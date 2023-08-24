The 10-year-old all-stars from Boxford and Topsfield barnstormed their way to a River Rival tournament title last month, but they were hardly done.
The Stars came through with another championship, this time winning their division of the Stan Brown Tournament held over in Danvers. In the 10U brown bracket, Boxford/Topsfield got the better of Ipswich in the final under the lights at Tapley Park.
In the title game, Boxford/Topsfield did most of its damage in the fourth. After a Jake DeLeo walk, the Stars came up with four straight singles by Michael O'Hara, Charlie Orciuch (two RBI), Bennett Taeger (bunt single) and Hudson Maher (RBI).
That was all the offense O'Hara needed thanks to stout pitching and some stellar defense behind him. Ipswich put the ball in play 15 times in the game, challenging the Boxford/Topsfield defense, which was up to the task and made the plays. Ipswich did score one in the fifth but Henry Carrieri came on to close the door with a six inning save. He allowed one base runner but made a nifty line catch that led to a double play and then closed out the successful summer with a strikeout.
The squad was managed by Paul DeLeo.
— Matt Williams