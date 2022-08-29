At 60 years young, Boxford's Frank Vana is still very capable of dominating a golf course.
Competing in this year's 67th U.S. Senior Amateur at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Vana punched his ticket to match play with some solid golf over the weekend. He fired a 5-over par 76 on Saturday and a 4-over par 75 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 41st in stroke play and advance to the win-or-go-home, 64-player bracket portion of the tournament.
Vana followed that up with an impressive 4 & 3 win over Illinois' Curtis Skinner in his opening match on Monday to earn a spot in the Round of 32. He'll tee off again on Tuesday against North Carolina's Paul Simson at 7:36 a.m. with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.