It was a small town, big damage sort of showing for the Boxford/Topsfield 10U baseball all-stars in the River Rival summer tournament.
In last Friday’s championship game, Boxford/Topsfield knocked out Byfield/Newbury in four innings with a 10-0 decision to finish the tournament as undefeated champions with a perfect 8-0 record.
Jake DeLeo tosses all four frames with eight strikeouts and only one hit allowed. He helped his own cause at the plate, leading off the game with a single and helping Boxford/Topsfield score four in the first inning to take a lead they’d never be in danger of losing.
Harry Stevens followed with another single and Michael O’Hara walked to load the bags. Derek Westie doubled in a pair of runs, Hudson Mayer played another, and Nate Hirsch finished the big frame with an RBI single.
Clutch hitting was a big benefit for Boxford/Topsfield since it scored two more runs in the second and four in the third, all with two outs. DeLeo’s three hits with a double and three RBI led the charge, and O’Hara totaled up two hits and three RBI.
“All in all, every kid in the lineup contributed and they were a joy to watch,” manager Paul DeLeo said. “A solid combination of great pitching and good hitting was the key to the success.”
For the tournament, Boxford/Topsfield outscored its opponents by a combined 87-13.
DeLeo (34 strikeouts in 14 innings) and O’Hara (28 K’s in 15 innings) both allowed only three hits each the entire run, and Henry Carrieri also threw a number of efficient innings from the rubber.
The youngsters are now heading south to play in the annual Stan Brown tournament in Danvers, where they’ve won their first two games.
Boxford/Topsfield’s full roster includes Boxford natives Jake DeLeo, Michael O’Hara, Henry Carrieri, Bennett Taeger, Nathan Hirsch, Derek Westie, and Harry Stevens, as well as Topsfield residents Hudson Maher, Charlie Orciuch, Tyler Nicholson, Jeremy King, and Nate Evans.