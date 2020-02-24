Chris Kreider will be staying with the Broadway Blueshirts.
The 28-year-old Boxford native, who was one of the hottest commodities on the National Hockey League's trade market, ended any speculation as to his future whereabouts by re-signing with the only big league team he's ever played for, the New York Rangers.
Rangers President John Davidson announced late Monday morning that the team had reached a new deal with Kreider -- who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 -- and had signed him to a 7-year extension paying him $6.5 million a season.
Kreider's new deal, which reportedly includes a modified no-movement clause, will kick in next season and run through the 2026-27 campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 217-pound power forward was seen by most NHL observers to be the crown jewel in this year's trade deadline, which culminates Monday at 3 p.m. Many suitors were reportedly trying to pry the speedy, powerful winger away from New York, including the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning and his hometown Boston Bruins, among others.
A first round pick of the Rangers (19th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Kreider is having arguably his best season as a pro. He has 24 goals and 21 assists for 45 points in 60 games and is a plus-12. Nine of his goals have come on the power play and five more have been game-winners. Kreider is scoring on almost 16 percent of his shots.
An NHL All-Star Game participant last month, Kreider is four points shy of setting a personal best for goals in a season and five assists away from doing the same thing. He needed nine points to set a new career mark as well.
The former Masconomet Regional, Phillips Andover and Boston College star apparently had no problem blocking out any potential trade talk involving him. Since Dec. 1 Kreider has put up 18-14-32 totals and is a plus-12 over that 36-game span. In February alone, he's at 6-5-11 and a plus-9.
The Rangers entered Monday's action at 33-24-4 and sat in seventh place in the 8-team Metropolitan Division, four points out of a wild card playoff spot behind both Carolina and Columbus.
In his team's 33 wins, Kreider has averaged a point-per-game (17-16-33) and is a plus-23.
An alternate captain for the Rangers, Kreider has played in 520 NHL games, all with the Rangers, and has scored 157 goals along with 159 assists for 316 points and a plus-67 rating. He's racked up 441 penalty minutes, scored 47 power play goals and 19 game-winners. He has also played in 77 playoff games with 23-14-37 totals.
