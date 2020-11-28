Boxford's Adams heading to Providence

The road back to the ice in college hockey has taken Jack Adams closer to home.
A Boxford native and Detroit Red Wings draft pick, Adams announced earlier this week that he's transferring to Providence College. After missing all of last season rehabbing from a knee injury, Adams entered the NCAA's transfer portal when Union College cancelled its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, the 23-year old Adams is a solid power forward who scored 10 goals in 38 games for the Dutchmen in the 2018-19 season. He said via social media that he'll always appreciate his three years at Union nad is lookin forward to getting on the ice at Providence.
There's a special connection with the Friars for Adams. His brother Mark, known affectionately in the hockey world as Roo, won a national title with Providence in 2015 and passed away in 2018 after retiring from pro hockey. Jack plans to wear Roo's No. 4 at Providence as a tribute.
