said Masco head coach Paige Rogers. "(Boston Latin) is a high scoring team; they have girls that can put the ball in the back of the net and we knew that there was going to be goals being scored. So we just told the girls, 'Hey, you just have to flip that switch off once something happens, it's a new draw so just push forward and put a good possession in on the other side.' They were fantastic with that today."
Before Boston Latin climbed back into it in the third, Masco had built leads of 5-0 after one and 8-2 at the half. That fast start was certainly a key to their success, especially considering how they've slightly stumbled out of the gate in previous postseason contests.
"That felt really good because we were struggling to get the draws in our other playoff games and this game we actually capitalized on them and I feel like the players on the outside really helped with that," Flynn said. "Our movement on offense really helped, too, and that was great to get off on that start."
"We just decided to focus on the first 12 minutes and try to win those and then we'd focus on the second, third and fourth," added Rogers.
The Chieftains then led 11-7 after three quarters and got some terrific saves from goalie Bitsy King in the fourth before Flynn and Issy Verrier all but put the nail in the coffin with goals midway through the final stanza.
"She is killing it," Flynn said of her goalie King. "She saved us on a lot of shots back there."
Bovardi was particularly spectacular for the winners throughout, scoring at least one goal in every quarter including a buzzer-beating snipe to close out the first half. She also dished out two assists and was all over the field all afternoon, grabbing five ground balls and forcing five turnovers with some smart yet effective defense.
Clark added two goals, Verrier had two goals and two assist, and Bella Juliano chipped in with an assist and two goals, one of which came on an impressive fake-pass, drive and top-shelf finish move in the opening half.
Masco also benefited from a slew of Boston Latin yellow cards, four to be exact, the latter of which allowed the Chieftains to play man-up for the final five minutes of action.
Much like the their last three playoff opponents (Billerica, Central Catholic and Boston Latin), Masco doesn't know much about looming Chelmsford. But if there's one thing this year's gifted group can rely on, it's their undeniable will to win and determination to prove they are the best team in the section. After all, the Chieftains still haven't dropped a game in 2021.
"It feels amazing," said Flynn. "Hopefully we end on a good win here but even if we lose it's amazing to get this far. We just have to keep working on draws, our offensive movement and really strong defense keeping them out (of goal). If we can do that we'll be fine."