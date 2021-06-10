Bovardi's last second goal allows Masco to remain unbeaten with win over Peabody

PEABODY — Up until Thursday's road tilt at Peabody, the Masconomet girls lacrosse team had yet to be truly tested this spring. Their closest contest had come in a seven-goal win over new Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead last week.
In this one, however, the talented Tanners gave Masco a run for its money. No, they weren't able to knock the Chieftains from the unbeaten ranks, but they battled the powerhouse program from start to finish before falling in the final seconds in an 8-7 loss.
Peabody held one-goal leads on two separate occasions and came back from down two to tie it at 7-7 late in the action. But a whistle with 19 seconds left in regulation gave Masconomet a free position shot, and senior captain Morgan Bovardi flipped one home to put the stamp on a dramatic victory.
"What we did is we put a post in the middle. That way, their zone had to keep a hold of that girl in the middle," explained Masconomet head coach Paige Rogers. "If they didn't, there's a dump to the middle and swing to the elbows, pitch and get the shooting space. So it was really an IQ thing right there."
Prior to Bovardi's game-winner, Peabody had scored two consecutive fourth quarter goals to knot it up. Hailee Lomasney, her team's leading scorer, fired one home with just under 10 minutes to play to make it 7-6 before finding Kiricoples five minutes later for the equalizer.
The Tanners (8-4) utilized a patient and often times lengthy attack all afternoon, maintaining possession well and waiting for the right shot. That helped limit the chances from Masco's potent offense, resulting in a relatively low scoring clash.
"Masco is extremely good offensively, but they're extremely good defensively, too," said Tanners' head coach Dennis Desroches. "They're very quick, so we really had to find our openings and just be patient and let our offense set. We were able to do that and found some good shots. Their goalie made some good saves; she had a great game and our goalie had a great game. What a battle."
While the battle ended under somewhat unfortunate circumstances, the contest resembled every bit of a playoff game. Peabody had fallen to the Chieftains by 10 goals (16-6) earlier in the year, so to come in and nearly grab a win the second time around showed just how far this determined group has come, said their coach.
"As we go through the year, every year really, we want to see progress," added Desroches. "We've just proven as this year's gone on that that's exactly what we've done. We've gotten better every game, the scores have shown it. Masco is a powerhouse and we were extremely happy that we were able to show that we could play with them."
Peabody started strong by breaking a scoreless tie early on, only to see Masco's Emmy Clark drop in back-to-back goals to give her team the lead. Lomasney netted one of her three goals before the first quarter ended.
In the second, Kiricoples and Masco's Jolie Dalton each scored to make it 3-3 at the break.
Overall, the defensive intensity and intelligence from both sides made scoring plays extremely tough to come by, while goalies Olivia Lavalle (Peabody) and Bitsy King (Masco) were stout in the cage as the last line of defense.
"Our defense played absolutely out of their minds today," said Rogers. "I would say they probably played more than half the game on the defensive end, so I really gotta give it up for them. They worked hard, they grinded, and I'm assuming their exhausted now."
Same went for Peabody, as Elise Staunton, Emily McDonough, Jordyn Collins and Sam Silva combined for some terrific play on that side of the ball. Lavalle made 15 saves in net in the setback.
The biggest offensive quarter happened to be the third, as Masco capitalized on a trio of Peabody yellow cards en route to four goals in the frame. Those came from Emma Flynn, Bovardi, Issy Verrier and Clark.
"It's nice to know that we can get it done in tight games," Rogers concluded. "I give it up to Peabody; they're extremely well coached, extremely well disciplined and they played amazing as well. It just came down to that last minute."