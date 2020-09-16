Boxford's Vana wins New England Seniors title 

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Ferncroft’s Frank Vana added to his already-bulging trophy case Wednesday by winning the 23rd New England Senior championship at the Mount Washington resort with a 36-hole score of 143.
In capturing his first New England Senior victory, the Boxford resident finished the tournament one under par after rounds of 69 and 74. A two-time Massachusetts Amateur champion, Vana edged Gary Shover of Williston Golf Club in Vermont by a single stroke.
Vana had started the day tied for the lead with Salem’s Joe Staffieri, Plymouth’s Andrew Falcone and Bob Murphy of Brownson CC in Connecticut. But Staffieri and Falcone stumbled to second day 79s for 148 totals, while Murphy scored a 78 for 147.
Vana has also won 10 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur titles and five Francis Ouimet Memorial crowns during an unmatched competitive career in the Bay State.
He will try and win a second Massachusetts Senior crown Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Willowbend in Mashpee.
Among other North Shore-connected players, Paul Sweeney of Bass Rocks scored 148, Salem native Bob Mielcarz of Concord N.H. and Ferncroft’s Steve Camara shot 150, Far Corner’s Mike McKenna tallied 152, and Tedesco’s Cy Kilgore shot 162.