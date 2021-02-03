BOXFORD — Heading into Wednesday's Senior Night clash against Marblehead, the Masconomet's girls hadn't picked up a basketball in three days.
That extended mid-season layoff certainly showed early on; the Chieftains managed just two points in the entire first quarter as visiting Marblehead jumped out to a quick lead. But once they shook off the rust, Masco was out and running.
The hosts went on a 23-3 run to close out the opening half in style, cruising to the finish line from there for an eventual 45-26 win.
"We had three days off and had no practice before this game so I was anticipating it to be a little ugly and slow start, but not that slow," joked Masco head coach Shannon Kirwan. "I just told them it's going to be a dog fight and to keep grinding it out, share the ball and move the ball. (Marblehead's) zone is really, really good and they're a lot bigger than us so it takes that extra shot fake, ball fake and getting into the middle where the zone is at it's most vulnerable. Slowly but surely we started to listen and the shots started falling, too."
While virtually nothing seemed to drop for Masco in the opening frame — Olivia Filmore finally got her team on the board with about a minute to play in the first — the second quarter was a complete 180. Senior point guard Morgan Bovardi was the offensive catalyst, scoring all of her game-high 15 points in the second frame alone, including three jumpers from beyond the arc. Bovardi finished the first half with more points than the entire Marblehead team as the Chieftains seized a 25-15 advantage at the break and never looked back.
"It was a poor job defensively on our part, we just didn't get out on her enough," said Marblehead head coach Paul Moran. "We went to a triangle and two and a box and one (in the second half), but she's still a great player and you're never going to hold kids like that. You'd like to keep them in that 10-15 point range, but she dominated and when she dominates you're in trouble."
Bovardi came into the contest averaging a team-best 13.3 points per game, so it wasn't exactly shocking to see her explode in the second frame. But perhaps what was more impressive about her performance was what she did in the second half. No, she didn't score a single point after recess, but she intelligently got her teammates involved when she faced the double teams and traps and her squad reaped the benefits.
Olivia Filmore scored 11 points, seven of which came in the third and fourth quarters, while Paige Richardson scored seven of her eight points in the third frame. In addition, Jenna DiPietro (5 points) provided some terrific defense and helped run the show offensively. Taylor Bovardi and Sarah Green rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
On the other side, Marblehead struggled to put the ball in the hoop after an encouraging start. Molly Cronin drilled a 3-ball to open the fourth quarter and the Magicians were able to cut the lead to 14 with about six minutes left, but that was as close as they got the rest of the evening. Cronin led her team with seven points, while Emily Clough and Fehr Gillett each added six in the setback.
According to Moran, Marblehead just didn't bring quite enough energy or intensity to come out on top against a talented squad.
"This year for us, we just haven't worked hard enough for the 32 minutes. Both games they've beat us they've just out hustled us, out worked us, so that comes out on me and I told the girls that," said Moran. "It was their Senior Night, they played well, we just struggled and we'll go back to practice tomorrow and iron some things out before playing four out of the next five days."
Despite the loss, Moran highlighted the play of Annika Haley, whose only points came on a 3-pointer but her defense and aggressiveness throughout shined through.
Masconomet 46, Marblehead 25
at Masconomet Regional High School
Masco: Paige Richardson 2-4-8, Morgan Bovardi 5-2-15, Jenna DiPietro 2-1-5, Taylor Bovardi 1-0-2, Krystal Zepaj 1-0-3, Olivia Filmore 5-1-11, Sarah Green 1-0-2. Totals: 17-8-46.
Marblehead: Leila Walton 0-1-1, Fehr Gillett 3-0-6, Molly Cronin 3-0-7, Annika Haley 1-1-3, Leah Schauer 1-0-2, Emily Clough 3-0-6. Totals: 11-2-25.
Halftime: 25-11, Masconomet
3-pointers: Masco, Bovardi 3, Zepaj; Marb, Cronin.
Records: Masco 6-1; Marblehead 0-3.